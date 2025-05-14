OCHA reports sharp drop in humanitarian funding for Afghanistan

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced a significant reduction in funding for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, prompting a re-prioritization of aid delivery across the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 13, via its official X account, OCHA said that assistance efforts have been refocused to address the most severe needs of 12.5 million people.

The agency stated that it requires $1.62 billion to reach the most vulnerable populations.

For the entirety of 2025, OCHA has requested a total of $2.42 billion to fund humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

However, due to limited financial resources, only 145 out of 401 districts across the country have been designated as high-priority areas for aid delivery.

This measure is part of the UN’s strategy to effectively manage constrained resources and concentrate efforts on the most at-risk communities.

OCHA also noted that it remains uncertain how much of the required funding will actually be secured for Afghanistan in 2025.

This development comes amid a broader decline in international aid to Afghanistan.

The United States, previously the country’s largest donor, has significantly reduced its assistance, impacting Afghanistan and other low-income nations.

At the same time, the ongoing deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, including Iran and Pakistan, continues to exacerbate the humanitarian situation, placing additional strain on already limited resources.