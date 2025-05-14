Pakistan and Afghanistan inaugurate ‘Friendship Hospital’ at Kharlachi border

The Afghan government and Pakistan Army have jointly inaugurated a hospital at the Kharlachi border crossing between the two countries.

The “Pak-Afghan Friendship Hospital”at the Kharlachi Border Terminal is equipped with modern facilities, a laboratory, pharmacy, cardiovascular testing services and diabetes and blood pressure screening unit.

According to Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, the hospital is expected to serve as a vital healthcare hub, particularly for residents of the border regions and Afghan citizens seeking medical support.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior military officials, administrative representatives, and tribal elders from both countries.

Sadiq said the primary objective behind establishing the hospital is to strengthen friendly relations between the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan and to foster the spirit of humanitarian service.

He said the initiative has been widely appreciated by the local communities, who expressed hope that such projects will pave the way for lasting peace, enhanced cooperation, and improved welfare across the region.

The inauguration comes just days after the crossing was reopened to trade after a six-month closure.

Speaking to the media at the crossing, Pakistan’s border in-charge Major Moez and Afghanistan’s border affairs representative Maulana Javed confirmed that trade operations through this border crossing between the two countries officially resumed on Friday.

Moez credited the successful reopening to coordinated efforts between officials from both governments, security forces and tribal elders. “This step is in the best interest of both countries and will promote economic stability in the region,” he stated.

Javed in turn expressed hope for improved bilateral relations, saying: “Afghanistan desires friendly and brotherly ties with its neighbors.”