India may strike across border, says Pakistan’s Defense Minister
Asif alleged that Afghanistan is involved in incursions across the disputed Durand Line and claimed India plays a role in those activities.
Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Tuesday that India may consider launching a cross-border attack, stressing that Islamabad cannot ignore the recent remarks made by the Indian Army Chief.
Speaking on Samaa TV’s Nadeem Malik Live, Asif alleged that Afghanistan is involved in incursions and claimed India plays a role in those activities. He said that regional countries — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, and China — want an end to these violations affecting Pakistan. He also reiterated Pakistan’s position that Afghanistan has become a haven for terrorist groups.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s accusations, insisting that Afghan soil is not being used against any country. Kabul maintains that Pakistan’s security problems are internal and that blaming Afghanistan is unjustified.
According to Asif, India does not want Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their disputes. He cautioned that Pakistan could face pressure on two fronts, and under such circumstances, India might take advantage of the situation to avoid the risk of a wider conflict. He added that Pakistan cannot trust India “in any form,” and that New Delhi could attempt an attack across the border.
Afghanistan offers wide investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, and industry
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), highlighted the country’s investment potential during a keynote speech on Tuesday at the Trade Connectivity Conference, held alongside the Fourth National and International Imam Abu Hanifa Exhibition in Kabul.
The event brought together representatives from Afghanistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan.
Azizi urged investors from around the world and the region to explore opportunities in agriculture, mining, energy, industry, infrastructure, and cold storage facilities. He stressed that trade exhibitions and conferences play a key role in promoting Afghanistan’s economic development and regional connectivity.
Reflecting on past successes, the minister noted that similar trade connectivity conferences organized in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey have produced significant results in recent years.
Azizi emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is pursuing a balanced policy focused on industrialization and self-sufficiency. Currently, more than 6,000 factories are operational across various sectors, and over 160,000 jeribs of land have been allocated for industrial parks. In the past three months alone, more than 400 companies have been granted land for operations.
The minister encouraged participants to engage actively in trade discussions and pursue practical agreements that benefit both Afghanistan and its regional partners. He reiterated an open invitation for investors to confidently explore opportunities and invest in the country’s growing economy.
Afghanistan’s focus on industry, infrastructure, and trade connectivity, Azizi said, demonstrates the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to long-term economic growth and regional cooperation.
Afghanistan excluded from SCO summit, misses out on trade and security opportunities
Earlier, Russia had indicated that Afghanistan would be invited to all SCO-hosted events, but the reason for the government’s exclusion from the Moscow summit has not been clarified.
The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Moscow concluded with Afghanistan largely absent from key discussions, leaving the country at risk of missing vital security and economic opportunities.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, stressed that “stability in Afghanistan is vital for regional peace and security,” highlighting that sustainable economic development cannot be achieved without lasting peace in the country.
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the role of humanitarian, cultural, and economic cooperation among SCO members. He cited India’s rapid response to recent earthquakes in Afghanistan—including the delivery of medical supplies, vaccines, and support for disaster-resilient infrastructure—as evidence of ongoing commitment to the country.
Despite Afghanistan’s status as an SCO observer, no representative from the Islamic Emirate was invited to the summit. Analysts warn that the absence could hinder Afghanistan’s access to regional security dialogue, trade partnerships, investment opportunities, and economic development initiatives.
Observers say that Afghanistan’s continued exclusion from regional forums risks isolating the country at a time when collaboration on security and economic recovery is most needed.
Afghan refugees remain on edge after mass deportations from Tajikistan
UNHCR reports that at least 1,288 Afghans, including 1,152 refugees and asylum seekers, were deported this summer.
Afghan refugees in Tajikistan remain anxious months after mass deportations in July, with many new arrivals afraid to leave their homes.
A 53-year-old refugee in Vahdat said he has barely let his teenage sons out since Tajik authorities arrested and deported his cousin, who had previously worked for Afghanistan’s former republic government. His cousin has been in hiding in Afghanistan since the deportation.
UNHCR reports that at least 1,288 Afghans, including 1,152 refugees and asylum seekers, were deported this summer, many holding valid passports or government-issued documents. “UNHCR urges the Government of Tajikistan to uphold its commitments to refugee protection, and ensure any returns to Afghanistan are voluntary, safe, and dignified,” said Dumitru Lipcanu, acting UNHCR representative to Central Asia.
Tajikistan’s Afghan refugee population is estimated at 10,000–13,000, concentrated in towns like Vahdat and Rudaki. The government claimed the deportations targeted individuals accused of drug trafficking, extremist activity, or violating migration laws. However, many deported Afghans, including the 53-year-old refugee’s cousin, held proper documentation.
Newer arrivals, unfamiliar with local rules, were particularly affected. Afghan refugees must follow unwritten norms, such as keeping beards trimmed and avoiding alcohol, which contribute to their sense of vulnerability. A 24-year-old refugee described life in Tajikistan as “freedom” compared to the homeland, despite the threat of deportation.
Experts say the deportations reflect heightened caution in Dushanbe, which initially welcomed Afghan refugees but hardened its stance after 2021. Tajikistan previously deported smaller groups, including 41 Afghans in December 2024. Moscow’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate may also have influenced the country’s policy, according to the charity Open Doors.
