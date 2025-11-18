Kandahar opens first agricultural testing lab

Kandahar has inaugurated its first-ever agricultural products testing laboratory, a $2 million facility launched in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Baradar said the absence of reliable soil and water testing services over many years has harmed Afghanistan’s agricultural sector, reducing productivity and limiting growth. He described the new laboratory as an important milestone that will help improve the quality, safety, and value of domestic agricultural goods.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped to assess product quality, diagnose plant diseases, and support the standardization of agricultural production across the country. Laboratory officials noted that the center has been built to international standards and can evaluate agricultural goods from multiple scientific and technical perspectives.

Ziaulhaq Waziri, the head of the laboratory, said the new facility will allow Afghanistan’s agricultural exports to be tested and certified inside the country in line with global requirements.

While Afghanistan produces high-quality agricultural goods, officials emphasized that additional testing and compliance with international standards remain essential for strengthening the country’s export capacity and competitiveness.