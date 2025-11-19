India may strike across border, says Pakistan’s Defense Minister

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Tuesday that India may consider launching a cross-border attack, stressing that Islamabad cannot ignore the recent remarks made by the Indian Army Chief.

Speaking on Samaa TV’s Nadeem Malik Live, Asif alleged that Afghanistan is involved in incursions and claimed India plays a role in those activities. He said that regional countries — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, and China — want an end to these violations affecting Pakistan. He also reiterated Pakistan’s position that Afghanistan has become a haven for terrorist groups.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s accusations, insisting that Afghan soil is not being used against any country. Kabul maintains that Pakistan’s security problems are internal and that blaming Afghanistan is unjustified.

According to Asif, India does not want Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their disputes. He cautioned that Pakistan could face pressure on two fronts, and under such circumstances, India might take advantage of the situation to avoid the risk of a wider conflict. He added that Pakistan cannot trust India “in any form,” and that New Delhi could attempt an attack across the border.