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Islamic Relief Worldwide urges Afghanistan–Pakistan de-escalation, calls for aid to displaced
A UK-based Muslim charity has called for urgent de-escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, warning that escalating cross-Durand Line violence is driving a growing humanitarian crisis and displacing tens of thousands of civilians.
Islamic Relief Worldwide said it is expanding its humanitarian response as fighting intensifies along the Durand Line, forcing families to flee their homes in search of safety.
According to the UN, more than 115,000 Afghans have fled their homes near the Durand Line as heavy airstrikes and shelling have resumed after a brief pause over Eid al-Fitr. Hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured.
The organization warned that many displaced families are living in dire conditions, with limited access to shelter, food, and essential services. “Thousands of families have fled their homes with nothing and urgently need shelter and food. Whole families are sleeping out in the open, including elderly people and young children,” the charity said, adding that it is distributing tents, blankets, and cash assistance to help meet urgent needs.
Islamic Relief Worldwide has urged all parties to resume a ceasefire and prioritize civilian protection, stressing that the conflict is compounding Afghanistan’s already severe humanitarian challenges.
The country is also dealing with a surge in returnees from neighboring countries, with around three million Afghans having returned over the past year from Iran, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. Many are struggling to access livelihoods and basic services, increasing pressure on already limited resources.
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UN report: Human rights situation in Afghanistan ‘deteriorating dramatically’
A new report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has warned that life for ordinary Afghans, especially women and girls, has worsened sharply under the rule of the Islamic Emirate.
The report, covering the period between August 2025 to January 2026, was presented at the latest session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
According to findings, policies and decrees imposed by the authorities have severely restricted access to education, employment, healthcare, and public life for women.
“The de facto authorities have, in effect, criminalized the presence of women and girls in public life,” said UN Human Rights chief, Volker Türk. “[…] Discrimination affects their healthcare, their access to civic space, and their freedom of movement and expression.”
The report also raised alarm over broader human rights concerns, including arbitrary detention, corporal punishment, shrinking civic space, and increasing restrictions on freedom of expression. UN officials say these developments reflect a continued deterioration in protections for basic rights and dignity.
The OHCHR report further warns that ongoing policies risk deepening Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, as restrictions on women—especially in sectors like healthcare—undermine essential services and long-term development.
The international community has repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to reverse restrictive measures and uphold international human rights obligations.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has maintained that laws in Afghanistan are based on Sharia, which must be respected by the international community.
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TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says construction of the TAPI Gas Pipeline is advancing steadily in Herat Province, with significant milestones already achieved.
According to the ministry, around 25 kilometers of the pipeline have been laid so far, while preparations for an additional 120 kilometers are now complete. The arrival of new pipes and technical equipment to the project site is expected to further accelerate construction in the coming months.
Homayoun Afghan, spokesperson for the ministry, said work on the Herat section of the project is progressing according to plan and is expected to be completed by the end of the current calendar year.
The TAPI pipeline, a major regional energy initiative linking Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, is seen as a key driver of economic growth and regional cooperation. Afghan officials have repeatedly emphasized its potential to create jobs, boost revenues, and strengthen energy connectivity across the region.
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Afghan diaspora protests in London and Oslo over Pakistan strikes
At the same time, members of the Afghan community in Oslo gathered outside the Norwegian Parliament, where they denounced the attacks and called for accountability.
Hundreds of Afghans living abroad staged protests in the cities of London and Oslo over the weekend, condemning what they described as continued military attacks by Pakistan that have led to rising civilian casualties in eastern Afghanistan.
In London, demonstrators marched through central streets, chanting slogans against the strikes and urging global powers to take urgent action.
Protesters highlighted the deteriorating security situation along the disputed Durand Line, warning that repeated shelling risks further destabilizing already fragile communities. Many called for independent investigations and greater international pressure to prevent escalation.
At the same time, members of the Afghan community in Oslo gathered outside the Norwegian Parliament, where they denounced the attacks and called for accountability.
Protest organizers said a formal resolution was submitted to Norwegian authorities, as well as to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, urging immediate steps to halt the violence and ensure the protection of civilians.
The demonstrations come amid renewed tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where clashes and artillery exchanges have periodically flared along the Durand Line.
Disputes over the legitimacy of the frontier, militant activity, and cross Durand Line security operations have long strained relations between the two neighbors.
According to Afghan officials, the latest incident occurred in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar Province, where Pakistani forces allegedly fired mortars and heavy weapons into residential areas on Sunday evening.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said Pakistan targeted rural communities on the outskirts of the city at around 5 pm local time. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 16 civilians—mostly women and children—were injured, while one person was killed.
Fitrat condemned the incident as a continuation of attacks against Afghan civilians, while local residents described panic and damage to homes caused by the shelling.
There has been no immediate detailed response from Pakistani authorities regarding the latest allegations. However, Islamabad has previously maintained that its military actions along the Durand Line are aimed at countering militant threats and securing its frontier regions.
The protests in Europe reflect growing concern within the Afghan diaspora over the humanitarian impact of the ongoing tensions, with calls mounting for diplomatic engagement to prevent further civilian harm and escalation along the Durand Line.
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