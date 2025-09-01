Death toll rises to over 600 in powerful Afghanistan earthquake

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said Monday morning that the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, and a series of aftershocks, that struck Afghanistan’s northeastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar have left over 600 people dead and hundreds injured.

He also said widespread destruction has been recorded.

In Kunar, 610 people have been confirmed dead and 1,300 others injured, with numerous homes destroyed, according to Qani.

Nangarhar province has also been affected, with 12 fatalities, 255 injured, and dozens of houses damaged.

Qani added that the Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Sirajuddin Haqqani, has instructed provincial governors and police commanders to rapidly reach the affected areas and carry out urgent and comprehensive relief operations.

All security, service, health, transport, and food assistance teams have been mobilized to provide immediate aid to victims, ensuring full support for communities impacted by the disaster.

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said that relief teams from Kabul and nearby provinces are on their way to deliver urgent aid to the eastern provinces.

Mujahid added that government officials are using all available resources to rescue people, and operations are ongoing.

Reports from Kunar indicate that landslides have also occurred, roads are blocked, and access to some areas is only possible on foot.

According to Mujahid, both human and material losses are considerable; government rescue teams have reached the affected areas, and urgent aid is being provided.