Iran’s trade with Afghanistan surpasses total trade with Europe

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran’s trade with Afghanistan has grown so rapidly that it now surpasses Iran’s total trade with all European nations combined.

In an interview with Khabaronline, Araghchi stressed that Afghanistan has become a strategic economic priority for Iran. He noted that the border provinces shared by the two countries offer major opportunities for expanding commerce, adding that local authorities are capable of resolving border-related issues and meeting trade needs even under international sanctions.

Iranian media reported on Friday that the country has dispatched its first rail shipment of packaged cement to Afghanistan — an 18-wagon consignment that will continue on a weekly basis with a capacity of around 1,000 tons.

According to Reuters, citing Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $1.6 billion over the past six months. This surpasses Afghanistan’s trade with Pakistan during the same period, which stood at $1.1 billion.

The surge in trade reflects a growing economic partnership that has strengthened in recent years.

Iran and Afghanistan have expanded cooperation in key sectors such as energy, construction materials, agricultural products, and consumer goods.

Iranian investors have increasingly turned to Afghan markets, while Afghanistan has relied on Iranian ports and transit routes to reach regional and international markets. The countries have also developed infrastructure projects, including rail and road links, aimed at facilitating smoother cross-border trade.

Araghchi’s remarks, along with the latest export activity, highlight the strengthening economic partnership between Iran and Afghanistan and reflect increasing regional cooperation despite global sanctions pressures.