Sport
Du Plessis, Siraj help Bangalore down Punjab in IPL
An attacking 84 by Faf du Plessis and four wickets by Mohammed Siraj led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a comfortable 24-run win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.
Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who made 59, put together an opening stand of 137 to lay the foundations of Bangalore’s 174-4 after being sent in to bat in the opening match of the day at Mohali, AFP reported.
Siraj then returned impressive figures of 4-21 and forced a run out to dismiss Punjab for 150 in 18.2 overs for Bangalore’s third victory in six matches.
Kohli stood in as captain for du Plessis, who made the team as a batsman due to a rib injury he picked in the previous match and was later substituted under the new impact player rule.
The South African had lived up to the designation with a 56-ball knock laced with five sixes. He tops the tournament’s batting chart with 343 runs, including four half-centuries.
Kohli has a total of 279 runs but Thursday’s knock lacked his usual aggression.
Harpreet Brar broke the marathon stand to have Kohli caught behind and then snared Glenn Maxwell, who attempted to hit out on his first ball but was caught for a duck.
Du Plessis departed in the next over and the Punjab bowlers came back well to keep down Bangalore’s score despite a solid foundation that had raised hopes of a 200-plus total.
Punjab lost wickets regularly in their reply and only Prabhsimran Singh, with a valiant 46 off 30 deliveries, and Jitesh Sharma’s late blitz of 41 represented any real fight.
Siraj got two breakthroughs at the start, including the dangerous England import Liam Livingstone for two, and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowled Australia’s Matthew Short for eight.
Sam Curran, leading the Kings for the second straight game in the absence of injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan, was run out for 10.
Siraj came back to rattle the stumps twice and became the leading bowler in the tournament with 12 wickets.
Sport
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs
Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan shared five wickets between them as Lucknow Super Giants defended 154 to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.
West Indies big-hitter Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 and Stoinis contributed 21 in Lucknow’s total on a tough batting pitch in Jaipur.
Stoinis then took the two key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40). Fellow quick Avesh returned figures of 3/25.
With 19 needed off the last over, Avesh kept his calm to strike twice and restrict Rajasthan to 144/6, AFP reported.
Rajasthan keep their top spot in the table with eight points, ahead of second-placed Lucknow, who also have four wins from six matches but stay behind on an inferior run-rate.
Stoinis broke a promising opening stand of 87 between the left-handed Jaiswal and Buttler and denied both batsmen their fifties.
Last year’s runners-up Rajasthan looked like coasting along before they lost Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson, run out on two, and Buttler in the space of three overs.
Avesh dismissed the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer but impact player Devdutt Padikkal took charge and attempted to revive the chase with his quickfire 26 but it was in vain.
Avesh got Padikkal caught behind in the final over and sent back Dhruv Jurel for nought to be on a hat-trick denied by Ravichandran Ashwin.
Rajasthan, inaugural IPL winners in 2008, began the match with a maiden over from New Zealand left-arm quick Trent Boult, who returned figures of 1/16.
Ashwin took two wickets, including the dangerous Mayers after the left-handed opener struck his third fifty of the season following a sluggish start.
Skipper KL Rahul was the first to go after an unconvincing 39 in a 82-run opening stand with the left-handed Mayers.
Stoinis and West Indies star Nicholas Pooran, who hit 29, put on 45 runs for the fifth wicket to help the team cross 150.
Sport
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Ariana Television Network is thrilled to announce that it has secured the rights to broadcast live the remaining matches of the world’s biggest and richest franchise cricket tournament.
That’s right, this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), that started a few weeks back, will now be broadcast live on Ariana Television, as well as being live streamed on Ariana News and Ariana Television platforms.
Now, fans across the country will be able to easily tune in for the rest of the tournament, which ends on May 28.
This year’s tournament is one that’s not to be missed and has already delivered up some thrilling moments as some of the world’s biggest stars, including Afghan heroes, battle it out for the title.
Included in this year’s star-studded lineup is spin wizard Rashid Khan, who has again been ranked No.1 bowler, in ICC Bowling Rankings, in the world – after leading his team to a brilliant 2-1 T20I series win against Pakistan last month.
Here’s what you need to know:
The challenge started on Friday, March 31. Gujarat Titans are the title holders, having won last year. Currently, Thursday April 13, they are sitting in third place on the points table.
Ten teams in total are taking part and a total of 70 matches would have been played before the knockout stages. The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
How to watch:
Tune in to Ariana Television to watch the matches live, or
Watch on: Ariana News CLICK HERE
Watch on: Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Full Broadcasting Schedule
TATA IPL 2023 – Match Schedule
Rule Changes
This year, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has made a few changes to the rules and the format of the IPL 2023.
The Indian board has restored the home and away arrangement of the matches for the 16th edition of IPL and divided the ten teams into two groups of five. Every team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and seven away games.
The IPL 2023 will be held across 12 venues over 52 days.
Other major changes made, as explained by Cricket Times:
1) Decision review system for wide and no balls
Players can now challenge the wide and no-ball decisions of the umpires using the Decision Review System (DRS). The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 became the first tournament to introduce the rule, and now IPL will also see it being implemented in their 16th edition.
In the WPL opener, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur used a review to challenge a wide call by the umpire and became the first skipper to avail the benefit.
2) The ‘Impact Player’ Rule
BCCI has also added a new ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL 2023 that allows every team to replace one of their on-field players with any of the four substitutes at any moment of the match.
However, the replaced player will no longer be able to participate further in the match, not even as a substitute fielder.
Notably, if a team names four foreign players in their playing eleven, then the impact player can only be an Indian.
IPL 2023 Groups:
Group A: Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Afghan Players in IPL 2023
Afghan players nowadays are in demand in T20 Leagues around the world and IPL is no exception.
This year, five Afghan players are representing various teams. They are:
Rehmanullah Gurbaz is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders after being retained by the team for this season. Gurbaz did not however get a game in IPL 2022 but as the cricket fraternity know, he is useful at the top of the order with his quick runs.
Known as the “spin twins”, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed will be in action for Gujarat Titans. Both players were retained by the Titans for this season.
Rashid picked up 19 wickets in IPL 2022 at an average of 22 and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker of Gujarat Titans. If given an opportunity, Noor Ahmed can also prove his talent this year.
Fazalhaq Farooqi was retained in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for IPL 2023. He played just 3 games in IPL 2022 and picked a couple of wickets.
Naveen-ul-Haq became part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Auction.
Sport
Cricket: Green Afghanistan One Day Cup’s 2nd Edition begins on April 29
The Second Edition of the Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup is set to begin on April 29 in Khost province.
This year’s event will feature four teams and aims to promote the cultivation of plants in the country while also serving as preparation for the Afghan Atalan’s international events.
The inaugural edition of the event was held in Khost province in May 2022 and featured three teams, Hindukush Strikers, Pamir Legends, and Maiwand Defenders. In the second edition, the ACB has added a team of National U19 players, known as Junior Champions, to help them play against their senior counterparts and better prepare for their international assignments.
The tournament will be played in a one-day format and a total of 13 games will be played across 19 days.
All four teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format followed by a final on May 17.
Three of the teams will feature the available national-level players.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated that the first edition of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup was a big success and was largely welcomed by fans and spectators in the country.
“The tournament was significant in preparing AfghanAtalan for Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe, where they won both the Super League ODIs and the T20I series 3-0. As we prepare for our international assignments in the near future, the ACB plans to organize the event’s second edition to prepare our National team for the events ahead,” he said.
“We’ve also increased the number of teams to four and added a team of National U19 players, named the Junior Champions, to help them participate in the event, play against their seniors, and prepare for the ACC U19 Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup,” Naseeb Khan added.
The Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup is an annual cricket event organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board as part of its domestic cricket circuit. The event was placed in the domestic cricket structure last year which includes 13 different cricket tournaments, including competitions for different age groups and two regional events for people with disabilities.
The addition of this event to the domestic circuit has now added more diversity to the structure and has further enhanced the quality of the game in the country.
