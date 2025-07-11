EU reaffirms support for Afghan people on World Population Day

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has issued an urgent warning over the intensifying humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, stating that the return of more than 1.4 million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan is pushing local support systems beyond breaking point.

Citing UNHCR, the NRC said daily returns from Iran surged dramatically following June 13, peaking on July 1 when over 43,000 returnees were registered in a single day. The spike in returns is overwhelming already fragile infrastructure and underfunded aid operations in border provinces such as Herat and Nangarhar.

“We are seeing families arrive exhausted and distressed to a country that has very limited capacity to support and reintegrate them. We are doing everything we can, but the scale of needs is exceeding the current resources,” said Jacopo Caridi, NRC’s Country Director in Afghanistan.

“Local communities have shown remarkable solidarity. Many of our staff are hosting returnee families in their homes. The authorities are doing their best to mobilize the few resources they have, but the local systems are not equipped to cope with such tremendous needs.”

Returnees, many of whom were born and raised in Iran or Pakistan, are often arriving with no possessions, no legal documents, and limited access to basic services. Immediate needs include food, shelter, clean water, healthcare, and access to education. Aid organizations report that many families are forced to sleep in the open or overcrowded temporary shelters, while local clinics are struggling to meet demand.

The NRC warned that if the current rate of return continues, the number of returnees could exceed three million by the end of 2025, significantly escalating humanitarian pressure in a country where two-thirds of the population already depend on aid. The organization called for a halt to involuntary returns, arguing that conditions in Afghanistan do not meet minimum international standards for safety or sustainability.

Caridi emphasized that the burden cannot fall solely on Afghanistan’s overstretched authorities and aid groups, urging the international community to step up. “The international community must not turn its back on Afghan civilians,” he said. “Both returnees and host communities urgently need support to prevent further suffering and instability.”

The NRC’s call echoes similar warnings from other humanitarian agencies. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies recently projected that an additional one million Afghans could be returned by the end of the year. However, the organization’s emergency appeal for $31 million has received less than 10 percent of the required funding.

The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has acknowledged the scale of the crisis, but says it lacks the capacity to respond without external support. Despite limited resources, local authorities have coordinated with NGOs to establish temporary reception facilities near key border crossings, but these remain under-resourced.

The situation has been further complicated by the broader humanitarian crisis gripping Afghanistan. Since the return of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, international aid has dropped significantly, while economic sanctions and reduced development assistance have severely impacted the country’s economy.

NRC has reiterated its call for increased international burden-sharing, including greater support for Iran and Pakistan, which have hosted Afghan refugees for decades. Without a coordinated and adequately funded response, humanitarian groups warn that the crisis will deepen, threatening not only returnees but also the stability of host communities and the country at large.