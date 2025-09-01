Over 800 dead, thousands injured as earthquake devastates eastern Afghanistan

More than 800 people have been killed and nearly 3,000 others injured after a powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan’s eastern provinces, officials confirmed on Monday.

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said that Kunar province bore the heaviest toll, with 800 fatalities and 2,500 people injured.

In Nangarhar province, 12 deaths and 255 injuries were reported, while 58 people were injured in Laghman and four in Nuristan.

Mujahid cautioned that the figures remain preliminary, as rescue teams have yet to reach many remote villages in Kunar, where roads have been cut off by the tremors.

He added that the government has directed all relevant agencies to mobilize emergency teams for burials, medical treatment, and relief operations.

The earthquake and subsequent aftershocks destroyed homes and infrastructure across the region, leaving survivors in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical assistance.

Humanitarian organizations are assessing the scale of the disaster as efforts to reach isolated communities continue.