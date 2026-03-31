Islamic Relief Worldwide urges Afghanistan–Pakistan de-escalation, calls for aid to displaced

A UK-based Muslim charity has called for urgent de-escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, warning that escalating cross-Durand Line violence is driving a growing humanitarian crisis and displacing tens of thousands of civilians.

Islamic Relief Worldwide said it is expanding its humanitarian response as fighting intensifies along the Durand Line, forcing families to flee their homes in search of safety.

According to the UN, more than 115,000 Afghans have fled their homes near the Durand Line as heavy airstrikes and shelling have resumed after a brief pause over Eid al-Fitr. Hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured.

The organization warned that many displaced families are living in dire conditions, with limited access to shelter, food, and essential services. “Thousands of families have fled their homes with nothing and urgently need shelter and food. Whole families are sleeping out in the open, including elderly people and young children,” the charity said, adding that it is distributing tents, blankets, and cash assistance to help meet urgent needs.

Islamic Relief Worldwide has urged all parties to resume a ceasefire and prioritize civilian protection, stressing that the conflict is compounding Afghanistan’s already severe humanitarian challenges.

The country is also dealing with a surge in returnees from neighboring countries, with around three million Afghans having returned over the past year from Iran, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. Many are struggling to access livelihoods and basic services, increasing pressure on already limited resources.