Science & Technology
China might be contemplating a ‘takeover’ of the Moon, says NASA administrator
Chinese astronauts are busy learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites, claims NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson
China might be contemplating a takeover of the Moon as part of its military space program, NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson has told German newspaper Bild.
In an interview, Nelson claimed that the United States is now involved in a new race to space, with China this time. He said that in 2035, Beijing might finish construction of its own Moon station and start experiments a year later.
Nelson claimed that people should be concerned about China landing on the Moon and saying that it now belongs to the Peoples’ Republic and everyone else should stay out.
Nelson explained that the competition for the south pole of the moon is especially intense, especially as potential water deposits there could be used in the future for rocket-fuel production.
When asked by Bild what military purposes could China be pursuing in space, Nelson claimed that Chinese astronauts are busy learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites.
Despite Beijing’s assurances that its ambitious space program has purely peaceful purposes, Nelson has long been a tough critic of China’s policy in space.
In April, he accused Chinese officials of refusing to work with the US on its operations and of concealing important data.
Science & Technology
Rare ‘dinosaur bird’ patiently awaits mate to save their species
An extremely rare “dinosaur” bird, the only one of its kind in the United Kingdom, is patiently waiting for a lifelong mate to help save her entire species.
Abou, the female shoebill, recently arrived at Exmoor Zoo in Devon, England, as part of an international breeding program to save her species.
The unique-looking bird is just one of 11 shoebills in the world currently in captivity – and now the only one in the U.K, Newsweek reported.
Shoebills are monogamous and normally only rear one youngster, so combined with threats arising from climate change, they are a species said to be “massively under threat.”
Abou, 14 years old, was born and bred inside Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium and has been moved to the U.K. to wait while the breeding program produces a male bird, so the pair can be matched and produce much-needed offspring, Newsweek reported.
Also known as whale heads, shoebills are at home in the swamps and marsh lands of East Africa, where they hunt fish and small invertebrates.
Science & Technology
Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards
Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus people where large felines — mountain lions in one, leopards in the other — thrive by breeding, hunting and maintaining territory within urban boundaries.
Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them — lessons that may be applicable to more places in coming decades, AP reported.
“In the future, there’s going to be more cities like this, as urban areas further encroach on natural habitats,” said biologist Audra Huffmeyer, who studies mountain lions at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If we want to keep these large carnivores around on the planet, we have to learn to live with them.”
Twenty years ago, scientists in Los Angeles placed a tracking collar on their first cat, a large male mountain lion dubbed P1, that defended a wide swath of the Santa Monica Mountains, a coastal range that lies within and adjacent to the city.
“P1 was as big as they get in southern California, about 150 pounds,” said Seth Riley, a National Park Service ecologist who was part of the effort. “These dominant males are the ones that breed — they won’t tolerate other adult males in their territory.”
With GPS tracking and camera traps, the scientists followed the rise and fall of P1’s dynasty for seven years, through multiple mates and litters of kittens. “2009 was the last time we knew anything about P1,” said Riley. “There must have been a fight. We found his collar, blood on a rock. And never saw him again. He was reasonably old.”
Since then, Riley has helped collar around 100 more mountain lions in Los Angeles, building a vast database of lion behavior that’s contributed to understanding how much territory the cats need, what they eat (mostly deer), how often they cross paths with people and what may imperil their future, AP reported.
In Mumbai, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, the leopards are packed in, too: about 50 have adapted to a space ideally suited for 20. And yet the nocturnal cats also keep mostly out of sight.
“Because these animals are so secretive, you don’t know much about them. You can’t just observe them,” said Vidya Athreya, director of Wildlife Conservation Society in India and part of a research team that recently fitted five leopards with tracking collars.
The leopards’ core range is centered around Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a protected area boxed on three sides by an urbanized landscape, including a neighborhood that’s home to 100,000 people and nearly a dozen leopards, AP reported.
Researchers tackled specific questions from park managers, such as how the cats cross busy roads near the park.
To get the answer, they collared a big male dubbed Maharaja. They found that it walked mostly at night and traversed over 60 kilometers in about a week, from the park in Mumbai to another nearby. The leopard crossed a busy state highway, using the same spot to pass, on three occasions. It also crossed a railway track.
The path chosen by Maharaja is nearby a new highway and a freight corridor under construction. Researchers said that knowing the big cats’ highway crossing habits can help policy makers make informed decisions about where to build animal underpasses to reduce accidents.
But learning to live alongside cats is not only a matter of infrastructure decisions, but also human choices and education, AP reported.
In Mumbai, Purvi Lote saw her first leopard when she was 5, on the porch of a relative’s home. Terrified, she ran back inside to her mother. But now the 9-year-old says she isn’t as afraid of the big cats.
Like other children, she doesn’t step outdoors alone after dark. Children and even adults travel in groups at night, while blaring music from their telephones to ensure that leopards aren’t surprised. But the most fundamental rule, according to the youngster: “When you see a leopard, don’t bother it.”
Leopards in Mumbai adapted to mainly hunt feral dogs that frequent garbage dumps outside the forest and mostly attacked people when cornered or attacked. But in 2010, 20 people in Mumbai died in leopard attacks, said Jagannath Kamble, an official at Mumbai’s protected forest.
Officials roped in volunteers, nongovernmental groups and the media for a public education program in 2011. Since then, fatalities have dropped steadily and no one has been killed in an attack since 2017, AP reported.
In Los Angeles, there have been no human deaths attributed to mountain lions, but one nonfatal attack on a child occurred in 2021.
Both cities have learned that trying to capture, kill or relocate the cats isn’t the answer, AP reported.
“Relocation and killing makes conflict worse,” said Beth Pratt, California regional director at National Wildlife Federation. “It’s better to have a stable population, than one where hierarchies and territories are disrupted.”
Avoidance is the safest strategy, she said. “These big cats are shy — they tend to avoid human contact as much as they can. They’re really extreme introverts of the animal kingdom.”
Science & Technology
Chinese spacecraft acquires images of entire Mars
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, it was reported on Wednesday.
China’s Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021 on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space.
Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked, Reuters reported.
In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency discovered water under the ice of the planet’s south pole.
Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet’s potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration there.
Other Tianwen-1 images include photographs of the 4,000-kilometer (2,485-mile) long canyon Valles Marineris, and impact craters of highlands in the north of Mars known as Arabia Terra.
Tianwen-1 also sent back high-resolution imagery of the edge of the vast Maunder crater, as well as a top-down view of the 18,000-meter (59,055-foot) Ascraeus Mons, a large shield volcano first detected by NASA’s Mariner 9 spacecraft more than five decades ago.
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
China might be contemplating a ‘takeover’ of the Moon, says NASA administrator
19 killed as bus tumbles into ravine in Balochistan, Pakistan
Australia hits 10,000 COVID deaths, experts warn thousands more will die
US may resume Fulbright scholarship program for Afghans
Exports to Pakistan increase sharply, thanks to coal and cotton
Afghanistan move up to third in World Cup Super League after beating Zimbabwe
Afghanistan exports cotton for first time to Turkey and Iran
World Bank and ARTF approve three emergency projects totaling $793 million
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan seal ODI series win over Zimbabwe
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Issue of girls’ education raised at gathering of religious scholars in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
US to provide $55 million in additional aid for immediate earthquake assistance: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two political figures and one doctor return to country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Grand assembly to discuss ways to improve economic, social conditions: Hanafi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan acting FM heads to Doha for talks with US
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA, US meet in Doha to discuss freeing of Afghanistan’s frozen assets
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia working on IEA ties, Putin says in Tajikistan