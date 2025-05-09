Connect with us

Ex-Afghan deputy speaker Qadeer back in Kenyan court for criminal case

Published

4 hours ago

on

Former deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament, Zahir Qadeer, on Thursday appeared in a court in Kenyan capital Nairobi on charges of drug and arms smuggling.

Qadeer was arrested in Nairobi about three weeks ago on charges of drug and arms smuggling and faces possible extradition to the United States.

A final decision is expected on May 13.

Qadeer’s lawyer has told the BBC that there were political motives behind his arrest, noting that he was an outspoken critic of the US policies in Afghanistan.

According to him, Qadeer had entered Kenya for business purposes and intended to return to Afghanistan.

He said that Qadeer should not be extradited to the United States.

 

MCC Chief: Afghan cadres sent to China for AI training

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 9, 2025

By

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) says the Director General of Chinese mining company MCC on Thursday met with Najibullah Hayat Haqqani, the acting minister of the ministry that a number of Afghan cadres were sent to China to receive training not only in the field of artificial intelligence but also to acquire skills in mining and management.

In this meeting, Hayat Haqqani said that Afghanistan is striving to make progress in cooperation with regional countries, particularly in the field of technology, and specifically in artificial intelligence.

Hayat Haqqani, referring to the growing importance of artificial intelligence globally, emphasized the effective use of this technology to improve services and facilitate affairs.

“In this meeting, discussions were held about telecommunications, technology, and technological advancements in the world, particularly artificial intelligence, which is currently being used increasingly around the globe,” said Enayatullah Alokozay, the spokesperson for MCIT.

Alokozay added that the Ministry of Communications is working to achieve significant accomplishments in the field of technology in Afghanistan through cooperation with neighboring and regional countries.

During the meeting, Hayat Haqqani also gave assurances regarding resolving communication issues in the Mes Aynak area in Logar and reiterated the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of Afghan cadres, especially in the field of artificial intelligence and to providing the necessary groundwork for the growth of technology in the country.

One dead, dozens injured as powerful storm strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Published

9 hours ago

on

May 9, 2025

By

A powerful storm swept through the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Thursday, leaving one person dead and injuring at least 32 others, according to local officials.

Saifullah Khalid, head of Nangarhar province’s National Disaster Management Authority, confirmed the casualties on Friday. He stated that the injured were transported to local hospitals, where 28 have since been discharged. Four individuals remain under medical care.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, causing widespread damage across the city. Two telecommunications towers were toppled, and dozens of trees were uprooted. Solar panels and various private properties also sustained significant damage or were destroyed.

 

TAPI pipeline to reach Herat by end of 2025: Ministry

Published

21 hours ago

on

May 8, 2025

By

Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, says the TAPI pipeline will reach the city of Herat by the end of 2025.

Afghan added that once the pipeline is in place, the gas distribution process will begin.

According to him, the pipeline’s route to Herat spans 153 kilometers, of which 14 kilometers has already been completed.

Meanwhile, economic experts have stated that once the project is completed, it will bring substantial economic benefits to Afghanistan.

“Thousands of people will be employed both directly and indirectly, and we will witness the positive economic impact of this major project in the country. It is truly a vital project for us, especially for our two industrial provinces, Kandahar and Herat, which will be able to access gas at an affordable price,” said Qalandar Rahimi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Shamsur Rahman Ahmadzai, an economic affairs expert, also stated: “TAPI is considered one of Afghanistan’s key infrastructure projects, with significant economic impact that will benefit both the government and the citizens of the country.”

The total length of the TAPI gas pipeline is 1,814 kilometers, and it is designed to transport Turkmen gas through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.

This pipeline will cut through the provinces of Herat, Farah, Nimruz, Helmand, and Kandahar, and 816 kilometers of the total length of 1,814 kilometers will be constructed within Afghanistan.

