Security forces crack down on suspected Daesh militants in Kabul city

Security forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan carried out a targeted operation against suspected Daesh (ISIS-K) militants in Kabul’s 15th Police District on Monday night, according to Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani.

The operation took place in the Qasab area, near the Marjan residential complex and a locality known as “Narcotics Town,” close to Kabul International Airport.

A fierce clash broke out between security personnel and the militants, lasting several hours. However, Qani did not provide further details regarding casualties or the outcome of the confrontation.

While the Islamic Emirate asserts that it has significantly weakened Daesh’s capabilities within Afghanistan, counter-terrorism operations against the group continue periodically across the country.

Officials have also accused some foreign parties of exaggerating the threat posed by Daesh.

This latest operation comes shortly after a United Nations report highlighted a decline in large-scale Daesh attacks since late January, following a period of increased militant activity.

Authorities are expected to release more information as investigations into the incident proceed.