Science & Technology
Meta announces new virtual reality login system
Meta Platforms Inc. is modifying how users log onto its virtual reality headsets, backtracking on an earlier change to require accounts from the company’s flagship Facebook app on the devices while preserving links to social connections there.
The company will roll out its new “Meta accounts” starting in August, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Reuters reported.
The social media giant announced plans to remove the Facebook login requirement last year, after a backlash from users who had previously accessed the headsets using separate accounts from Oculus, the virtual reality company that Meta, then known as Facebook, acquired in 2014.
With the new login structure, Meta accounts will control device-level access and manage app purchases, while Meta Horizon profiles will represent the users’ social presence in virtual reality, with associated user names and avatars, the company said in a blog post.
People will also have the option to connect their profiles in a unified Meta Accounts Center, which will integrate existing social connections from Facebook, Instagram or Messenger into their virtual reality experiences, it said.
For accounts not added to the Accounts Center, the company will only combine user data across apps for counting users and enforcing safety rules, a spokesperson told Reuters.
In a memo last week, product chief Chris Cox alluded to the change, which he referred to as Project Simile and said would “power continuity across the metaverse,” Reuters reported.
Meta has been pushing to integrate accounts and other products across its “family of apps,” which gives users cross-app functionality while enabling the company to consolidate data about their behavior in different environments.
The company announced plans to unify its messaging structure across apps in 2019 and later that year rolled out a payment service, now called Meta Pay, through which users can process transactions across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Science & Technology
Emirates plane flies for 14 hours with hole in its side
An Emirates Airline plane flew for nearly 14 hours with a large hole in its side, from Dubai to Brisbane, Australia, after one of its tyres burst while it was in the sky.
Aviation expert Dr Johannes Boroh, a former commercial pilot and senior lecturer in aviation studies at London’s Kingston University told Euronews Travel that the incident was “highly unusual.”
“It’s a one in a million case probably. It’s something that we don’t see every day,” he said.
A passenger who was onboard the Emirates aircraft named only as Patrick told Australia’s Courier Mail that just 45 minutes into the flight, he heard an “alarming noise.”
Emirates meanwhile said that the pilots at no point had there been any impact on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft, and therefore the flight continued.
Science & Technology
Rare glow-in-the-dark clouds seen over US, Canada and Europe
The rarest clouds on Earth were spotted by sky watchers in parts of western US, Europe and Canada over the weekend providing a vibrant display that has not been seen in about 15 years.
Known as noctilucent, these clouds were glowing in the sky just after the sun moved below the horizon, Mail Online reported.
Noctilucent clouds (NLCs) form in the mesosphere, which is at altitudes of around 80 kilometers – making them the highest in Earth’s atmosphere.
The clouds consist of ice crystals that become visible during twilight when the sun is shining from below the horizon.
“There’s really nothing else quite like them,” the National Weather Service office in Seattle wrote on social media, noting that these are the “most vivid displays of noctilucent clouds” that have been seen in decades in the area.
Mail Online reported the clouds appear with electric blue and silver streaks and are typically spotted at latitudes of 45 and 80 degrees in the northern and southern hemispheres.
Science & Technology
China might be contemplating a ‘takeover’ of the Moon, says NASA administrator
Chinese astronauts are busy learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites, claims NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson
China might be contemplating a takeover of the Moon as part of its military space program, NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson has told German newspaper Bild.
In an interview, Nelson claimed that the United States is now involved in a new race to space, with China this time. He said that in 2035, Beijing might finish construction of its own Moon station and start experiments a year later.
Nelson claimed that people should be concerned about China landing on the Moon and saying that it now belongs to the Peoples’ Republic and everyone else should stay out.
Nelson explained that the competition for the south pole of the moon is especially intense, especially as potential water deposits there could be used in the future for rocket-fuel production.
When asked by Bild what military purposes could China be pursuing in space, Nelson claimed that Chinese astronauts are busy learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites.
Despite Beijing’s assurances that its ambitious space program has purely peaceful purposes, Nelson has long been a tough critic of China’s policy in space.
In April, he accused Chinese officials of refusing to work with the US on its operations and of concealing important data.
