Judo refereeing seminar takes place in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2023)

Ariana Television Network is thrilled to announce that it has secured the rights to broadcast live the remaining matches of the world’s biggest and richest franchise cricket tournament.

That’s right, this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), that started a few weeks back, will now be broadcast live on Ariana Television, as well as being live streamed on Ariana News and Ariana Television platforms.

Now, fans across the country will be able to easily tune in for the rest of the tournament, which ends on May 28.

This year’s tournament is one that’s not to be missed and has already delivered up some thrilling moments as some of the world’s biggest stars, including Afghan heroes, battle it out for the title.

Included in this year’s star-studded lineup is spin wizard Rashid Khan, who has again been ranked No.1 bowler, in ICC Bowling Rankings, in the world – after leading his team to a brilliant 2-1 T20I series win against Pakistan last month.

Here’s what you need to know:

The challenge started on Friday, March 31. Gujarat Titans are the title holders, having won last year. Currently, Thursday April 13, they are sitting in third place on the points table.

Ten teams in total are taking part and a total of 70 matches would have been played before the knockout stages. The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How to watch:

Tune in to Ariana Television to watch the matches live, or

Full Broadcasting Schedule

TATA IPL 2023 – Match Schedule

Rule Changes

This year, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has made a few changes to the rules and the format of the IPL 2023.

The Indian board has restored the home and away arrangement of the matches for the 16th edition of IPL and divided the ten teams into two groups of five. Every team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and seven away games.

The IPL 2023 will be held across 12 venues over 52 days.

Other major changes made, as explained by Cricket Times:

1) Decision review system for wide and no balls

Players can now challenge the wide and no-ball decisions of the umpires using the Decision Review System (DRS). The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 became the first tournament to introduce the rule, and now IPL will also see it being implemented in their 16th edition.

In the WPL opener, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur used a review to challenge a wide call by the umpire and became the first skipper to avail the benefit.

2) The ‘Impact Player’ Rule

BCCI has also added a new ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL 2023 that allows every team to replace one of their on-field players with any of the four substitutes at any moment of the match.

However, the replaced player will no longer be able to participate further in the match, not even as a substitute fielder.

Notably, if a team names four foreign players in their playing eleven, then the impact player can only be an Indian.

IPL 2023 Groups:

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Afghan Players in IPL 2023

Afghan players nowadays are in demand in T20 Leagues around the world and IPL is no exception.

This year, five Afghan players are representing various teams. They are:

Rehmanullah Gurbaz is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders after being retained by the team for this season. Gurbaz did not however get a game in IPL 2022 but as the cricket fraternity know, he is useful at the top of the order with his quick runs.

Known as the “spin twins”, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed will be in action for Gujarat Titans. Both players were retained by the Titans for this season.

Rashid picked up 19 wickets in IPL 2022 at an average of 22 and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker of Gujarat Titans. If given an opportunity, Noor Ahmed can also prove his talent this year.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was retained in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for IPL 2023. He played just 3 games in IPL 2022 and picked a couple of wickets.

Naveen-ul-Haq became part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Auction.