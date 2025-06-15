Regional
Israel warns of ‘challenging days ahead’, while Iran vows to deliver ‘severe blows’
The chief commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Major General Amir Hatami has pledged unwavering defense of Iran’s independence and territorial integrity in the face of Israeli assaults, saying the Army will strike hard at Israel in response to its attacks.
In a message released on Sunday, he said the Army has already taken effective steps in response to the Israeli regime’s aggression and will continue to deliver “severe blows” to the occupying regime “with full readiness.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) meanwhile also warned Sunday that Iran’s military response will escalate if Israeli hostilities persist.
The IRGC said in a statement on Sunday that it had targeted military fuel infrastructure of the Israeli regime in retaliation for the regime’s strikes.
Early on June 13, Israel began rounds of strikes on Iran, including the capital. In a major escalation, Tel Aviv also reportedly bombed residential buildings in and near Tehran and assassinated several high-ranking military officials.
Following the assault, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” fate for itself.
In response to the Israeli attack, the IRGC launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers, said the statement.
Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, said Sunday that at least 30 women and children have been killed in recent Israeli attacks.
“We are unequivocally in a state of war.”
Mohajerani emphasized that the government will hold daily briefings under the title “Responding to the People” to provide regular updates on the situation.
She added: “Subways, schools, and mosques will remain open 24 hours a day starting tonight,” and assured the public that “the government has the situation under control.”
Israel launched its latest offensive three days ago. So far, the attacks have claimed the lives of Iran’s highest-ranking military officer, the head of its elite Revolutionary Guards Corps and its air force and a former national security chief.
Israel responds
Israeli Defense Force Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Sunday at a press conference that “challenging days are ahead. There will be more launches and impacts in the coming days.”
He also said the Israeli Air Force is “not stopping striking for a moment.”
“Even at this hour, we are striking dozens of targets in Tehran. We are deepening the damage to [Tehran’s] nuclear program and military capabilities, to disrupt and reduce the risk to the home front,” he says.
Saudi Crown Prince voices solidarity with Iran, condemns Israeli attacks
Pezeshkian, while thanking Saudi Arabia for its support and assistance during the Hajj pilgrimage, accused Israel of consistently undermining regional peace.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has declared the Kingdom’s firm support for the Iranian people following recent Israeli strikes, which claimed Iranian lives and heightened regional tensions.
In a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Crown Prince offered condolences and strongly denounced the attacks, stating, “Saudi Arabia stands with its brothers in Iran and will spare no effort to support them.”
He further emphasized that the entire Islamic world was united in backing Iran during this critical time.
Bin Salman underscored Riyadh’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis, warning that Israel’s actions appear aimed at provoking broader conflict and paving the way for potential U.S. involvement.
He called for a “wise and measured response” from Tehran to deny Israel the opportunity to expand the confrontation.
Pezeshkian, while thanking Saudi Arabia for its support and assistance during the Hajj pilgrimage, accused Israel of consistently undermining regional peace. He stressed the importance of Islamic unity in confronting what he described as systematic crimes by the Israeli regime, particularly in Gaza.
Pezeshkian noted that Saudi Arabia, given its religious and geopolitical stature, could play a vital role in strengthening solidarity among Muslim nations and defending the rights of oppressed Muslims across the region.
Yemen’s Houthis target Israel with ballistic missiles in coordination with Iran
The Yemeni group targeted central Israel’s Jaffa with several ballistic missiles in the last 24 hours, military spokesperson Yehya Sarea said in a televised address.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday that they targeted Israel in coordination with Iran, the first time an Iran-aligned group has publicly announced joint cooperation on attacks with Tehran, Reuters reported.
The Yemeni group targeted central Israel’s Jaffa with several ballistic missiles in the last 24 hours, military spokesperson Yehya Sarea said in a televised address.
“Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian and Iranian peoples…This operation was coordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian army against the criminal Israeli enemy,” he added.
The Israeli military earlier said sirens were activated in several areas in the country following missile launches from Iran and Yemen.
Israel and Iran continued to exchange missile attacks since Israel launched its biggest-ever military strike against its longstanding enemy on Friday, read the report.
On the same day Israel launched its attack on Iran, Israel said a missile that was launched from Yemen towards Israel fell in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The Yemeni group however did not claim responsibility for the missile launch.
The Houthis have been launching attacks against Israel, most of which have been intercepted, in what they say is support for Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war there since Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack on Israel, Reuters reported.
Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.
The U.S. also launched intensified strikes against the Houthis this year, before President Donald Trump halted the offensive after the Houthis agreed to stop attacks on American ships.
Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to airstrikes
Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime foe in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.
Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel’s two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating, Reuters reported.
“In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted,” the Israeli military said.
It said rescue teams were working at a number of locations across the country where fallen projectiles were reported, without commenting on casualties.
In Iran, several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The Fars news agency said two projectiles hit Tehran’s Mehrabad airport, and Iranian media said flames were reported there. Close to key Iranian leadership sites, the airport hosts an air force base with fighter jets and transport aircraft.
Israeli media said a suspected missile came down in Tel Aviv, and a Reuters witness heard a loud boom in Jerusalem. It was unclear whether Iranian strikes or Israeli defensive measures were behind the activity.
The Fars news agency said Tehran launched waves of airstrikes on Saturday after two salvos on Friday night. One of the waves targeted Tel Aviv before dawn on Saturday, with explosions heard in the capital and Jerusalem, witnesses said.
Those were in response to Israel’s attacks on Iran early on Friday against commanders, nuclear scientists, military targets and nuclear sites. Iran denies that its uranium enrichment activities are part of a secret weapons programme.
In central Tel Aviv, a high-rise building was hit, damaging the lower third of the structure in a densely populated urban area. An apartment block in nearby Ramat Gan was destroyed.
Israel’s ambulance service said 34 people were injured on Friday night in the Tel Aviv area, most with minor injuries. Police later said one person had died.
The U.S. military helped shoot down Iranian missiles headed for Israel on Friday, two U.S. officials said. Israel’s military said Iran fired fewer than 100 missiles on Friday and that most were intercepted or fell short. Several buildings in and around Tel Aviv were hit.
The Israeli strikes on Iran throughout the day and the Iranian retaliation raised fears of a broader regional conflagration, although Iran’s allies Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been decimated by Israel.
TRUMP SAYS: NOT TOO LATE
Iran’s state news agency IRNA said Tehran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel after Israel blasted Iran’s huge Natanz underground nuclear site and killed its top military commanders. Iran says its nuclear programme is only for peaceful purposes.
Israeli officials said it may be some time before the extent of damage at Natanz was clear. Western countries have long accused Iran of refining uranium there to levels suitable for a bomb rather than civilian use.
The above-ground pilot enrichment plant at Natanz has been destroyed, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the Security Council on Friday. He said the U.N. was still gathering information about Israeli attacks on two other facilities, the Fordow fuel enrichment plant and at Isfahan.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of starting a war. A senior Iranian official said nowhere in Israel would be safe and revenge would be painful.
Iran’s U.N. envoy Amir Saeid Iravani said 78 people, including senior military officials, were killed in Israel’s strikes on Iran and more than 320 people were wounded, most of them civilians.
He accused the U.S. of being complicit in the attacks and said it shared full responsibility for the consequences.
Israel’s U.N. envoy Danny Danon said intelligence had confirmed that within days Iran would have produced enough fissile material for multiple bombs. He called Israel’s operation “an act of national preservation.”
Iran has long insisted its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes only. The U.N. nuclear watchdog concluded this week that it was in violation of its obligations under the global non-proliferation treaty.
U.S. President Donald Trump said it was not too late for Tehran to halt the Israeli bombing campaign by reaching a deal on its nuclear programme.
Tehran had been engaged in talks with the Trump administration on a deal to curb its nuclear programme to replace one that Trump abandoned in 2018. Tehran rejected the last U.S. offer.
The talks are due to resume in Oman on Sunday but Iran signalled it might not join.
“The other side (the U.S.) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. “You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran’s territory.”
