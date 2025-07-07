Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port

Azerbaijan Railways Chairman Rovshan Rustamov met this week with Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in Baku to discuss the expansion of cargo transportation routes between South Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe.

The meeting, which took part during Baradar’s visit to Azerbaijan, signals a deepening of economic cooperation as Afghanistan seeks greater integration into regional and transcontinental logistics networks, including the strategically vital Middle Corridor.

According to a statement issued by Azerbaijan Railways, the parties explored ways to enhance multimodal transport cooperation, with a particular focus on facilitating Afghan exports via the Baku Port.

Afghan representatives emphasized the need to accelerate the movement of goods to international markets and called for technical and logistical support from Azerbaijan.

In response, Rustamov expressed Azerbaijan Railways’ readiness to deliver Afghan-origin cargo to European markets, highlighting Baku’s growing role as a regional logistics hub.

“Azerbaijan stands ready to support Afghanistan’s economic integration by providing reliable and efficient access to international corridors,” Azerbaijan Railways stated.

The Middle Corridor and Afghanistan’s Trade Ambitions

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), connects China to Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Turkey.

Azerbaijan plays a critical role in this corridor, leveraging its Baku International Sea Trade Port, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and regional logistics zones.

Afghanistan, a landlocked country with limited direct access to global markets, has long sought alternatives to its dependency on Pakistan’s ports.

In recent years, it has aimed to integrate more deeply with regional trade initiatives linking Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe—especially after the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate in 2021 and renewed focus on self-reliance and connectivity.

Despite ongoing political and financial challenges, Afghan exports of dried fruits, minerals, carpets, and medicinal plants have continued to find demand in international markets.

Expanding access to ports via multimodal routes through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and the Caspian Sea could significantly reduce costs and transit times for Afghan producers.

Geopolitical Implications

The meeting between Afghan and Azerbaijani officials underscores the increasing geoeconomic importance of the Middle Corridor amid shifting global supply chains. For Baku, deeper logistics cooperation with Afghanistan presents a chance to strengthen ties with South and Central Asia, diversify transit flows, and cement its position as a bridge between East and West.

For Kabul, the success of such initiatives could not only bolster trade but also enhance its standing in regional diplomacy, offering an avenue for engagement despite a lack of formal international recognition.