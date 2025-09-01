Latest News
Over 800 dead, thousands injured as earthquake devastates eastern Afghanistan
Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said that Kunar province bore the heaviest toll, with 800 fatalities and 2,500 people injured.
More than 800 people have been killed and nearly 3,000 others injured after a powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan’s eastern provinces, officials confirmed on Monday.
In Nangarhar province, 12 deaths and 255 injuries were reported, while 58 people were injured in Laghman and four in Nuristan.
In Nangarhar province, 12 deaths and 255 injuries were reported, while 58 people were injured in Laghman and four in Nuristan.
Mujahid cautioned that the figures remain preliminary, as rescue teams have yet to reach many remote villages in Kunar, where roads have been cut off by the tremors.
He added that the government has directed all relevant agencies to mobilize emergency teams for burials, medical treatment, and relief operations.
The earthquake and subsequent aftershocks destroyed homes and infrastructure across the region, leaving survivors in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical assistance.
Humanitarian organizations are assessing the scale of the disaster as efforts to reach isolated communities continue.
Condolences pour in as death toll from Afghanistan earthquake surpasses 600
The United Nations said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy, with its teams already on the ground providing emergency aid.
Condolences and pledges of support are pouring in from international organizations and Afghan institutions after a devastating 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan shortly before midnight on Sunday.
More than 600 people are reported dead and hundreds injured.
The quake, centered in Kunar province, has flattened homes, triggered landslides, and cut off access to several remote mountain villages, complicating rescue efforts.
Rescue teams are struggling to reach the hardest-hit areas where survivors remain trapped under rubble. Local authorities warn that the death toll could rise further as aftershocks continue and reports from isolated districts slowly emerge.
"Our thoughts are with the affected communities," the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement, noting that relief workers are delivering lifesaving assistance to survivors.
“Our thoughts are with the affected communities,” the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement, noting that relief workers are delivering lifesaving assistance to survivors.
The World Health Organization also confirmed that medical teams are deployed to hospitals and health facilities in the region, providing treatment to the wounded and distributing essential medicines and supplies.
The European Union expressed solidarity with Afghans during what it called a critical time of loss and hardship. “We stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan,” the EU said, adding that humanitarian partners are working alongside local authorities to deliver urgent assistance. The bloc reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting recovery and reconstruction in the aftermath of natural disasters.
At home, the Afghanistan Cricket Board and national players expressed their “deepest sorrow” for the victims, calling the earthquake a “great calamity” for the country. The board urged Afghan businessmen and wealthy citizens to step forward and support relief efforts, while extending condolences to bereaved families in Kunar and other eastern provinces.
As aid trickles in, survivors in devastated districts face a race against time for shelter, food, and medical care. Many families remain in the open, fearing further tremors, while rescue workers attempt to navigate blocked roads to reach remote communities in need.
International Sports
Oval Invincibles secure title for third time with 26-run win over Trent Rockets
The Invincibles posted a strong total of 168 for 5 from their 100 balls, powered by a blistering innings from Will Jacks, who scored 72 off just 41 deliveries — the highest individual score in a men’s Hundred final.
The Oval Invincibles claimed their third consecutive men’s Hundred title with a convincing 26-run win over the Trent Rockets in Sunday’s final at Lord’s Cricket Stadium.
Supporting him, Jordan Cox contributed a vital 40 off 28 balls – their partnership set a formidable foundation for the Invincibles' total.
Supporting him, Jordan Cox contributed a vital 40 off 28 balls – their partnership set a formidable foundation for the Invincibles’ total.
In response, the Rockets struggled to keep pace. While Marcus Stoinis fought back with a measured 64 off 38 balls, Trent Rockets were restricted to 142 for 8, falling short of the 169-run target.
All-rounder Nathan Sowter was named Player of the Match after a game-changing spell of 3 for 25, snaring key wickets including high-profile batters such as Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, and Tom Banton – his performance tilted the tide in favor of the Invincibles.
The victory further cements the Invincibles’ dominance in the competition. Having topped the league stage once again, the side has now lifted the trophy in each of the first three seasons of the men’s Hundred – a testament to their consistency and cohesion.
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who undertook a dramatic round-trip to make the final, also delivered under pressure – his 20-ball cameo included the key wicket of David Willey, contributing to the Invincibles’ triumph.
In all, it was a performance that blended aggressive batting, intelligent bowling, and tactical flair, ensuring the Invincibles leave the competition with a third straight crown.
Death toll rises to over 600 in powerful Afghanistan earthquake
Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said that relief teams from Kabul and nearby provinces are on their way to deliver urgent aid to the eastern provinces.
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said Monday morning that the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, and a series of aftershocks, that struck Afghanistan’s northeastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar have left over 600 people dead and hundreds injured.
He also said widespread destruction has been recorded.
In Kunar, 610 people have been confirmed dead and 1,300 others injured, with numerous homes destroyed, according to Qani.
Nangarhar province has also been affected, with 12 fatalities, 255 injured, and dozens of houses damaged.
Qani added that the Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Sirajuddin Haqqani, has instructed provincial governors and police commanders to rapidly reach the affected areas and carry out urgent and comprehensive relief operations.
All security, service, health, transport, and food assistance teams have been mobilized to provide immediate aid to victims, ensuring full support for communities impacted by the disaster.
Mujahid added that government officials are using all available resources to rescue people, and operations are ongoing.
Mujahid added that government officials are using all available resources to rescue people, and operations are ongoing.
Reports from Kunar indicate that landslides have also occurred, roads are blocked, and access to some areas is only possible on foot.
According to Mujahid, both human and material losses are considerable; government rescue teams have reached the affected areas, and urgent aid is being provided.
