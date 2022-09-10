World
King Charles to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony
King Charles will officially be proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday in a ceremony followed by gun salutes and the reading of proclamations in London and across the four corners of the United Kingdom.
The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week, Reuters reported.
The death of Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has drawn an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe.
Charles, 73, succeeded his mother immediately on Thursday but an Accession Council made up of hundreds of politicians, bishops and senior civil servants will proclaim his succession on Saturday at a ceremony with officials in traditional heraldic clothing.
The proclamation will be accompanied by gun salutes and heralds who travel to Mansion House in the City of London where it will be read at the Royal Exchange.
The proclamation will be read publicly in the other capital cities of the United Kingdom – Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales – and at other locations.
The new king vowed on Friday to serve the nation with “loyalty, respect and love” in his first address to the nation as king. Charles is king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
Earlier, returning to London from Scotland where his mother died, he was greeted with cheers, applause and a crowd singing “God Save The King” as he made his first public appearance outside Buckingham Palace.
Charles also said in his address that he had made his eldest son William, 40, the new Prince of Wales, the title that had been his for more than 50 years and is traditionally held by the heir to the throne.
William’s wife Kate becomes Princess of Wales, a role last held by the late Princess Diana.
Britain has declared a period of mourning until the state funeral for Elizabeth, once described by her grandson Harry as “the nation’s grandmother”. The date for that has not been announced but it is expected in a little over a week’s time.
Leaders from around the world are expected in London for the funeral, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who said on Friday he would attend.
To the British people, “she was your queen. To us, she was the queen,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.
Although he is already king, Charles’ coronation will take place at a later date – and the timing for that is not yet clear. There was a 16-month gap between Elizabeth becoming queen in 1952 and her coronation in 1953.
World
World leaders extend condolences over passing of Britain’s Queen
Condolences started pouring in from world leaders on Thursday night after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died earlier in the day.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply saddened” at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and added that she was “admired worldwide for her leadership and devotion.”
“She was a good friend to the UN and a reassuring presence through decades of change,” Guterres tweeted.
“Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered,” he added.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Queen Elizabeth II exemplified “selfless leadership and public service” over more than 70 years, Anadolu reported.
“My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, to our #NATO Allies the United Kingdom and Canada, and to the people of the Commonwealth,” he continued.
European Council President Charles Michel said their thoughts are “with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide.”
“Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment,” Michel said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she learned about the passing of the queen with “deep sadness.”
“She was the world’s longest serving Head of State and one of the most respected personalities worldwide,” she said in a written statement, adding: “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.”
EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the queen’s “remarkable reign” oversaw key events of the 20th and 21st centuries.
“The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace & reconciliation,” Borrell said on Twitter. “While her loss will be felt around the world, our immediate thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK.”
French President Emmanuel Macron also took to Twitter to express condolences, Andadolu reported.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years,” he wrote. “I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said they mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany,” he said, and added: “Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour.”
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended “sincere condolences” to the Royal Family, the entire UK, and the Commonwealth over the “irreparable loss.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said on Twitter.
Featured
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has died after 70 years on the throne
Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday night that Queen Elizabeth II Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.
Charles, Britain’s new king, released a statement after the death of his mother and said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” the king said.
The queen was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era.
With the death of the queen, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes monarch, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.
World
Ukraine’s top general warns of Russian nuclear strike risk
In rare public comments Ukraine’s military chief warned on Wednesday of the threat of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, which would create the risk of a “limited” nuclear conflict with other powers, Reuters reported.
The war in Ukraine that began with Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 was likely to rage on into next year, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said in an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published by state news agency Ukrinform.
According to Reuters the article contained by far the Ukrainian commander-in-chief’s most detailed assessment of the war to date, and gave starkly contrasting messages to those given by top Ukrainian officials.
“There is a direct threat of the use, under certain circumstances, of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Armed forces,” Zaluzhnyi said.
“It is also impossible to completely rule out the possibility of the direct involvement of the world’s leading countries in a ‘limited’ nuclear conflict, in which the prospect of World War Three is already directly visible,” the article said.
Moscow has in the past denied speculation of potential nuclear or chemical weapons use, read the report.
Voice-operated smartphones to target Africa’s illiterate consumer
New York declares disaster emergency after polio detected in several counties
King Charles to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony
UN chief calls for ‘massive’ help as Pakistan puts flood losses at $30 billion
Naseem Shah to help flood victims, will auction ‘winning’ cricket bat
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if caught begging: police
-
World4 days ago
Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi speaks with Lavrov after explosion at Russian Embassy in Kabul
-
World5 days ago
UK’s new PM Liz Truss expected to expand MENA policies
-
World3 days ago
Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66
-
Latest News3 days ago
Coffee shops ordered to shut down in Nimroz
-
Business4 days ago
Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter