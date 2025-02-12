Latest News
Karzai condemns Kunduz bombing
The Qatar government was also quick to condemn the incident and expressed its condolences to the families of victims.
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned the explosion that rocked Kunduz city on Tuesday, leaving at least five people dead.
In a post on X, Karzai called the incident “an act against human and Islamic principles”.
The incident took place outside a Kabul Bank branch in the city when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives.
According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Affairs, Doha is fully committed to “the rejection of violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and causes”.
IEA rejects Pakistan’s claim of Daesh recruiting in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected claims made by Pakistan’s representative to the UN Security Council, Munir Akram, that Afghanistan is an ISIS (Daesh) “recruitment center”.
According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the IEA said the claims were unfounded and accused Pakistan of trying to shift focus away from its own internal issues.
The ministry reiterated that since the IEA’s return to power significant strides have been made to eradicate Daesh and other extremist groups in Afghanistan.
The foreign ministry stated that Pakistan is using these allegations as a distraction from its own instability. The ministry urged the international community to recognize the progress made in Afghanistan and to refrain from placing blame on the country.
This comes after Monday’s UN Security Council meeting where the threat of Daesh was discussed. The UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, said ISIS-K in Afghanistan (Daesh) “supporters plotted attacks in Europe and were actively seeking to recruit individuals from Central Asian States”.
Voronkov provided details on the global terrorism landscape during the past six months, and said “in Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan (Daesh) continued to pose a significant threat”.
Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations also raised the issue of ISIS-K in Afghanistan and said the “access terrorist groups like ISIS have to leftover American weapons in Afghanistan” was concerning.
Afghanistan meanwhile does not have an Islamic Emirate representative at the UN and has repeatedly called for their seat to be handed over to them, stating any discussions on or including Afghanistan were meaningless without the IEA’s participation.
The Islamic Emirate has also repeatedly rejected claims of Daesh being active in Afghanistan and have said that the group has been eradicated in the country.
On the subject of US weapons in the country, the IEA has described such concerns as baseless and repeatedly stated that all US weapons and military equipment left behind are secured by the government, with no group or individual having access to them.
UNSC concerned about Daesh threat in Afghanistan, Syria and Africa
The UN Security Council’s Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, on Monday highlighted the threat posed by Daesh, including ISIS-K in Afghanistan, whose “supporters plotted attacks in Europe and were actively seeking to recruit individuals from Central Asian States”.
Voronkov provided details on the global terrorism landscape during the past six months, and said “in Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan (Daesh) continued to pose a significant threat”.
Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations also raised the issue of ISIS-K in Afghanistan and said the “access terrorist groups like ISIS have to leftover American weapons in Afghanistan” was concerning.
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that NATO’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in many weapons being left behind, which ended up in the hands of ISIS.
He emphasized that this situation should not be overlooked and made a direct link between the leftover American weapons in Afghanistan and the intensification of ISIS attacks.
Expressing concern over terrorist activities in Afghanistan, Nebenzya said Moscow cannot ignore the situation and must address the growing threat posed by these groups in the region.
He also said the situation calls for better monitoring and control to prevent weapons from fueling terrorism and that the issue of the resurgence of groups like ISIS requires coordinated international action.
The representative of the United States highlighted her government’s “precision air strikes” against ISIS in Somalia on February 1. Her country “stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies,” she said.
She also urged Council members to list more ISIL and Al-Qaeda affiliates in the 1267 Sanctions Committee list so that they will be subject to its worldwide assets travel ban and arms embargo.
While the Sahel has become “the global epicenter for fatalities from terrorist attacks”, ISIS-Khorasan is increasing its capabilities to conduct attacks and recruit in Afghanistan and Pakistan, she said.
Pakistan’s delegate drew attention to the need to address white supremacy and far-right extremism, as well. Counter-terrorism policies have so far singled out only one religion — Islam — but they must address the negative impact of stigmatizing Muslims and fanning the flames of Islamophobia, he said.
His country is at the forefront of counter-terrorism efforts, fighting not only Daesh, but also Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Majid Brigade, he added.
Several speakers, including the delegates of Denmark and Slovenia, stressed the need to ensure that terrorist groups do not take advantage of the instability in Syria.
Greece’s delegate underlined the need for a political road map in that country that includes constitutional reform, free and fair elections and inclusive governance.
“This is the only way towards the eradication not only of Daesh, but terrorism in general,” he added.
Suicide bombing in Kunduz kills 5, injures 7
Jumaddin Khaksar, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, added that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives near Kabul Bank in Kunduz city.
A spokesman for the Kunduz police headquarters says five people were killed and seven others injured in a suicide bombing on Tuesday morning.
According to Khaksar, the victims of the incident include security personnel, bank guards and civilians.
He added that no one has been arrested in connection with the explosion and that efforts are underway by security forces to identify the perpetrators of the explosion.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
