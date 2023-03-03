Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province

(Last Updated On: March 3, 2023)

The directorate of information and culture in Ghor says it has inaugurated a local museum in the province and showcased almost 170 artifacts at this new museum in Firozkoh city, the capital of the province.

According to the directorate, most of these artifacts are related to the period of Ghaznavid and the sultans of the Ghurid Empire.

“We opened the Museum of Ghor province to preserve and care for the antiquities. In this museum, we have 169 pieces of ancient artifacts related to the period of Ghaznavid and the sultans of the Ghurid Empire,” said Nizamuddin Nizami, the director of the Ghor Museum.

The directorate also said that for many years these relics were kept in a warehouse and there was no museum in this province, but now efforts are being made to collect all of them and to put them in this museum.

The officials also added that they hope to be able to collect more artifacts from different parts of this province and add them to the collection that is now on display.

Culturists meanwhile believe that in Ghor there are also historical monuments of the Buddhist civilization that ruled before Islam.

According to them, however, the ancient areas and remote parts of this province need to be explored in order to collect artifacts from different historical periods.

“This province is historical, there are many monuments accessible to people, and there are ancient areas that have not been explored yet,” said Nazar Mohammad Saqib, a cultural expert.

Some residents have welcomed the establishment of this museum in the province, saying that this will grow the tourist industry in the country.

“The National Museum can provide the basis for the growth of tourism in the country,” said Zabihullah Wafa, a resident.

Ghor is one of the central and ancient provinces of Afghanistan, which has many historical monuments.