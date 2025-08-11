World
Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it says was Hamas leader
Journalists’ groups and Al Jazeera denounced the killings.
Israel’s military said it killed an Al Jazeera journalist it accused of being a Hamas cell leader in a Gaza airstrike on Sunday, but rights advocates said he had been targeted for his frontline reporting on the Gaza war and Israel’s claim lacked evidence, Reuters reported.
Anas Al Sharif, 28, was among a group of four Al Jazeera journalists and an assistant who died in a strike on a tent near Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City, Gaza officials and Al Jazeera said. An official at the hospital said two other people were also killed in the strike.
Calling Al Sharif “one of Gaza’s bravest journalists,” Al Jazeera said the attack was a “desperate attempt to silence voices in anticipation of the occupation of Gaza.”
Al Sharif was the head of a Hamas cell and “was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF (Israeli) troops,” the Israeli military said in a statement, citing intelligence and documents found in Gaza as evidence.
Journalists’ groups and Al Jazeera denounced the killings, read the report.
The other journalists killed were Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal, Al Jazeera said.
A press freedom group and a UN expert previously warned that Al Sharif’s life was in danger due to his reporting from Gaza. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month that Israel’s claims against him were unsubstantiated.
Al Jazeera said Al Sharif had left a social media message to be posted in the event of his death that read, “…I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or misrepresentation, hoping that God would witness those who remained silent.”
Last October, Israel’s military had named Al Sharif as one of six Gaza journalists it alleged were members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, citing documents it said showed lists of people who completed training courses and salaries, Reuters reported.
“Al Jazeera categorically rejects the Israeli occupation forces’ portrayal of our journalists as terrorists and denounces their use of fabricated evidence,” the network said in a statement at the time.
In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists, which in July urged the international community to protect Al Sharif, said Israel had failed to provide any evidence to back up its allegations against him.
“Israel’s pattern of labeling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom,” said Sara Qudah, CPJ’s director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Al Sharif, whose X account showed more than 500,000 followers, posted on the platform minutes before his death that Israel had been intensely bombarding Gaza City for more than two hours.
Palestinian militant group Hamas, which runs Gaza, said the killing may signal the start of an Israeli offensive. “The assassination of journalists and the intimidation of those who remain paves the way for a major crime that the occupation is planning to commit in Gaza City,” Hamas said in a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would launch a new offensive to dismantle Hamas strongholds in Gaza, where a hunger crisis is escalating after 22 months of war, red the report.
“Anas Al Sharif and his colleagues were among the last remaining voices in Gaza conveying the tragic reality to the world,” Al Jazeera said.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said 237 journalists have been killed since the war started on October 7, 2023. The Committee to Protect Journalists said at least 186 journalists have been killed in the Gaza conflict.
World
Australia to recognise Palestinian state at United Nations in September
Israel’s Ambassador to Australia, Amir Maimon, criticised Australia’s decision.
Australia will recognise a Palestinian state at next month’s United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, a move that adds to international pressure on Israel after similar announcements from France, Britain and Canada, Reuters reported.
“Australia will recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Sessions of the United Nations General Assembly in September, to contribute to international momentum towards a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages,” Albanese said in a statement.
Albanese told reporters in Canberra that recognition would be predicated on commitments Australia received from the Palestinian Authority, including that Islamist militant group Hamas would have no involvement in any future state.
“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” Albanese said at a press conference.
Albanese said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and told him a political solution was needed and not a military one.
Australia last week criticised Israel’s plan to take military control of Gaza, and Albanese said the decision to recognise a Palestinian state was “further compelled” by Netanyahu’s disregard of the international community’s calls and failure to comply with legal and ethical obligations in Gaza.
“The Netanyahu Government is extinguishing the prospect of a two-state solution by rapidly expanding illegal settlements, threatening annexation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and explicitly opposing any Palestinian state,” Albanese said in the joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Commitments by the Palestinian Authority to reform governance, demilitarise and hold general elections, as well as Arab League demands for Hamas to end its rule in Gaza, created an opportunity, he said.
“This is an opportunity to isolate Hamas,” he added.
Wong said she had informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of Australia’s decision.
U.S. President Donald Trump last month criticised Canada’s decision to back Palestinian statehood and Rubio has said the decision by France was reckless, read the report.
Israel’s Ambassador to Australia, Amir Maimon, criticised Australia’s decision on social media platform X as undermining Israel’s security and derailing hostage negotiations.
Last month, Albanese would not publicly commit to a timeframe for recognition, and has previously been wary of divided public opinion in Australia over Gaza.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched across Sydney’s Harbour Bridge this month calling for aid deliveries in Gaza as the humanitarian crisis worsened.
Albanese said on Monday “massive concern” over the devastation in Gaza came not just from international leaders but community members.
New Zealand said it would consider its position on recognition of Palestine this month, Reuters reported.
Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas-led fighters stormed Israeli towns near the border, killing some 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages on October 7, 2023. Since then, Israeli forces have killed at least 60,000 people in Gaza, health officials there say, and reduced much of the enclave to ruins.
Malnutrition is widespread in the enclave due to what international aid agencies say is a deliberate plan by Israel to restrict aid. Israel rejects that allegation, blaming Hamas for the hunger among Palestinians and saying a lot of aid has been distributed.
World
‘Trump Route’ paves way for strategic shift in the South Caucasus
Armenia and Azerbaijan have committed to a lasting peace after decades of conflict, US President Donald Trump said after the South Caucasus rivals signed a deal welcomed on Saturday by Iran and Western nations.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s long-time President Ilham Aliyev met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Saturday where they signed a peace deal after decades of conflict.
‘Trump Route’ through Zangazur Corridor poised to reshape South Caucasus power dynamics
The recently brokered “Trump Route” — the US-backed plan to open the Zangazur Corridor linking mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave — is emerging as a game-changing development in the South Caucasus, with potential to shift long-standing regional power balances.
The agreement, reached during a historic Washington summit between US President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this week, formalizes the creation of an uninterrupted transport link across southern Armenia.
While Washington coined the term “Trump Route,” the project has long been a priority for Baku, which views it as critical to strengthening territorial continuity, boosting trade, and cementing its geopolitical position.
The corridor would provide Azerbaijan with a direct land route to Nakhchivan without transiting through Iran, reducing reliance on older, more vulnerable logistics networks. For Baku, it’s both a commercial lifeline and a strategic guarantee of national cohesion.
For Armenia, the corridor’s opening could unlock opportunities for regional trade integration and recalibration of its foreign policy, potentially reducing its dependence on a single set of alliances.
Washington’s involvement signals a deeper American role in the Caucasus, challenging Russia’s traditional dominance.
Beyond its transport function, the “Trump Route” is being framed as a symbol of a broader shift: the dismantling of outdated diplomatic structures, such as the OSCE Minsk Group, in favor of faster, more pragmatic settlement formats. By physically and politically linking territories long separated by regional tensions, the corridor embodies a move toward connectivity over isolation.
Analysts note that the corridor’s realization could accelerate Azerbaijan’s emergence as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia, while providing the US with a tangible foothold in a region where Russian influence is waning and geopolitical competition is intensifying.
World
White House considering inviting Zelenskiy to Alaska, NBC News reports
The report cited a senior U.S. official and three people briefed on the internal discussions.
The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Alaska, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15, NBC News reported on Saturday.
The report cited a senior U.S. official and three people briefed on the internal discussions.
“It’s being discussed,” one of the people briefed on the talks was quoted as saying.
The report added that no Zelenskiy visit was finalized and that it’s unclear if the Ukrainian leader would ultimately be in Alaska for meetings but it remained a possibility, Reuters reported.
Iran reports 45% surge in detentions of Afghan migrants as deportation criticism mounts
The Hundred: Rockets hold nerve, Brave dominate in Sunday’s double-header
Australia to recognise Palestinian state at United Nations in September
Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it says was Hamas leader
Tahawol: Iran’s mass deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade surges 25% to nearly $2 billion in 2024
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir thrash Zaitoon 7–0; Sadaqat beat Omid 6–3
Tahawol: Iran’s mass deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Impact of Middle East and Ukraine crises discussed
Saar: UN warns of Afghan refugee return crisis discussed
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN conference on landlocked developing countries opens in Turkmenistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
India’s top security advisor to discuss Afghanistan with Russian officials in Moscow
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR
-
Sport4 days ago
Hundred 2025: Southern Brave edge Manchester Originals in nail-biting one-wicket win
-
World4 days ago
Trump could meet Putin over Ukraine as soon as next week, official says
-
Latest News4 days ago
German Interior Minister: Afghanistan deportation flights to continue beyond September
-
Latest News4 days ago
Indonesia donates $3.5 million to support school meals for Afghan children