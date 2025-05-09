MCC Chief: Afghan cadres sent to China for AI training

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) says the Director General of Chinese mining company MCC on Thursday met with Najibullah Hayat Haqqani, the acting minister of the ministry that a number of Afghan cadres were sent to China to receive training not only in the field of artificial intelligence but also to acquire skills in mining and management.

In this meeting, Hayat Haqqani said that Afghanistan is striving to make progress in cooperation with regional countries, particularly in the field of technology, and specifically in artificial intelligence.

Hayat Haqqani, referring to the growing importance of artificial intelligence globally, emphasized the effective use of this technology to improve services and facilitate affairs.

“In this meeting, discussions were held about telecommunications, technology, and technological advancements in the world, particularly artificial intelligence, which is currently being used increasingly around the globe,” said Enayatullah Alokozay, the spokesperson for MCIT.

Alokozay added that the Ministry of Communications is working to achieve significant accomplishments in the field of technology in Afghanistan through cooperation with neighboring and regional countries.

During the meeting, Hayat Haqqani also gave assurances regarding resolving communication issues in the Mes Aynak area in Logar and reiterated the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of Afghan cadres, especially in the field of artificial intelligence and to providing the necessary groundwork for the growth of technology in the country.