EU reaffirms support for Afghan people on World Population Day
On World Population Day, the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the Afghan people, highlighting continued support in health, education, livelihoods, and climate resilience.
In messages shared on social media, the EU in Afghanistan said it stands in solidarity with Afghans and is focused on addressing basic needs and promoting a more sustainable future.
The EU said it is supporting health services such as maternal care, mental health, nutrition, clean water, rehabilitation, and disease control. It also emphasized the importance of inclusive education and, in partnership with UNICEF and WFP, is rehabilitating schools, providing daily snacks, and supporting learning opportunities for all.
Support for displaced populations remains a key priority, with the EU working alongside IOM, UNHCR, and UNICEF to assist refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons in education, protection, and job creation.
The EU is also investing in livelihoods and economic resilience in partnership with UNDP, WFP, and the Aga Khan Foundation. To help Afghan farmers face growing climate challenges, it is promoting climate-smart agriculture and sustainable rural development.
The EU reiterated its long-term commitment to standing with the Afghan people during a time of great need.
Afghanistan’s Deputy PM Hanafi confirms ongoing talks with Iran amid refugee crisis
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs and head of the High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Returning Afghan Refugees, says over 500,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Iran in the past month alone — a mass return that has sparked urgent diplomatic engagement between Kabul and Tehran.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Thursday, Hanafi acknowledged that the pace of deportations remains high, with more than 40,000 people crossing daily through the Islam Qala and Silk Bridge border crossings in western Afghanistan.
Islam Qala alone receives over 30,000 people a day, while another 10,000 arrive via the Nimroz crossing.
Hanafi said the IEA has discussed the migrant issue with Iranian officials to ensure the rights of returnees are preserved and to prevent any hatred or misunderstanding between the two nations.
He said these talks are ongoing and being handled through multiple diplomatic channels.
Hanafi expressed deep concern over reports of abuse, confiscation of property, and violations of the rights and dignity of Afghan nationals during deportations from Iran. However, he noted that Iranian authorities have pledged cooperation in addressing these grievances.
“We have had numerous contacts with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran through diplomatic means,” and they have promised to work with the IEA, Hanafi stated.
In an effort to encourage voluntary returns and promote national reconciliation, Hanafi extended an assurance to former Afghan security personnel and government officials currently residing abroad, including in Iran, stating they face no threats under the current administration and are free to return to Afghanistan.
The deputy prime minister also outlined short- and long-term support plans for returnees. Temporary facilities including shelter, food, healthcare, and other basic services have been set up at key border crossings.
In the longer term, the government intends to distribute land and create employment opportunities for eligible returnees.
To attract investment and repatriated capital, Hanafi announced new incentives for traders and investors, including five-year tax exemptions and free land allocation in designated industrial parks.
The announcement comes amid mounting international concern over mass deportations from Iran, and as humanitarian agencies warn that Afghanistan’s limited resources are being stretched to the brink.
Mass returns overwhelm Afghanistan’s aid capacity, NRC warns
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has issued an urgent warning over the intensifying humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, stating that the return of more than 1.4 million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan is pushing local support systems beyond breaking point.
Citing UNHCR, the NRC said daily returns from Iran surged dramatically following June 13, peaking on July 1 when over 43,000 returnees were registered in a single day. The spike in returns is overwhelming already fragile infrastructure and underfunded aid operations in border provinces such as Herat and Nangarhar.
“We are seeing families arrive exhausted and distressed to a country that has very limited capacity to support and reintegrate them. We are doing everything we can, but the scale of needs is exceeding the current resources,” said Jacopo Caridi, NRC’s Country Director in Afghanistan.
“Local communities have shown remarkable solidarity. Many of our staff are hosting returnee families in their homes. The authorities are doing their best to mobilize the few resources they have, but the local systems are not equipped to cope with such tremendous needs.”
Returnees, many of whom were born and raised in Iran or Pakistan, are often arriving with no possessions, no legal documents, and limited access to basic services. Immediate needs include food, shelter, clean water, healthcare, and access to education. Aid organizations report that many families are forced to sleep in the open or overcrowded temporary shelters, while local clinics are struggling to meet demand.
The NRC warned that if the current rate of return continues, the number of returnees could exceed three million by the end of 2025, significantly escalating humanitarian pressure in a country where two-thirds of the population already depend on aid. The organization called for a halt to involuntary returns, arguing that conditions in Afghanistan do not meet minimum international standards for safety or sustainability.
Caridi emphasized that the burden cannot fall solely on Afghanistan’s overstretched authorities and aid groups, urging the international community to step up. “The international community must not turn its back on Afghan civilians,” he said. “Both returnees and host communities urgently need support to prevent further suffering and instability.”
The NRC’s call echoes similar warnings from other humanitarian agencies. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies recently projected that an additional one million Afghans could be returned by the end of the year. However, the organization’s emergency appeal for $31 million has received less than 10 percent of the required funding.
The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has acknowledged the scale of the crisis, but says it lacks the capacity to respond without external support. Despite limited resources, local authorities have coordinated with NGOs to establish temporary reception facilities near key border crossings, but these remain under-resourced.
The situation has been further complicated by the broader humanitarian crisis gripping Afghanistan. Since the return of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, international aid has dropped significantly, while economic sanctions and reduced development assistance have severely impacted the country’s economy.
NRC has reiterated its call for increased international burden-sharing, including greater support for Iran and Pakistan, which have hosted Afghan refugees for decades. Without a coordinated and adequately funded response, humanitarian groups warn that the crisis will deepen, threatening not only returnees but also the stability of host communities and the country at large.
Afghan envoy pushes for IEA recognition during talks with Kazakh official
The Afghan Embassy in Kazakhstan has confirmed that Mohammad-ur-Rahman, the acting ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Astana, has held talks with Yerkin Tokumov, Kazakhstan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and seek formal diplomatic recognition.
According to a statement issued by the embassy, the two officials discussed ways to enhance political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries. The Islamic Emirate’s envoy expressed optimism that Kazakhstan may follow Russia’s recent move to recognize the current Afghan government, and reiterated Kabul’s interest in developing broader regional ties.
During the meeting, Mohammad-ur-Rahman briefed the Kazakh official on the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy priorities, current investment opportunities, and domestic issues, including the situation of Afghan refugees, the impact of recent floods, and employment-related challenges.
He also welcomed Russia’s decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate and encouraged Kazakhstan to take similar steps.
In response, Tokumov affirmed Kazakhstan’s continued interest in expanding bilateral engagement, stating that Astana remains committed to cooperating with Afghanistan in political, economic, and cultural fields.
The Islamic Emirate has been actively seeking diplomatic legitimacy and deeper regional ties since returning to power in August 2021.
While most countries have maintained informal or limited engagement, recent developments — including Russia’s announcement of official recognition — have added momentum to the IEA-led government’s push for broader international acceptance.
Kazakhstan has maintained relatively warm relations with Kabul under the current administration, sustaining humanitarian aid deliveries, economic collaboration, and dialogue through regional platforms, although it has not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate.
