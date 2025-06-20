Regional
Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy
Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential U.S. involvement would be made within two weeks.
Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful, Reuters reported.
Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Those killed include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists. Israel has said at least two dozen Israeli civilians have died in Iranian missile attacks. Reuters could not independently verify the death toll from either side.
Israel has targeted nuclear sites and missile capabilities, and sought to shatter the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Western and regional officials.
“Are we targeting the downfall of the regime? That may be a result, but it’s up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.
Iran has said it is targeting military and defence-related sites in Israel, although it has also hit a hospital and other civilian sites.
Israel accused Iran on Thursday of deliberately targeting civilians through the use of cluster munitions, which disperse small bombs over a wide area. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
With neither country backing down, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany along with the European Union foreign policy chief were due to meet in Geneva with Iran’s foreign minister to try to de-escalate the conflict on Friday.
“Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one,” said British Foreign Minister David Lammy ahead of their joint meeting with Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s foreign minister.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met Lammy on Thursday and held separate calls with his counterparts from Australia, France and Italy to discuss the conflict.
The U.S. State Department said that Rubio and the foreign ministers agreed that “Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.”
Lammy said the same on X while adding that the situation in the Middle East “remained perilous” and a “window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping both condemned Israel and agreed that de-escalation is needed, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
The role of the United States remained uncertain. Lammy also met Trump’s special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, on Thursday in Washington, and said they had discussed a possible deal.
Witkoff has spoken with Araqchi several times since last week, sources say.
The White House said Trump will take part in a national security meeting on Friday morning. The president has alternated between threatening Tehran and urging it to resume nuclear talks that were suspended over the conflict.
Trump has mused about striking Iran, possibly with a “bunker buster” bomb that could destroy nuclear sites built deep underground. The White House said Trump would decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved in the war.
That may not be a firm deadline. Trump has commonly used “two weeks” as a time frame for making decisions and has allowed other economic and diplomatic deadlines to slide.
With the Islamic Republic facing one of its greatest external threats since the 1979 revolution, any direct challenge to its 46-year-long rule would likely require some form of popular uprising.
But activists involved in previous bouts of protest say they are unwilling to unleash mass unrest, even against a system they hate, with their nation under attack.
“How are people supposed to pour into the streets? In such horrifying circumstances, people are solely focused on saving themselves, their families, their compatriots, and even their pets,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent activist who spent six years in prison before leaving Iran.
Regional
First batch of Indians evacuated from Iran arrives safely in Delhi
India’s evacuation mission from conflict-hit Iran took a major step forward early Thursday as the first batch of 110 Indian nationals — mostly students — arrived safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi under Operation Sindhu.
The operation comes amid intensifying hostilities between Iran and Israel, which have severely impacted civilian life and disrupted air travel across the region.
The evacuees, including over 90 students from Jammu & Kashmir studying at Urmia University of Medical Sciences in northwestern Iran, undertook a long and complex journey that included a road trip into Armenia, followed by connecting flights through Yerevan and Doha.
Upon arrival, the returnees were received by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who welcomed them and commended the Indian Embassy in Tehran and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for their rapid coordination.
Many of the returnees described tense and frightening scenes as missile sirens blared near their dormitories and internet access was cut off amid Iranian air defense activity.
“We were extremely scared. There were blackouts, and we could hear bombs in the distance. But the Indian Embassy assured us they were working on a way out, and they did,” said Arooj Jan, a final-year medical student from Srinagar.
Others shared how food supplies were dwindling in student residences, and banking services were inaccessible. “We had no idea what was happening outside; calls weren’t going through, and everything was shut down,” said Tanveer Ahmad from Baramulla.
The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu on June 18 in response to the escalating regional conflict. According to the Indian ministry of external affairs, over 4,000 Indian nationals remain in Iran, with approximately 2,000 of them being students. The ministry has
established 24/7 emergency helplines and control rooms to assist those stranded.
Evacuation routes have been established through Armenia, Turkmenistan, and the UAE, and further batches are expected to be airlifted in the coming days. India is working closely with regional governments to ensure safe passage through land and air corridors.
Regional
Iran, Israel trade fresh air attacks as Trump weighs US involvement
Senior U.S. officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Iran and Israel traded further air attacks on Thursday as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the United States would join Israel’s bombardment of Iranian nuclear facilities, Reuters reported.
A week of Israeli air and missile strikes against its major rival has wiped out the top echelon of Iran’s military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities and killed hundreds of people, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed two dozen civilians in Israel.
The worst-ever conflict between the rivals has raised fears that it will draw in world powers and rock regional stability already undermined by the spillover effects of the Gaza war.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday, Trump declined to say if he had made any decision on whether to join Israel’s air campaign. “I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he said.
Trump in later remarks said Iranian officials wanted to come to Washington for a meeting and that “we may do that.” But he added, “It’s a little late” for such talks.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rebuked Trump’s earlier call for Iran to surrender in a recorded speech played on television, his first appearance since Friday.
The Americans “should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” he said. “The Iranian nation will not surrender.”
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says its program is for peaceful purposes only. The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week Tehran was in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years, read the report.
The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain plan to hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in Geneva to urge Iran to return to the negotiating table, a German diplomatic source told Reuters.
But while diplomatic efforts continue, some residents of Tehran, a city of 10 million people, on Wednesday jammed highways out of the city as they sought sanctuary from intensified Israeli airstrikes.
Arezou, a 31-year-old Tehran resident, told Reuters by phone that she had made it out of the city to the nearby resort town of Lavasan.
“My friend’s house in Tehran was attacked and her brother was injured. They are civilians,” she said. “Why are we paying the price for the regime’s decision to pursue a nuclear programme?”
The Wall Street Journal said Trump had told senior aides he approved attack plans on Iran but was holding off on giving the final order to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program.
Senior U.S. officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Early on Thursday, air defences were activated in Tehran, intercepting drones on the outskirts of the capital, the semi-official SNN news agency reported. Iranian news agencies also reported it had arrested 18 “enemy agents” who were building drones for Israeli attacks in the northeastern city of Mashhad.
Israel’s military said sirens sounded in northern Israel and in the Jordan Valley on Thursday and that it had intercepted two drones launched from Iran, Reuters reported.
The Iranian missile salvoes mark the first time in decades of shadow war and proxy conflict that a significant number of projectiles fired from Iran have penetrated defences, killing Israelis in their homes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video released by his office on Wednesday, said Israel was “progressing step by step” towards eliminating threats posed by Iran’s nuclear sites and ballistic missile arsenal.
“We are hitting the nuclear sites, the missiles, the headquarters, the symbols of the regime,” Netanyahu said.
Israel, which is not a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.
Netanyahu also thanked Trump, “a great friend of the state of Israel,” for standing by its side in the conflict, saying the two were in continuous contact.
Trump has veered from proposing a swift diplomatic end to the war to suggesting the United States might join it.
In social media posts on Tuesday, he mused about killing Khamenei.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, asked what his reaction would be if Israel did kill Iran’s Supreme Leader with the assistance of the United States, said on Thursday: “I do not even want to discuss this possibility. I do not want to.”
Putin said all sides should look for ways to end hostilities in a way that ensured both Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear power and Israel’s right to the unconditional security of the Jewish state.
A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering options that included joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear installations, read the report.
Since Friday, Iran has fired around 400 missiles at Israel, some 40 of which have pierced air defences, killing 24 people, all of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Iran has reported at least 224 deaths in Israeli attacks, mostly civilians, but has not updated that toll for days.
Regional
Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement read by a television presenter on Wednesday that his country will not accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for an unconditional surrender.
In his first remarks since Friday, when he delivered a speech broadcast on state media after Israel began bombarding Iran, Khamenei said peace or war could not be imposed on the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.
“Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” he said.
“The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage.”
Thousands of people were fleeing Tehran on Wednesday after Israeli warplanes bombed the city overnight, and a source said Trump was considering options that include joining Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear sites, Reuters reported.
Israel’s military said 50 Israeli jets had struck around 20 targets in Tehran overnight, including sites producing raw materials, components and manufacturing systems for missiles.
A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering a number of options, which included joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.
Iran had conveyed to Washington that it would retaliate against the United States for any direct participation, its ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said. He said he already saw the U.S. as “complicit in what Israel is doing”.
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
At China–South Asia Expo, Deputy PM Hanafi promotes economic cooperation and non-interference
Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy
Tahawol: Lineups for Israel and Iran conflict discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Azerbaijan urged to back Afghanistan’s participation in COP30 in Brazil
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
FIFA Club WC: LAFC and Club América to clash on May 31 for final berth
Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, killing at least 2
Tahawol: Lineups for Israel and Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Analyzing day seven of Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol: Discussion on Israel-Iran conflict
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Unprecedented surge in US aerial refueling tankers cross Atlantic amid Middle East tensions
-
Latest News5 days ago
Israel issues urgent warning to Iranians to evacuate areas near military sites
-
Latest News5 days ago
Withdrawal restrictions relaxed for bank account holders in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 400 health centers shut down in Afghanistan following US aid suspension
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan airspace sees surge in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Etihad shines in 4–2 win as Arya Forj, Jawanan Maihan settle for draw
-
World4 days ago
Britain appoints first female head of MI6 spy agency
-
Sport4 days ago
CAFA U-20 Championship: Afghanistan face Turkmenistan in crucial group stage match