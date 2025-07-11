Latest News
Kazakhmys explores Afghanistan’s untapped mineral potential
Kazakhstan’s mining company Kazakhmys Barlau is turning its attention to Afghanistan, viewing the country as a geologically rich and promising region for exploration, according to CEO Galym Nurzhanov.
In an interview with The Astana Times, Nurzhanov, who also serves as deputy chairman for geology and strategy at Kazakhmys Corporation, shared insights from his visits to Afghanistan as part of a Kazakh delegation.
“For our geologists and miners, it’s like stepping into the 19th century,” Nurzhanov said, referring to the abundance of surface-level metal deposits. He cited examples of lead-zinc sites with ore grades nearing 39%, and concentrates as high as 41%. “That’s ready ore—you can crush it and send it straight to the plant,” he explained.
He also highlighted the positive reception Kazakhs receive in Afghanistan.
“They know and like us. We walked through the bazaars and saw that the flour, the bread it’s all from Kazakhstan. They respect Kazakhs and immediately invite us for tea,” he said.
Kazakhmys Barlau is in the early stages of evaluating Afghanistan’s mineral resources. Nurzhanov noted the lack of existing data and geological archives in the country. “We’re doing reconnaissance, studying the surface, and comparing it with what we know,” he said, emphasizing the need for careful planning and detailed assessments.
Afghanistan is known to hold significant deposits of critical minerals and rare earth elements—resources essential to the green economy. Many of these deposits are accessible and hold promise for further scientific exploration.
“Geologists have no borders. An ore body can run through three countries and to study it, you have to see the whole thing.”,” said Nurzhanov. “For us, it’s about what lies beneath the Earth’s surface. Geology is beyond politics. And if there’s a chance to discover something new, our specialists are ready. Because being closer to science means opening new paths for the country and for its people.”
Latest News
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister visits Kabul, vows to expand ties
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtileu met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, pledging to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between the two countries.
According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry’s press release, during the meeting, both sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional opportunities, transit projects, and strengthening political understanding.
Muttaqi appreciated Kazakhstan’s positive stance towards Afghanistan and expressed hope that the existing opportunities would be effectively utilized to expand political and economic interactions. He stated that Kazakhstan has been one of the countries with a constructive approach towards Afghanistan from the beginning, and now is the time to transform this engagement into sustainable and long-term cooperation.
Murat Nurtileu, on his first visit to Afghanistan, expressed satisfaction with the security situation and said his country is eager to expand political, economic, and scientific relations with Afghanistan. He emphasized that Kazakhstan wants to play a positive role in Afghanistan’s stability, food security, transit, and comprehensive development.
At the conclusion, both sides welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding the Turghundi-Herat railway project and emphasized the continuation of cooperation between technical teams.
Latest News
EU reaffirms support for Afghan people on World Population Day
On World Population Day, the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the Afghan people, highlighting continued support in health, education, livelihoods, and climate resilience.
In messages shared on social media, the EU in Afghanistan said it stands in solidarity with Afghans and is focused on addressing basic needs and promoting a more sustainable future.
The EU said it is supporting health services such as maternal care, mental health, nutrition, clean water, rehabilitation, and disease control. It also emphasized the importance of inclusive education and, in partnership with UNICEF and WFP, is rehabilitating schools, providing daily snacks, and supporting learning opportunities for all.
Support for displaced populations remains a key priority, with the EU working alongside IOM, UNHCR, and UNICEF to assist refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons in education, protection, and job creation.
The EU is also investing in livelihoods and economic resilience in partnership with UNDP, WFP, and the Aga Khan Foundation. To help Afghan farmers face growing climate challenges, it is promoting climate-smart agriculture and sustainable rural development.
The EU reiterated its long-term commitment to standing with the Afghan people during a time of great need.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s Deputy PM Hanafi confirms ongoing talks with Iran amid refugee crisis
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs and head of the High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Returning Afghan Refugees, says over 500,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Iran in the past month alone — a mass return that has sparked urgent diplomatic engagement between Kabul and Tehran.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Thursday, Hanafi acknowledged that the pace of deportations remains high, with more than 40,000 people crossing daily through the Islam Qala and Silk Bridge border crossings in western Afghanistan.
Islam Qala alone receives over 30,000 people a day, while another 10,000 arrive via the Nimroz crossing.
Hanafi said the IEA has discussed the migrant issue with Iranian officials to ensure the rights of returnees are preserved and to prevent any hatred or misunderstanding between the two nations.
He said these talks are ongoing and being handled through multiple diplomatic channels.
Hanafi expressed deep concern over reports of abuse, confiscation of property, and violations of the rights and dignity of Afghan nationals during deportations from Iran. However, he noted that Iranian authorities have pledged cooperation in addressing these grievances.
“We have had numerous contacts with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran through diplomatic means,” and they have promised to work with the IEA, Hanafi stated.
In an effort to encourage voluntary returns and promote national reconciliation, Hanafi extended an assurance to former Afghan security personnel and government officials currently residing abroad, including in Iran, stating they face no threats under the current administration and are free to return to Afghanistan.
The deputy prime minister also outlined short- and long-term support plans for returnees. Temporary facilities including shelter, food, healthcare, and other basic services have been set up at key border crossings.
In the longer term, the government intends to distribute land and create employment opportunities for eligible returnees.
To attract investment and repatriated capital, Hanafi announced new incentives for traders and investors, including five-year tax exemptions and free land allocation in designated industrial parks.
The announcement comes amid mounting international concern over mass deportations from Iran, and as humanitarian agencies warn that Afghanistan’s limited resources are being stretched to the brink.
