Jadeja spin seals Chennai win over Sunrisers in IPL
Ravindra Jadeja’s 3-22 led Chennai’s dominance in spin-friendly conditions at home for a smooth seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League Friday.
The visitors managed just 134-7 after being sent in to bat and Jadeja’s four-over spell for the Super Kings choked their innings before it could get going.
“It is a good track to bowl on for me,” Jadeja said. “The ball stops a bit here and I am able to trap the batsmen bowling straight.”
Opener Abhishek Sharma was the one bright spot for Hyderabad with 34 off 26 balls before the home town’s spinners applied the squeeze.
Harry Brook, who scored this IPL’s first century two innings ago, only managed 18 off 13 balls.
Apart from Sharma, only number three batter Rahul Tripathi crossed the 20-run mark for Hyderabad.
Skipper M.S. Dhoni put on a clinic behind the stumps, snapping up Aiden Markram before stumping Mayank Agarwal. Later he also ran out Washington Sundar, overcoming a troublesome knee injury.
The hosts eased to 138-3 in reply with eight balls to spare as opener Devon Conway scored his third consecutive tournament half-century.
Conway finished undefeated on 77 from 57 balls with 12 fours and a six although the capacity home crowd were a little disappointed at not getting to see Dhoni at the crease.
Speculation is rife that this tournament will be the beloved 41-year-old’s last, but Dhoni could return to his home ground next month with Chennai now third on the table.
The IPL finals schedule was announced before the match with the first qualifier and eliminator to be played in the city on May 23 and 24.
Ahmedabad, home ground of last year’s winners Gujarat Titans, will host the second qualifier and the 2023 final on May 26 and 28.
Judo refereeing seminar takes place in Kabul
The Afghan Judo Federation organised a refereeing seminar at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul as part of developing judo in the nation, insidethegames.
Juan Carlos Barcos and Paul Camacho Perez, experts from the International Judo Federation, were present to help with the seminar, which was the first of its kind in Afghanistan.
Also at the session was the President of the Afghan National Olympic Committee (NOC) Mohammad Azim Kohi, alongside the manager of federations Dad Mohammad Akhtari and the chief executive of the NOC Mohammadullah Ehsas.
“It was an unforgettable experience, said Barcos.
“The difficulties in the country are enormous but there is a great desire to do judo and to move forward and progress.
“I have been everywhere, I have travelled a lot, but this stay in Afghanistan will remain forever etched in my memory.”
The seminar educated local judo athletes with the new rules and regulations of refereeing, while offering them coaching and kata support, read the report.
There were 100 participants in the session, with many more unable to attend due to the lack of space for them.
The Afghan Judo Federation say they plan to organise further events for those who were not able to participate in this one.
“Judo is amazing, a unique way of making a positive impact in society,” the federation said in a statement.
“It fits into our culture and tradition and it is a platform for people to come together and support their country.”
The seminar also saw referees Rahmat Shah Mushkel and Abu Raihan Radmanesh obtain their continental refereeing licenses, insidethegames reported.
Du Plessis, Siraj help Bangalore down Punjab in IPL
An attacking 84 by Faf du Plessis and four wickets by Mohammed Siraj led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a comfortable 24-run win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.
Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who made 59, put together an opening stand of 137 to lay the foundations of Bangalore’s 174-4 after being sent in to bat in the opening match of the day at Mohali, AFP reported.
Siraj then returned impressive figures of 4-21 and forced a run out to dismiss Punjab for 150 in 18.2 overs for Bangalore’s third victory in six matches.
Kohli stood in as captain for du Plessis, who made the team as a batsman due to a rib injury he picked in the previous match and was later substituted under the new impact player rule.
The South African had lived up to the designation with a 56-ball knock laced with five sixes. He tops the tournament’s batting chart with 343 runs, including four half-centuries.
Kohli has a total of 279 runs but Thursday’s knock lacked his usual aggression.
Harpreet Brar broke the marathon stand to have Kohli caught behind and then snared Glenn Maxwell, who attempted to hit out on his first ball but was caught for a duck.
Du Plessis departed in the next over and the Punjab bowlers came back well to keep down Bangalore’s score despite a solid foundation that had raised hopes of a 200-plus total.
Punjab lost wickets regularly in their reply and only Prabhsimran Singh, with a valiant 46 off 30 deliveries, and Jitesh Sharma’s late blitz of 41 represented any real fight.
Siraj got two breakthroughs at the start, including the dangerous England import Liam Livingstone for two, and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowled Australia’s Matthew Short for eight.
Sam Curran, leading the Kings for the second straight game in the absence of injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan, was run out for 10.
Siraj came back to rattle the stumps twice and became the leading bowler in the tournament with 12 wickets.
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs
Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan shared five wickets between them as Lucknow Super Giants defended 154 to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.
West Indies big-hitter Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 and Stoinis contributed 21 in Lucknow’s total on a tough batting pitch in Jaipur.
Stoinis then took the two key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40). Fellow quick Avesh returned figures of 3/25.
With 19 needed off the last over, Avesh kept his calm to strike twice and restrict Rajasthan to 144/6, AFP reported.
Rajasthan keep their top spot in the table with eight points, ahead of second-placed Lucknow, who also have four wins from six matches but stay behind on an inferior run-rate.
Stoinis broke a promising opening stand of 87 between the left-handed Jaiswal and Buttler and denied both batsmen their fifties.
Last year’s runners-up Rajasthan looked like coasting along before they lost Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson, run out on two, and Buttler in the space of three overs.
Avesh dismissed the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer but impact player Devdutt Padikkal took charge and attempted to revive the chase with his quickfire 26 but it was in vain.
Avesh got Padikkal caught behind in the final over and sent back Dhruv Jurel for nought to be on a hat-trick denied by Ravichandran Ashwin.
Rajasthan, inaugural IPL winners in 2008, began the match with a maiden over from New Zealand left-arm quick Trent Boult, who returned figures of 1/16.
Ashwin took two wickets, including the dangerous Mayers after the left-handed opener struck his third fifty of the season following a sluggish start.
Skipper KL Rahul was the first to go after an unconvincing 39 in a 82-run opening stand with the left-handed Mayers.
Stoinis and West Indies star Nicholas Pooran, who hit 29, put on 45 runs for the fifth wicket to help the team cross 150.
Jadeja spin seals Chennai win over Sunrisers in IPL
