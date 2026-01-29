Australia announces $50 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Australia has pledged an additional $50 million in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan as the country continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and International Development Minister Anne Aly said the funding will focus on addressing urgent needs, particularly among women and girls.

The new allocation brings Australia’s total humanitarian support to Afghanistan since 2021 to $310 million. Nearly 22 million people in the country are in urgent need of aid due to economic collapse, food insecurity and ongoing restrictions.

Wong said Australia’s support aims to save lives and meet basic needs, while Aly noted the assistance will be delivered through trusted international partners.

The funding will be channelled through agencies including the World Food Programme and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Afghanistan remains heavily reliant on international aid as millions continue to face hunger and limited access to healthcare.