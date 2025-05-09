Ex-Afghan deputy speaker Qadeer back in Kenyan court for criminal case

Former deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament, Zahir Qadeer, on Thursday appeared in a court in Kenyan capital Nairobi on charges of drug and arms smuggling.

Qadeer was arrested in Nairobi about three weeks ago on charges of drug and arms smuggling and faces possible extradition to the United States.

A final decision is expected on May 13.

Qadeer’s lawyer has told the BBC that there were political motives behind his arrest, noting that he was an outspoken critic of the US policies in Afghanistan.

According to him, Qadeer had entered Kenya for business purposes and intended to return to Afghanistan.

He said that Qadeer should not be extradited to the United States.