Karzai condemns Kunduz bombing

(Last Updated On: )

The UN Security Council’s Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, on Monday highlighted the threat posed by Daesh, including ISIS-K in Afghanistan, whose “supporters plotted attacks in Europe and were actively seeking to recruit individuals from Central Asian States”.

Voronkov provided details on the global terrorism landscape during the past six months, and said “in Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan (Daesh) continued to pose a significant threat”.

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations also raised the issue of ISIS-K in Afghanistan and said the “access terrorist groups like ISIS have to leftover American weapons in Afghanistan” was concerning.

Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that NATO’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in many weapons being left behind, which ended up in the hands of ISIS.

He emphasized that this situation should not be overlooked and made a direct link between the leftover American weapons in Afghanistan and the intensification of ISIS attacks.

Expressing concern over terrorist activities in Afghanistan, Nebenzya said Moscow cannot ignore the situation and must address the growing threat posed by these groups in the region.

He also said the situation calls for better monitoring and control to prevent weapons from fueling terrorism and that the issue of the resurgence of groups like ISIS requires coordinated international action.

The representative of the United States highlighted her government’s “precision air strikes” against ISIS in Somalia on February 1. Her country “stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies,” she said.

She also urged Council members to list more ISIL and Al-Qaeda affiliates in the 1267 Sanctions Committee list so that they will be subject to its worldwide assets travel ban and arms embargo.

While the Sahel has become “the global epicenter for fatalities from terrorist attacks”, ISIS-Khorasan is increasing its capabilities to conduct attacks and recruit in Afghanistan and Pakistan, she said.

Pakistan’s delegate drew attention to the need to address white supremacy and far-right extremism, as well. Counter-terrorism policies have so far singled out only one religion — Islam — but they must address the negative impact of stigmatizing Muslims and fanning the flames of Islamophobia, he said.

His country is at the forefront of counter-terrorism efforts, fighting not only Daesh, but also Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Majid Brigade, he added.

Several speakers, including the delegates of Denmark and Slovenia, stressed the need to ensure that terrorist groups do not take advantage of the instability in Syria.

Greece’s delegate underlined the need for a political road map in that country that includes constitutional reform, free and fair elections and inclusive governance.

“This is the only way towards the eradication not only of Daesh, but terrorism in general,” he added.

Afghanistan meanwhile does not have an Islamic Emirate representative at the UN and has repeatedly called for their seat to be handed over to them, stating any discussions on or including Afghanistan were meaningless without the IEA’s participation.

The Islamic Emirate has also repeatedly rejected claims of Daesh being active in Afghanistan and have said that the group has been eradicated in the country.

On the subject of US weapons in the country, the IEA has described such concerns as baseless and repeatedly stated that all US weapons and military equipment left behind are secured by the government, with no group or individual having access to them.