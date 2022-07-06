Emirates plane flies for 14 hours with hole in its side

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2022)

An Emirates Airline plane flew for nearly 14 hours with a large hole in its side, from Dubai to Brisbane, Australia, after one of its tyres burst while it was in the sky.

Aviation expert Dr Johannes Boroh, a former commercial pilot and senior lecturer in aviation studies at London’s Kingston University told Euronews Travel that the incident was “highly unusual.”

“It’s a one in a million case probably. It’s something that we don’t see every day,” he said.

A passenger who was onboard the Emirates aircraft named only as Patrick told Australia’s Courier Mail that just 45 minutes into the flight, he heard an “alarming noise.”

Emirates meanwhile said that the pilots at no point had there been any impact on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft, and therefore the flight continued.