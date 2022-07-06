Business
Kabul municipality threatens to shut down factories over pollution problemt
The Kabul Municipality has called on factory owners to use air filters to help fight the high levels of air pollution in the city.
The call comes amid increasing temperatures with the onset of summer.
Kabul Municipality said in a statement they had received many complaints that factories in Kabul’s industrial parks do not use air purification filters.
In the statement the Kabul Municipality said:
“Those who failed to activate the filters, the municipality would seal off their factories and those responsible will be referred to the judiciary,” read the statement.
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
Exports of pine nuts from Afghanistan have declined in recent months as trade routes remain closed, traders say.
Traders in Khost said that the pine nuts could spoil if shipments remain in warehouses for too long.
“In the past, pine nuts were being exported to Pakistan, China and other countries at a high price,” said Anwar, a trader in Khost. “Now the routes are closed. The route to Pakistan is closed.”
Bostan, another pine nuts trader in Khost, said that their harvest remains in underground warehouses and the pine nuts are rotting.
According to the Khost Pine Nuts Traders Union, the price of pine nuts has declined by 50 percent and they don’t have proper facilities to preserve it.
“In the past, pine nuts would either go to China or Pakistan,” Gulkai, head of Pine Nuts Traders said. “It not only spoils, but also loses weight.”
Local officials in Khost acknowledged that pine nuts traders are facing challenges, but say they are working to resolve the problems.
“The Islamic Emirate has tried to help reopen the routes, but there are some issues which are in the hands of others only,” said Shabir Ahmad Osmani, the provincial head of information and culture in Khost.
Hundreds of tons of pine nuts are produced annually in Paktia, Khost and Paktika provinces, but its trade faces many challenges.
Recently, China promised to reactivate air corridors with Afghanistan to facilitate importing of pine nuts and other dried fruits from Afghanistan.
IEA delegation in Uzbekistan for talks on expanding economic ties
Leading a delegation of officials, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi left for Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on Saturday and will meet with Uzbek authorities to discuss the expansion of trade, facilitating transit and solving problems of Afghan businessmen.
A number of businessmen and investors are also accompany Azizi on this trip.
These businessmen say that they plan to discuss joint ventures with Uzbek businessmen.
While relations between Kabul and Tashkent have improved, the hope is that economic ties can be strengthened.
According to Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment (ACCI) officials, the annual trade volume between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan totals $400 million but, they say, there is huge potential to expand these relations.
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to issue six-month multiple entry visas to truck drivers from Afghanistan, it was reported Wednesday.
Initially, multiple entry visas will be issued for a period of six months, and later it could be extended to period of one year, Pakistan’s The News reported.
Documents required with the visa application will include the applicant’s photograph, passport, registration as a transport company, and employment letter.
The move is aimed at promoting trade with Afghanistan.
Moreover, for the promotion of ease of doing business, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Board of Investment will link the online visa system with online payments.
“We need to remove all hurdles for Afghans in order to help them and to provide them a conducive environment to invest in Pakistan…,” Sharif said, noting that a policy in this regard would be formulated within two weeks.
This comes a day after Pakistan’s PM ordered import of coal from Afghanistan to be paid in rupees.
