Mojtaba Khamenei calls for improved Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, offers help

In his Persian New Year message, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Friday highlighted the importance of Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying the two neighbors were “very close” to Iran.

Khamenei also made a direct appeal for improved relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, describing them as “two brotherly countries.” He urged both nations to work toward better cooperation and understanding, stressing that such efforts are important “for the sake of divine pleasure and to avoid division among Muslims.”

Underscoring his commitment, he added that he is personally “ready to take the necessary steps” to help facilitate stronger ties between the two countries.

In recent months, tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have risen over security issues, with cross-Durand Line clashes, airstrikes, and accusations about militant activity.