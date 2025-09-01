International Sports
Oval Invincibles secure title for third time with 26-run win over Trent Rockets
The Invincibles posted a strong total of 168 for 5 from their 100 balls, powered by a blistering innings from Will Jacks, who scored 72 off just 41 deliveries — the highest individual score in a men’s Hundred final.
The Oval Invincibles claimed their third consecutive men’s Hundred title with a convincing 26-run win over the Trent Rockets in Sunday’s final at Lord’s Cricket Stadium.
Supporting him, Jordan Cox contributed a vital 40 off 28 balls – their partnership set a formidable foundation for the Invincibles’ total.
In response, the Rockets struggled to keep pace. While Marcus Stoinis fought back with a measured 64 off 38 balls, Trent Rockets were restricted to 142 for 8, falling short of the 169-run target.
All-rounder Nathan Sowter was named Player of the Match after a game-changing spell of 3 for 25, snaring key wickets including high-profile batters such as Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, and Tom Banton – his performance tilted the tide in favor of the Invincibles.
The victory further cements the Invincibles’ dominance in the competition. Having topped the league stage once again, the side has now lifted the trophy in each of the first three seasons of the men’s Hundred – a testament to their consistency and cohesion.
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who undertook a dramatic round-trip to make the final, also delivered under pressure – his 20-ball cameo included the key wicket of David Willey, contributing to the Invincibles’ triumph.
In all, it was a performance that blended aggressive batting, intelligent bowling, and tactical flair, ensuring the Invincibles leave the competition with a third straight crown.
International Sports
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.
The men’s final of The Hundred will be played today at Lord’s, where defending champions Oval Invincibles face Trent Rockets in a much-anticipated showdown.
Their squad has shown consistency throughout the tournament, blending experience with emerging talent.
The team is also set to benefit from the late arrival of Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who made a last-minute dash to London and could play a key role with his 20-ball quota.
The Rockets booked their place in the final after their eliminator against Northern Superchargers was washed out, progressing on the basis of their higher league finish. Despite the unconventional route, they remain confident of upsetting the reigning champions.
Weather conditions are expected to be a factor, with rain having disrupted matches earlier in the week, though contingency plans are in place to ensure a result.
The Invincibles will look to cement their status as the competition’s dominant force, while the Rockets aim to spoil the party and lift the trophy for the first time since 2022.
Fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from 9pm tonight, Sunday August 31, to watch the match live.
International Sports
The Hundred: Southern Brave clinch fourth spot in thrilling finish
Southern Brave claimed the fourth spot in the table in dramatic fashion, defeating Welsh Fire in the last group-stage match of The Hundred on Thursday.
Welsh Fire had a chance to leap into fourth place with a win, but Southern Brave—powered by a vintage knock from Jason Roy and a late surge with bat and ball from Craig Overton—secured the win to end their campaign on a high.
Electing to field first, Welsh Fire made early inroads, reducing Brave to 10 for 2 inside the first 14 balls. However, Roy counterattacked with characteristic aggression, smashing successive sixes and racing to a 50 off 30 balls. His blistering 70 off 39 anchored the innings, despite being eventually undone by David Payne (2 for 17).
Leus du Plooy chipped in with 30 off 21, but it was the late fireworks from Overton and Jordan Thompson that propelled Brave to a competitive 167 for 7.
In response, Overton delivered a dream opening spell, removing two batters in his first five balls—including the key wicket of Steve Smith, brilliantly caught by Roy at extra cover. Fire stumbled to 24 for 3 after the Powerplay, and when captain Tom Abell fell with 117 still needed from 59 balls, the chase looked improbable.
But Tom Kohler-Cadmore and young talent Ben Kellaway reignited hopes, combining for a thrilling 81-run stand off just 39 deliveries. Both batters showcased fearless hitting, with Kohler-Cadmore clubbing successive sixes and Kellaway matching him stroke for stroke.
With 36 needed from the final 20 balls, Brave turned to seamers Tymal Mills and Thompson, who executed their death overs with clinical precision—delivering yorkers and deceptive slower balls.
Despite a no-ball and a six that swung momentum back to Fire, Thompson held his nerve. He bowled Kohler-Cadmore—who top-scored with 84 off 46—leaving Fire needing seven off the last two deliveries. A pinpoint yorker sealed the win for Brave.
Craig Overton, named Meerkat Match Hero, said afterward: “It was great to get across the line; we haven’t quite put in the performances this year so it’s good to finish with a win. It was about doing the basics; it swung a bit and the way the boys finished off was great.
Eliminator Clash: Northern Superchargers to Face Trent Rockets on Saturday
Cricket fans are in for a thrilling knockout as Northern Superchargers take on Trent Rockets in the Eliminator of The Hundred tomorrow, Saturday at 9:30 PM Kabul time.
The high-stakes match will determine who moves forward to challenge for the title, and Afghan fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.
International Sports
The Hundred: Phoenix outclass Originals with seven-wicket win
In the earlier match, Trent Rockets edged out Welsh Fire by three wickets, securing a tense win with just one ball to spare.
In Sunday’s opening fixture of The Hundred Men’s Competition, Welsh Fire fell short against Trent Rockets in Cardiff. However, it was the evening showdown at Emirates Old Trafford that stole the spotlight.
Birmingham Phoenix delivered a convincing performance to beat the Manchester Originals by seven wickets.
Set an achievable target of 110, Phoenix chased it down in just 83 balls, finishing at 113 for 3.
Ben Duckett anchored the chase with 49 not out off 38 balls, while Joe Clarke struck a rapid 40 off 21. Together they forged a 72-run stand from 45 balls that sealed victory with 17 balls to spare.
Earlier, the Originals struggled on a slow pitch, limping to 109 for 7 despite a strong start from Heinrich Klaasen’s 34 off 35 balls.
Reflecting on his batting after the match, Clarke said: “I feel in good rhythm and have good confidence, so it was nice to contribute to a win… It was nice to be out there in the middle with him [Duckett].”
Chasing a target of 151, the Rockets finished at 152 for 7 in 19.4 overs. Veteran batter Joe Root starred with a composed 64* and was named Player of the Match.
Speaking after the match, he said that the match got a bit tense. “We played well for the majority of the game.”
This crucial victory not only boosted the Rockets but also sealed their spot in the top three – guaranteeing them a place in the knockout stages alongside Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers.
With just a few group-stage fixtures remaining, every match is critical. The Sunday results intensified the race for elimination-stage spots, as teams jostle for positioning and net run-rate advantage.
Monday, August 25, will see Oval Invincibles take on London Spirit. This match will be broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television from 9.30 pm.
