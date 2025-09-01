Oval Invincibles secure title for third time with 26-run win over Trent Rockets

The Oval Invincibles claimed their third consecutive men’s Hundred title with a convincing 26-run win over the Trent Rockets in Sunday’s final at Lord’s Cricket Stadium.

The Invincibles posted a strong total of 168 for 5 from their 100 balls, powered by a blistering innings from Will Jacks, who scored 72 off just 41 deliveries — the highest individual score in a men’s Hundred final.

Supporting him, Jordan Cox contributed a vital 40 off 28 balls – their partnership set a formidable foundation for the Invincibles’ total.

In response, the Rockets struggled to keep pace. While Marcus Stoinis fought back with a measured 64 off 38 balls, Trent Rockets were restricted to 142 for 8, falling short of the 169-run target.

All-rounder Nathan Sowter was named Player of the Match after a game-changing spell of 3 for 25, snaring key wickets including high-profile batters such as Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, and Tom Banton – his performance tilted the tide in favor of the Invincibles.

The victory further cements the Invincibles’ dominance in the competition. Having topped the league stage once again, the side has now lifted the trophy in each of the first three seasons of the men’s Hundred – a testament to their consistency and cohesion.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who undertook a dramatic round-trip to make the final, also delivered under pressure – his 20-ball cameo included the key wicket of David Willey, contributing to the Invincibles’ triumph.

In all, it was a performance that blended aggressive batting, intelligent bowling, and tactical flair, ensuring the Invincibles leave the competition with a third straight crown.