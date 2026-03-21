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Mojtaba Khamenei calls for improved Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, offers help
In his Persian New Year message, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Friday highlighted the importance of Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying the two neighbors were “very close” to Iran.
Khamenei also made a direct appeal for improved relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, describing them as “two brotherly countries.” He urged both nations to work toward better cooperation and understanding, stressing that such efforts are important “for the sake of divine pleasure and to avoid division among Muslims.”
Underscoring his commitment, he added that he is personally “ready to take the necessary steps” to help facilitate stronger ties between the two countries.
In recent months, tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have risen over security issues, with cross-Durand Line clashes, airstrikes, and accusations about militant activity.
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Pakistan PM’s adviser: No intention to impose war on Afghanistan
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Afghanistan again ranked last in global happiness index
Afghanistan has once again been ranked the least happy country in the world, according to the latest edition of the World Happiness Report.
The report, which measures people’s overall life satisfaction across 147 countries, placed Afghanistan at the bottom of the global ranking for another year, with a score 1.4 out of 10. Researchers assess factors such as income levels, social support, freedom to make life choices, perceptions of corruption, and overall quality of life.
For the ninth consecutive year, Finland ranked as the world’s happiest country, with a score of 7.7. Iceland and Denmark followed it, as Nordic nations continued to dominate the top of the index.
A notable development came from Costa Rica, which climbed to fourth place — the highest ranking ever recorded for a Latin American country.
Other countries with low rankings included Sierra Leone, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Botswana.
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Malaysian PM welcomes temporary Afghanistan–Pakistan truce, urges lasting peace
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan announced in connection with the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, calling for continued efforts to reduce tensions and achieve lasting peace.
Anwar shared the message during a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif. In a Facebook post, Anwar emphasized the importance of dialogue and de-escalation, while also expressing concern over rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran, and urging all parties to prioritize peaceful solutions.
Pakistan said it had temporarily suspended military operations in Afghanistan at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. Afghan authorities likewise announced a halt to operations during Eid, citing goodwill and similar requests from regional partners.
The ceasefire follows weeks of heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, including Durand Line clashes and airstrikes.
Separately, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call discussed regional developments with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming Turkey’s commitment to peace and stability and stressing continued cooperation for long-term security.
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