Kandahar opens first agricultural testing lab
Kandahar has inaugurated its first-ever agricultural products testing laboratory, a $2 million facility launched in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Baradar said the absence of reliable soil and water testing services over many years has harmed Afghanistan’s agricultural sector, reducing productivity and limiting growth. He described the new laboratory as an important milestone that will help improve the quality, safety, and value of domestic agricultural goods.
The state-of-the-art facility is equipped to assess product quality, diagnose plant diseases, and support the standardization of agricultural production across the country. Laboratory officials noted that the center has been built to international standards and can evaluate agricultural goods from multiple scientific and technical perspectives.
Ziaulhaq Waziri, the head of the laboratory, said the new facility will allow Afghanistan’s agricultural exports to be tested and certified inside the country in line with global requirements.
While Afghanistan produces high-quality agricultural goods, officials emphasized that additional testing and compliance with international standards remain essential for strengthening the country’s export capacity and competitiveness.
Minister of Industry and Commerce to visit India
Sources tell Ariana News that Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, will travel to New Delhi, the capital of India, tomorrow (Wednesday).
According to the sources, the trip will include detailed discussions on expanding trade relations and developing exports and imports between the two countries.
The main purpose of this visit is described as holding talks with Indian officials on diversifying trade routes for Afghan traders.
Muttaqi accuses international community of double standards in Afghanistan engagement

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has accused the international community and the United Nations of applying double standards in their dealings with Afghanistan.
Speaking at the Fifth Coordination Meeting between sectoral ministries and UN agencies, he said political considerations continue to hinder effective humanitarian support for the Afghan people.
Muttaqi stressed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is taking “serious and practical steps” to tackle major national challenges, including the return of refugees, treatment of drug addicts, poverty reduction, climate-related disasters, and providing alternative livelihoods for farmers previously dependent on narcotics cultivation.
Despite limited financial resources, he said the government has managed to make progress—but international aid has fallen short of meeting the country’s urgent needs.
He criticized the practice of tying humanitarian assistance to political conditions, arguing that such policies have had “harmful and far-reaching impacts” on Afghan citizens.
He also voiced concern over the structure of UN coordination in the country, saying Afghan officials are often excluded from formal meetings at a time when greater cooperation is needed.
Muttaqi also directed criticism at Pakistan, accusing it of blocking the return of Afghan nationals while simultaneously displacing them from their homes, worsening the humanitarian crisis.
His remarks come as Afghanistan continues to navigate complex regional dynamics and seeks stronger, more consistent international engagement.
Kamaluddin Tawhid appointed head of Afghanistan–Iran Joint Chamber

Kamaluddin Tawhid, a prominent Afghan entrepreneur and board member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, has been appointed as the new head of the Afghanistan–Iran Joint Chamber, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced.
The appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Afghanistan seeks to strengthen and expand its economic partnerships with neighboring countries, particularly with Iran.
Rising demands from the private sector to address trade hurdles and enhance cross-border business opportunities prompted the ministry to nominate Tawhid to the Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister.
After a thorough review, the Economic Deputy Office approved the appointment, highlighting Tawhid’s proven track record in facilitating trade between Afghanistan and Iran.
Under his leadership, officials expect renewed momentum in bilateral trade, improved mechanisms to address traders’ concerns, and the creation of a more favorable environment for investment between the two nations.
Over the past few years, trade between Afghanistan and Iran has seen a sharp increase. According to the World Bank, Afghanistan’s imports surged significantly in 2024, with Iran becoming its top import partner. In fact, Iran accounted for about 30 percent of all Afghan imports in that period.
On the export side, bilateral trade volumes exploded: Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan rose sharply, and overall trade between the two countries grew by 84 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.
