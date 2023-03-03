Latest News
Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province
The directorate of information and culture in Ghor says it has inaugurated a local museum in the province and showcased almost 170 artifacts at this new museum in Firozkoh city, the capital of the province.
According to the directorate, most of these artifacts are related to the period of Ghaznavid and the sultans of the Ghurid Empire.
“We opened the Museum of Ghor province to preserve and care for the antiquities. In this museum, we have 169 pieces of ancient artifacts related to the period of Ghaznavid and the sultans of the Ghurid Empire,” said Nizamuddin Nizami, the director of the Ghor Museum.
The directorate also said that for many years these relics were kept in a warehouse and there was no museum in this province, but now efforts are being made to collect all of them and to put them in this museum.
The officials also added that they hope to be able to collect more artifacts from different parts of this province and add them to the collection that is now on display.
Culturists meanwhile believe that in Ghor there are also historical monuments of the Buddhist civilization that ruled before Islam.
According to them, however, the ancient areas and remote parts of this province need to be explored in order to collect artifacts from different historical periods.
“This province is historical, there are many monuments accessible to people, and there are ancient areas that have not been explored yet,” said Nazar Mohammad Saqib, a cultural expert.
Some residents have welcomed the establishment of this museum in the province, saying that this will grow the tourist industry in the country.
“The National Museum can provide the basis for the growth of tourism in the country,” said Zabihullah Wafa, a resident.
Ghor is one of the central and ancient provinces of Afghanistan, which has many historical monuments.
Afghan women donate jewelry to help earthquake victims in Turkey
A number of women in Kunduz, Jawzjan and Balkh provinces of Afghanistan have donated their gold and silver jewelry to help earthquake victims in Turkey.
They have handed over their jewelry to the Turkish Consul General in Mazar-e-Sharif.
Sami Lotfi Turghut, the Turkish Consul General in Mazar-e-Sharif, told Anadolu Agency that after the earthquakes in Turkey, Afghan people felt this pain and tried to support the earthquake victims.
He said that despite the poor economic situation of Afghanistan, its people still rushed to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey, and this shows that the friendship between the two countries is very deep.
More than 45,000 people have been reported killed in last month’s devastating earthquake in Turkey. Over a hundred thousand others have been injured in the quake and subsequent tremors.
48 dam projects to be designed next fiscal year: ministry
A total of 48 small and large dam projects will be designed in the next fiscal year, the Ministry of Water and Energy said.
According the ministry officials, the practical work of 13 dam projects is currently underway.
“The Ministry of Water and Energy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has considered 61 projects for the fiscal year 1402, of which 13 projects are in progress and 48 more projects will be designed,” said Gholam Jilani Haqparast, a spokesman of the Ministry of Water and Energy.
Members of the private sector emphasize that in order to solve the economic crisis in the country, the government should expand its efforts to develop investment in energy production and water management.
According to them, development of investment in large projects will also help create jobs.
“Electricity is important for industries, living, manufacturing, trade and agriculture. Without energy, the country will not prosper,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Experts in the economic field also believe that attracting private investment in the energy and water sectors will be effective in improving the country’s economy.
“Energy is one of the essentials that can make us progress in every sector, such as factories, agriculture, manufacturing and trade. Currently, majority of Afghanistan’s electricity is imported. The revenue that the government gets from the people goes abroad,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economic expert.
Afghanistan currently purchases 75% of its electricity from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.
DAB to auction $16 million on Saturday
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) says it will auction $16 million on Saturday, aimed at keeping the value of the country’s currency stable in the market against foreign currencies.
Da Afghanistan Bank also known as the Central Bank of Afghanistan auctioned $17 million on February 27, and $15 million on February 23, as part of the continuous efforts to keep the value of Afghani stable against foreign currencies.
The bank has asked qualified private banks and exchange companies to participate in the auction, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 4.
According to DAB, the winners of the auction are obliged to liquidate their accounts by the end of the day. As per the announcement, partial settlement of transactions is not allowed and the winners of the auction are obliged to transfer the payable amount to the central bank in cash within a certain time. The exchange rate of one USD is announced to 89 Afghanis as of yesterday, March 2, 2023.
Since the Islamic Emirate took control of the country in August 2021, the value of Afghani has remained relatively stable, which is considered a positive sign for the war-torn country with an economy mostly dependent on foreign aid.
A number of economic experts meanwhile believe that one of the main reasons behind Afghani’s stable value is the inflow of dollars to Afghanistan in the form of international humanitarian aid, which satisfies the demand of the market to some extent.
