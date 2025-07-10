Afghanistan’s Deputy PM Hanafi confirms ongoing talks with Iran amid refugee crisis

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs and head of the High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Returning Afghan Refugees, says over 500,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Iran in the past month alone — a mass return that has sparked urgent diplomatic engagement between Kabul and Tehran.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Thursday, Hanafi acknowledged that the pace of deportations remains high, with more than 40,000 people crossing daily through the Islam Qala and Silk Bridge border crossings in western Afghanistan.

Islam Qala alone receives over 30,000 people a day, while another 10,000 arrive via the Nimroz crossing.

Hanafi said the IEA has discussed the migrant issue with Iranian officials to ensure the rights of returnees are preserved and to prevent any hatred or misunderstanding between the two nations.

He said these talks are ongoing and being handled through multiple diplomatic channels.

Hanafi expressed deep concern over reports of abuse, confiscation of property, and violations of the rights and dignity of Afghan nationals during deportations from Iran. However, he noted that Iranian authorities have pledged cooperation in addressing these grievances.

“We have had numerous contacts with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran through diplomatic means,” and they have promised to work with the IEA, Hanafi stated.

In an effort to encourage voluntary returns and promote national reconciliation, Hanafi extended an assurance to former Afghan security personnel and government officials currently residing abroad, including in Iran, stating they face no threats under the current administration and are free to return to Afghanistan.

The deputy prime minister also outlined short- and long-term support plans for returnees. Temporary facilities including shelter, food, healthcare, and other basic services have been set up at key border crossings.

In the longer term, the government intends to distribute land and create employment opportunities for eligible returnees.

To attract investment and repatriated capital, Hanafi announced new incentives for traders and investors, including five-year tax exemptions and free land allocation in designated industrial parks.

The announcement comes amid mounting international concern over mass deportations from Iran, and as humanitarian agencies warn that Afghanistan’s limited resources are being stretched to the brink.