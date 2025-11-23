Latest News
Khalilzad rejects comparing Ukraine talks to Afghan peace process
His comments highlight the distinct political and military contexts of each conflict and why, according to him, lessons from Afghanistan cannot be directly applied to Ukraine.
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan peace Zalmay Khalilzad has dismissed recent attempts to draw parallels between negotiations over the war in Ukraine and the Afghan peace process, calling such comparisons inaccurate and misleading.
In a statement posted on X, Khalilzad said the circumstances of the two conflicts were fundamentally different. “Unlike in Ukraine, Afghanistan was an American war, with American troops fighting and dying in combat with IEA forces. As such, direct U.S.-IEA discussions were a necessary element of the negotiations for ending that war. But they were not the only element. It is simply false that the Afghan government was frozen out,” he wrote.
Khalilzad explained that in the early phase of Afghan negotiations, the United States acted as a mediator, shuttling between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the former Afghan government. “Once agreements were reached with both sides, the Afghan government and the IEA negotiated face to face with each other — albeit unsuccessfully,” he added.
He emphasized that the dynamics in Ukraine differ entirely from those in Afghanistan. “There is simply no comparison between the Afghanistan case, which involved an American withdrawal after 20 years of war, and Ukraine’s case, where Ukrainians are doing all of the fighting,” Khalilzad said. He argued that the collapse of the former Afghan Republic stemmed from its forces abandoning the battlefield and its leadership fleeing the country.
Iran’s trade with Afghanistan surpasses total trade with Europe
Iranian media reported on Friday that the country has dispatched its first rail shipment of packaged cement to Afghanistan — an 18-wagon consignment that will continue on a weekly basis with a capacity of around 1,000 tons.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran’s trade with Afghanistan has grown so rapidly that it now surpasses Iran’s total trade with all European nations combined.
In an interview with Khabaronline, Araghchi stressed that Afghanistan has become a strategic economic priority for Iran. He noted that the border provinces shared by the two countries offer major opportunities for expanding commerce, adding that local authorities are capable of resolving border-related issues and meeting trade needs even under international sanctions.
According to Reuters, citing Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $1.6 billion over the past six months. This surpasses Afghanistan’s trade with Pakistan during the same period, which stood at $1.1 billion.
The surge in trade reflects a growing economic partnership that has strengthened in recent years.
Iran and Afghanistan have expanded cooperation in key sectors such as energy, construction materials, agricultural products, and consumer goods.
Iranian investors have increasingly turned to Afghan markets, while Afghanistan has relied on Iranian ports and transit routes to reach regional and international markets. The countries have also developed infrastructure projects, including rail and road links, aimed at facilitating smoother cross-border trade.
Araghchi’s remarks, along with the latest export activity, highlight the strengthening economic partnership between Iran and Afghanistan and reflect increasing regional cooperation despite global sanctions pressures.
India, Afghanistan to appoint commercial attaches to boost bilateral trade
India and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have agreed to appoint dedicated commercial attaches in each other’s capitals as part of a renewed push to expand bilateral trade, currently valued at more than $1 billion.
The decision was finalized during a meeting in New Delhi between Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Hajji Nooruddin Azizi and India’s Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasad.
According to M. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary of the PAI Division, both sides have committed to stationing trade attaches in their respective embassies to support and monitor trade cooperation. “The Afghan minister will soon be sending a trade attaché to the embassy here,” he said on Friday.
Prakash added that the air freight corridor connecting Kabul–Delhi and Kabul–Amritsar has been reactivated, with cargo flights expected to begin shortly. “This will significantly enhance and further strengthen our bilateral trade,” he noted.
The development comes just days after Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar instructed Afghan traders to gradually end commercial dependence on Pakistan within three months, citing repeated border closures and what he described as the “political misuse” of trade routes.
India and Afghanistan have also agreed to revive joint working groups on trade, commerce, and investment. Officials say the goal is to restore trade volumes to their pre-2021 level of more than USD 1.8 billion by fully operationalising the Chabahar Port route and simplifying customs and banking procedures.
During the meeting, Azizi urged India to expedite business visas, establish regular shipping lines from Chabahar Port, support the development of dry ports in Nimruz province, and streamline processes for Afghan goods passing through India’s Nhava Sheva Port.
Both sides also agreed to encourage joint investments in pharmaceuticals, cold storage networks, fruit processing, industrial parks, SME centres, and export processing zones. Azizi further proposed regular exhibitions, B2B engagements, and sector-focused conferences to deepen commercial ties.
The Indian delegation assured swift action, including strengthening air cargo links and banking channels, to boost economic cooperation. Azizi and his high-level delegation arrived in New Delhi earlier this week for a five-day official visit.
IEA seeks to strengthen political and economic ties with Japan: FM Muttaqi
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Saturday in Kabul with Masamotu Kenichi, the new Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan, that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is interested in having broad and positive relations with Tokyo in political and economic fields.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted the Japanese ambassador as praising Afghanistan’s nationwide security, efforts against narcotics, and progress in various sectors.
He added that during his mission, he will strive to strengthen relations between the two countries and expand cooperation with Afghanistan in multiple areas.
