Condolences pour in as death toll from Afghanistan earthquake surpasses 600

Condolences and pledges of support are pouring in from international organizations and Afghan institutions after a devastating 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan shortly before midnight on Sunday.

More than 600 people are reported dead and hundreds injured.

The quake, centered in Kunar province, has flattened homes, triggered landslides, and cut off access to several remote mountain villages, complicating rescue efforts.

Rescue teams are struggling to reach the hardest-hit areas where survivors remain trapped under rubble. Local authorities warn that the death toll could rise further as aftershocks continue and reports from isolated districts slowly emerge.

The United Nations said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy, with its teams already on the ground providing emergency aid.

“Our thoughts are with the affected communities,” the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement, noting that relief workers are delivering lifesaving assistance to survivors.

The World Health Organization also confirmed that medical teams are deployed to hospitals and health facilities in the region, providing treatment to the wounded and distributing essential medicines and supplies.

The European Union expressed solidarity with Afghans during what it called a critical time of loss and hardship. “We stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan,” the EU said, adding that humanitarian partners are working alongside local authorities to deliver urgent assistance. The bloc reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting recovery and reconstruction in the aftermath of natural disasters.

At home, the Afghanistan Cricket Board and national players expressed their “deepest sorrow” for the victims, calling the earthquake a “great calamity” for the country. The board urged Afghan businessmen and wealthy citizens to step forward and support relief efforts, while extending condolences to bereaved families in Kunar and other eastern provinces.

As aid trickles in, survivors in devastated districts face a race against time for shelter, food, and medical care. Many families remain in the open, fearing further tremors, while rescue workers attempt to navigate blocked roads to reach remote communities in need.