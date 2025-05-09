Latest News
Ex-Afghan deputy speaker Qadeer back in Kenyan court for criminal case
Former deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament, Zahir Qadeer, on Thursday appeared in a court in Kenyan capital Nairobi on charges of drug and arms smuggling.
Qadeer was arrested in Nairobi about three weeks ago on charges of drug and arms smuggling and faces possible extradition to the United States.
A final decision is expected on May 13.
Qadeer’s lawyer has told the BBC that there were political motives behind his arrest, noting that he was an outspoken critic of the US policies in Afghanistan.
According to him, Qadeer had entered Kenya for business purposes and intended to return to Afghanistan.
He said that Qadeer should not be extradited to the United States.
Latest News
MCC Chief: Afghan cadres sent to China for AI training
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) says the Director General of Chinese mining company MCC on Thursday met with Najibullah Hayat Haqqani, the acting minister of the ministry that a number of Afghan cadres were sent to China to receive training not only in the field of artificial intelligence but also to acquire skills in mining and management.
In this meeting, Hayat Haqqani said that Afghanistan is striving to make progress in cooperation with regional countries, particularly in the field of technology, and specifically in artificial intelligence.
Hayat Haqqani, referring to the growing importance of artificial intelligence globally, emphasized the effective use of this technology to improve services and facilitate affairs.
“In this meeting, discussions were held about telecommunications, technology, and technological advancements in the world, particularly artificial intelligence, which is currently being used increasingly around the globe,” said Enayatullah Alokozay, the spokesperson for MCIT.
Alokozay added that the Ministry of Communications is working to achieve significant accomplishments in the field of technology in Afghanistan through cooperation with neighboring and regional countries.
During the meeting, Hayat Haqqani also gave assurances regarding resolving communication issues in the Mes Aynak area in Logar and reiterated the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of Afghan cadres, especially in the field of artificial intelligence and to providing the necessary groundwork for the growth of technology in the country.
Latest News
One dead, dozens injured as powerful storm strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan
A powerful storm swept through the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Thursday, leaving one person dead and injuring at least 32 others, according to local officials.
Saifullah Khalid, head of Nangarhar province’s National Disaster Management Authority, confirmed the casualties on Friday. He stated that the injured were transported to local hospitals, where 28 have since been discharged. Four individuals remain under medical care.
The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, causing widespread damage across the city. Two telecommunications towers were toppled, and dozens of trees were uprooted. Solar panels and various private properties also sustained significant damage or were destroyed.
Latest News
TAPI pipeline to reach Herat by end of 2025: Ministry
Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, says the TAPI pipeline will reach the city of Herat by the end of 2025.
Afghan added that once the pipeline is in place, the gas distribution process will begin.
According to him, the pipeline’s route to Herat spans 153 kilometers, of which 14 kilometers has already been completed.
Meanwhile, economic experts have stated that once the project is completed, it will bring substantial economic benefits to Afghanistan.
“Thousands of people will be employed both directly and indirectly, and we will witness the positive economic impact of this major project in the country. It is truly a vital project for us, especially for our two industrial provinces, Kandahar and Herat, which will be able to access gas at an affordable price,” said Qalandar Rahimi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Shamsur Rahman Ahmadzai, an economic affairs expert, also stated: “TAPI is considered one of Afghanistan’s key infrastructure projects, with significant economic impact that will benefit both the government and the citizens of the country.”
The total length of the TAPI gas pipeline is 1,814 kilometers, and it is designed to transport Turkmen gas through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.
This pipeline will cut through the provinces of Herat, Farah, Nimruz, Helmand, and Kandahar, and 816 kilometers of the total length of 1,814 kilometers will be constructed within Afghanistan.
MCC Chief: Afghan cadres sent to China for AI training
Ex-Afghan deputy speaker Qadeer back in Kenyan court for criminal case
India suspends Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament
Japanese charity Peshawar-Kai to resume leprosy treatment in Afghanistan
One dead, dozens injured as powerful storm strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan
Afghanistan A registers massive win over Ireland A in 4-day match
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE
Gold bolts past $3,200 on dollar slide, safe-haven flows
Trump says Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon or face harsh response
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Saar: Passport Directorate’s revenue of 13 billion AFN over past year discussed
Tahawol: Economic activities in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mines Ministry’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: DAB’s recent performance reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 250,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan and Iran in April
-
Business4 days ago
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
Harry Kane claims first career title as Bayern Munich win 34th Bundesliga title
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s foreign minister urges restraint in India, Pakistan standoff
-
Latest News3 days ago
Cabinet Meeting convened to discuss Afghanistan’s population census plan
-
International Sports3 days ago
IPL 2025: Seven teams fighting for four spots