Islamic Emirate welcomes Trump’s move to cancel protection program for Afghan refugees

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry says the recent announcement by the US Department of Homeland Security on the suspension of the Temporary Protective Program Status (TPS) program for Afghans was a “positive step” and acknowledgement of an improved situation in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration said Monday it was ending the TPS program that offered deportation protection to thousands of people from Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday this move “affirms progress in Afghanistan’s security and economic environment”.

The IEA views this as “a clear recognition of progress made in national security, economy and other areas”.

According to a statement, “Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans, and all have the right to free movement.”

The IEA also stated that it is ready to engage in constructive dialogue with the US and other countries regarding the repatriation of Afghans who no longer meet criteria to remain in host countries.

“IEA underscores the importance of bilateral mechanisms and consular services for its citizens, in line with established standards, to prevent complications, address national security concerns, and ensure the dignity and rights of returnees,” the statement read.

The US Department of Homeland Security said Monday it will end the program on July 12.

The TPS program allows migrants to get work permits and temporary reprieve from deportation if the US government determines it is unsafe for them to return to their home countries due to war, natural disaster or other issues.

Over 8,000 Afghans were approved for TPS as of last year, according to federal statistics.

TPS was last extended for Afghanistan in 2023, and it was set to expire in May unless the Trump administration chose to grant another extension.

“This decision is unconscionable and will have long-lasting ripple effects,” AfghanEvac, a group that helps relocate Afghans, said in a post on X early this week.