Kazakhstan pledges $500 million investment in Torghundi–Herat railway project
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met on Friday with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, where both sides discussed political, economic, and trade issues between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, the Afghan deputy PM’s office said in a statement.
At the meeting, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan announced that his country will soon begin the Torghandi-Herat railway line project in Afghanistan, with an investment valued at $500 million.
Bektenov also expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mining sector and said that Kazakhstan is ready to increase imports of Afghan fruit and facilitate Afghanistan’s exports through Kazakh territory.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan is one of the top ten countries with the highest trade relations with Afghanistan and they are committed to expanding these relations.
Bektenov also stated that his country maintains good relations with Afghanistan, and to strengthen these ties, the Kazakh Foreign Minister will soon visit Kabul.
During the meeting, Abdul Ghani Baradar described Kazakhstan as an important and reliable regional partner for Afghanistan and called the appointment of Kazakhstan’s special representative for Afghanistan a valuable step.
Baradar expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting Afghanistan in international forums and said Afghanistan serves as an important transit route for Kazakhstan to the Middle East and South Asia.
According to him, Kazakhstan can connect Afghanistan to Europe, and therefore, Kazakhstan should take advantage of existing opportunities in investment, trade, railway projects, and transit affairs.
He also considered the signing of the agricultural products preservation and quarantine agreement between the two countries important for increasing bilateral trade volume to $3 billion.
Baradar stressed facilitating visa issuance for Afghans and the opening of Afghan bank accounts in Kazakhstan’s Zaman and Freedom Banks.
He assured that Afghan banks are fully prepared for these collaborations.
Baradar noted that Afghanistan has initiated the establishment of an operational company for imports and exports via railways to expand bilateral trade and will soon introduce it to Kazakhstan.
He added that a draft agreement on international transport and transit between the two countries has been prepared, serious discussions are underway regarding tariff reductions on transit goods, and cooperation agreements in industrial, trade, and transport sectors with Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan have been formulated, with Kazakhstan’s cooperation being significant in these areas.
Afghanistan–India bilateral trade over $1 billion in 2024-25 fiscal
India has reaffirmed its role as Afghanistan’s top export destination, a position driven largely by imports of agricultural products, including dried fruits, nuts, and medicinal herbs.
Bilateral trade between Afghanistan and India surged past $1 billion in the financial year 2024–25, underscoring resilient economic ties amid regional instability and humanitarian challenges.
According to figures released by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, total trade between the two countries totaled $1.0087 billion between April 2024 and March 2025.
Imports from Afghanistan stood at $689.81 million—marking a 7.4% year-on-year increase—while Indian exports totaled $318.91 million.
Trade analysts credit India's zero-tariff regime on Afghan goods as a critical factor enabling continued access to the Indian market, particularly for small-scale Afghan producers.
Trade analysts credit India’s zero-tariff regime on Afghan goods as a critical factor enabling continued access to the Indian market, particularly for small-scale Afghan producers.
This preferential trade access is proving to be a lifeline for Afghanistan’s agricultural sector, with many farmers reportedly shifting from illicit opium cultivation to alternative crops supported by reliable demand from Indian buyers.
However, experts caution that the long-term success of such transitions depends on access to quality inputs, fair pricing mechanisms, and sustained institutional support.
The country remains gripped by a deepening humanitarian crisis exacerbated by mass deportations of Afghan refugees from neighboring Pakistan and Iran. The growing pressure on already limited resources is impeding both economic recovery and broader development efforts.
Despite these challenges, the expanding trade relationship with India represents a rare economic bright spot for Afghanistan.
Observers suggest it could serve as a foundation for broader regional cooperation.
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, characterized the legislation as part of a broader pressure campaign.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed new legislation aimed at increasing oversight and restricting financial aid to Afghanistan, specifically to prevent the Islamic Emirate government from gaining access to U.S. taxpayer-funded assistance.
The bill, co-sponsored by Representative Tim Burchett, outlines three core objectives: blocking the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from accessing financial and material support, increasing transparency around cash assistance programs, and closely monitoring the Afghanistan Trust Fund (ATF) and the Central Bank of Afghanistan.
“This bill is about protecting American resources and ensuring they do not fall into the hands of those who undermine international norms,” Burchett said during floor debate.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee praised the bill as a necessary corrective, referencing reports that millions in aid may have entered Afghanistan with insufficient oversight following the U.S. military withdrawal.
Under the new law, the State Department is required to establish mechanisms to prevent humanitarian aid from being misused and to provide detailed, recurring updates to Congress on these measures.
The Islamic Emirate rejected the bill, calling it interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the Ministry of Economy administers humanitarian aid with fairness and independence, and accused the U.S. of politicizing relief efforts.
Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, characterized the legislation as part of a broader pressure campaign.
He insisted that Afghanistan’s economy could endure without U.S. assistance, pointing to ongoing efforts toward economic self-sufficiency. Even if the aid stops, our economy will rely on domestic sources, he said.
However, independent analysts warn that any sharp reduction in international aid could significantly undermine humanitarian operations in a country still grappling with high poverty, food insecurity, and economic instability. Several NGOs and aid agencies reliant on U.S. funding have already scaled back operations.
The legislation also signals a more assertive policy shift under President Donald Trump, whose administration has prioritized a security-first, results-driven approach to engagement with Afghanistan.
With declining foreign support and strained diplomatic relations, Afghanistan’s economic future—and its ability to maintain basic services—now faces a period of deep uncertainty.
IEA approves new economic policy to boost growth and investment
The newly endorsed policy aims to lay the foundation for a developed and prosperous Afghanistan grounded in Islamic economic principles.
The Economic Commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, convened on Sunday at the Marble Palace to review and approve the country’s new Economic Policy.
The newly endorsed policy aims to lay the foundation for a developed and prosperous Afghanistan grounded in Islamic economic principles.
It sets out strategic goals including the creation of an attractive investment climate, promotion of domestic production and exports, job creation, poverty reduction, and fostering sustainable economic growth and stability.
During the session, members highlighted that the policy is designed to improve coordination of economic activities, ensure efficient utilization of national resources, and strengthen the role of the private sector in economic development.
In line with this vision, the Ministry of Finance was instructed to allocate the necessary budget for the expansion of the electricity network to 13 villages in Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan province, in the fiscal year 1404. The project will be implemented by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).
The Commission also approved two significant commercial development projects. In Balkh province, a private sector investment of 740 million Afghanis will fund the construction of an eight-story commercial market comprising 878 shops on land owned by the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs.
Meanwhile, in Sar-e-Pul province, a standard commercial market will be established with an investment of 96 million Afghanis.
