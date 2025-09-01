Karzai and Abdullah call for urgent aid for earthquake victims

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by Sunday night’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.

So far over 610 people are confirmed dead. Officials say the number is expected to rise as frantic rescue efforts continue.

The worst hit province was Kunar, but other provinces that were also badly affected included Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, and Panjshir.

Karzai meanwhile urged the Afghan people and aid organizations to provide comprehensive support and assistance to those affected.

Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, wrote on his Facebook page: “With immense grief and sorrow, we have learned that last night’s earthquake in Kunar province claimed the lives of many of our compatriots, leaving others injured and causing severe financial losses.”

He added: “This great tragedy, which has impacted all Afghans and also caused damage in Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, has deeply saddened us. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray to Almighty

Allah for paradise for the martyrs, a speedy recovery for the injured, and patience for the bereaved families.”

Abdullah further appealed to all aid agencies, charitable organizations, investors, and citizens across the country to deliver urgent assistance to the victims and to help rescue those still trapped under the rubble.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, expressed deep sorrow and solidarity on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan with the people and government of Afghanistan. “We stand with the affected families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.