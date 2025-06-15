Israel warns of  ‘challenging days ahead’, while Iran vows to deliver ‘severe blows’

The chief commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Major General Amir Hatami has pledged unwavering defense of Iran’s independence and territorial integrity in the face of Israeli assaults, saying the Army will strike hard at Israel in response to its attacks.

In a message released on Sunday, he said the Army has already taken effective steps in response to the Israeli regime’s aggression and will continue to deliver “severe blows” to the occupying regime “with full readiness.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) meanwhile also warned Sunday that Iran’s military response will escalate if Israeli hostilities persist.

The IRGC said in a statement on Sunday that it had targeted military fuel infrastructure of the Israeli regime in retaliation for the regime’s strikes.

Early on June 13, Israel began rounds of strikes on Iran, including the capital. In a major escalation, Tel Aviv also reportedly bombed residential buildings in and near Tehran and assassinated several high-ranking military officials.

Following the assault, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” fate for itself.

In response to the Israeli attack, the IRGC launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers, said the statement.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, said Sunday that at least 30 women and children have been killed in recent Israeli attacks.

“We are unequivocally in a state of war.”

Mohajerani emphasized that the government will hold daily briefings under the title “Responding to the People” to provide regular updates on the situation.

She added: “Subways, schools, and mosques will remain open 24 hours a day starting tonight,” and assured the public that “the government has the situation under control.”

Israel launched its latest offensive three days ago. So far, the attacks have claimed the lives of Iran’s highest-ranking military officer, the head of its elite Revolutionary Guards Corps and its air force and a former national security chief.

Israel responds

Israeli Defense Force Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Sunday at a press conference that “challenging days are ahead. There will be more launches and impacts in the coming days.”

He also said the Israeli Air Force is “not stopping striking for a moment.”

“Even at this hour, we are striking dozens of targets in Tehran. We are deepening the damage to [Tehran’s] nuclear program and military capabilities, to disrupt and reduce the risk to the home front,” he says.