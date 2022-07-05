Science & Technology
Rare glow-in-the-dark clouds seen over US, Canada and Europe
The rarest clouds on Earth were spotted by sky watchers in parts of western US, Europe and Canada over the weekend providing a vibrant display that has not been seen in about 15 years.
Known as noctilucent, these clouds were glowing in the sky just after the sun moved below the horizon, Mail Online reported.
Noctilucent clouds (NLCs) form in the mesosphere, which is at altitudes of around 80 kilometers – making them the highest in Earth’s atmosphere.
The clouds consist of ice crystals that become visible during twilight when the sun is shining from below the horizon.
“There’s really nothing else quite like them,” the National Weather Service office in Seattle wrote on social media, noting that these are the “most vivid displays of noctilucent clouds” that have been seen in decades in the area.
Mail Online reported the clouds appear with electric blue and silver streaks and are typically spotted at latitudes of 45 and 80 degrees in the northern and southern hemispheres.
Science & Technology
China might be contemplating a ‘takeover’ of the Moon, says NASA administrator
Chinese astronauts are busy learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites, claims NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson
China might be contemplating a takeover of the Moon as part of its military space program, NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson has told German newspaper Bild.
In an interview, Nelson claimed that the United States is now involved in a new race to space, with China this time. He said that in 2035, Beijing might finish construction of its own Moon station and start experiments a year later.
Nelson claimed that people should be concerned about China landing on the Moon and saying that it now belongs to the Peoples’ Republic and everyone else should stay out.
Nelson explained that the competition for the south pole of the moon is especially intense, especially as potential water deposits there could be used in the future for rocket-fuel production.
When asked by Bild what military purposes could China be pursuing in space, Nelson claimed that Chinese astronauts are busy learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites.
Despite Beijing’s assurances that its ambitious space program has purely peaceful purposes, Nelson has long been a tough critic of China’s policy in space.
In April, he accused Chinese officials of refusing to work with the US on its operations and of concealing important data.
Science & Technology
Rare ‘dinosaur bird’ patiently awaits mate to save their species
An extremely rare “dinosaur” bird, the only one of its kind in the United Kingdom, is patiently waiting for a lifelong mate to help save her entire species.
Abou, the female shoebill, recently arrived at Exmoor Zoo in Devon, England, as part of an international breeding program to save her species.
The unique-looking bird is just one of 11 shoebills in the world currently in captivity – and now the only one in the U.K, Newsweek reported.
Shoebills are monogamous and normally only rear one youngster, so combined with threats arising from climate change, they are a species said to be “massively under threat.”
Abou, 14 years old, was born and bred inside Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium and has been moved to the U.K. to wait while the breeding program produces a male bird, so the pair can be matched and produce much-needed offspring, Newsweek reported.
Also known as whale heads, shoebills are at home in the swamps and marsh lands of East Africa, where they hunt fish and small invertebrates.
Science & Technology
Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards
Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus people where large felines — mountain lions in one, leopards in the other — thrive by breeding, hunting and maintaining territory within urban boundaries.
Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them — lessons that may be applicable to more places in coming decades, AP reported.
“In the future, there’s going to be more cities like this, as urban areas further encroach on natural habitats,” said biologist Audra Huffmeyer, who studies mountain lions at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If we want to keep these large carnivores around on the planet, we have to learn to live with them.”
Twenty years ago, scientists in Los Angeles placed a tracking collar on their first cat, a large male mountain lion dubbed P1, that defended a wide swath of the Santa Monica Mountains, a coastal range that lies within and adjacent to the city.
“P1 was as big as they get in southern California, about 150 pounds,” said Seth Riley, a National Park Service ecologist who was part of the effort. “These dominant males are the ones that breed — they won’t tolerate other adult males in their territory.”
With GPS tracking and camera traps, the scientists followed the rise and fall of P1’s dynasty for seven years, through multiple mates and litters of kittens. “2009 was the last time we knew anything about P1,” said Riley. “There must have been a fight. We found his collar, blood on a rock. And never saw him again. He was reasonably old.”
Since then, Riley has helped collar around 100 more mountain lions in Los Angeles, building a vast database of lion behavior that’s contributed to understanding how much territory the cats need, what they eat (mostly deer), how often they cross paths with people and what may imperil their future, AP reported.
In Mumbai, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, the leopards are packed in, too: about 50 have adapted to a space ideally suited for 20. And yet the nocturnal cats also keep mostly out of sight.
“Because these animals are so secretive, you don’t know much about them. You can’t just observe them,” said Vidya Athreya, director of Wildlife Conservation Society in India and part of a research team that recently fitted five leopards with tracking collars.
The leopards’ core range is centered around Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a protected area boxed on three sides by an urbanized landscape, including a neighborhood that’s home to 100,000 people and nearly a dozen leopards, AP reported.
Researchers tackled specific questions from park managers, such as how the cats cross busy roads near the park.
To get the answer, they collared a big male dubbed Maharaja. They found that it walked mostly at night and traversed over 60 kilometers in about a week, from the park in Mumbai to another nearby. The leopard crossed a busy state highway, using the same spot to pass, on three occasions. It also crossed a railway track.
The path chosen by Maharaja is nearby a new highway and a freight corridor under construction. Researchers said that knowing the big cats’ highway crossing habits can help policy makers make informed decisions about where to build animal underpasses to reduce accidents.
But learning to live alongside cats is not only a matter of infrastructure decisions, but also human choices and education, AP reported.
In Mumbai, Purvi Lote saw her first leopard when she was 5, on the porch of a relative’s home. Terrified, she ran back inside to her mother. But now the 9-year-old says she isn’t as afraid of the big cats.
Like other children, she doesn’t step outdoors alone after dark. Children and even adults travel in groups at night, while blaring music from their telephones to ensure that leopards aren’t surprised. But the most fundamental rule, according to the youngster: “When you see a leopard, don’t bother it.”
Leopards in Mumbai adapted to mainly hunt feral dogs that frequent garbage dumps outside the forest and mostly attacked people when cornered or attacked. But in 2010, 20 people in Mumbai died in leopard attacks, said Jagannath Kamble, an official at Mumbai’s protected forest.
Officials roped in volunteers, nongovernmental groups and the media for a public education program in 2011. Since then, fatalities have dropped steadily and no one has been killed in an attack since 2017, AP reported.
In Los Angeles, there have been no human deaths attributed to mountain lions, but one nonfatal attack on a child occurred in 2021.
Both cities have learned that trying to capture, kill or relocate the cats isn’t the answer, AP reported.
“Relocation and killing makes conflict worse,” said Beth Pratt, California regional director at National Wildlife Federation. “It’s better to have a stable population, than one where hierarchies and territories are disrupted.”
Avoidance is the safest strategy, she said. “These big cats are shy — they tend to avoid human contact as much as they can. They’re really extreme introverts of the animal kingdom.”
Saudi welcomes biggest Hajj pilgrimage since start of pandemic
Rare glow-in-the-dark clouds seen over US, Canada and Europe
Six killed, 24 wounded in mass shooting at 4th of July parade near Chicago
10 Pakistani soldiers injured in North Waziristan suicide attack
Polio found in UK for first time since 1984, but risk of mass infection ‘low’
Afghanistan exports cotton for first time to Turkey and Iran
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan seal ODI series win over Zimbabwe
Afghanistan’s football coach eyes ‘revenge’ against India in upcoming clash
IEA calls on investors and businessmen to return to Afghanistan
Balkh businesswomen hold expo to promote their products
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan scholars issue 11-point resolution after 3-day mass gathering in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey awaits IEA response to Kabul airport offer: Erdogan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader addresses Ulema gathering in Kabul
-
World4 days ago
Russia kills 21 with missiles near Odessa after abandoning Snake Island
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid packages to flood victims in Takhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
India delivers six tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Eight injured in grenade attack at madrassa in Nangarhar
-
Health5 days ago
Sleeping with light linked to higher risk of diabetes, obesity: study