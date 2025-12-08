Mushroom harvest begins in Kandahar

In Kandahar, farmers who established mushroom farms with the support of international organizations have now begun harvesting their crops.

The Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of Kandahar stated that, as a result of its efforts and with financial support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and technical assistance from the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan, essential supplies worth $20,000 were distributed to 30 needy families in Khakrez district to establish mushroom farms. The harvesting process has now started.

Officials say the program aims to promote alternative crops to opium poppy, improve farmers’ livelihoods, introduce high-yield plants, and expand modern and standardized farming practices. According to them, each farmer can produce up to 10 kilograms of mushrooms in one month from just one kilogram of seeds at home—a process that is simple, low-cost, and highly profitable.

Mohammad Hanif Haqmal, spokesperson for the Kandahar Directorate of Agriculture, said: “For around 30 families, 23 types of tools necessary for mushroom farming were distributed. Seeds were also provided so they could establish farms and harvest crops. This is the first time mushroom is being cultivated in Kandahar. The Directorate of Agriculture will continue its efforts to promote this crop in other areas of the country so people can establish farms at home and increase their income. In Kandahar, the price of one kilogram of mushroom ranges between 350 and 400 Afghanis.”

Officials from the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan also confirmed that 23 types of tools and necessary materials for mushroom cultivation were previously distributed to the families, and the harvest is now underway. They consider the plant a suitable alternative to opium poppy and said they will continue supporting the farmers.

Abdulhadi Dawoodzi, representative of the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan in Kandahar, added: “We distributed 20 types of materials and tools necessary for planting and harvesting mushroom to 30 families, worth $20,000. This support serves as an alternative to opium cultivation.”

Farmers view mushroom as a viable substitute for opium poppy. They say the crop requires less effort and yields higher profits, making it a suitable option, especially during drought conditions.

Sibghatullah, a Kandahar farmer, said: “Mushroom can serve as a complete alternative to opium and hashish. Drought is intensifying every year, and this crop is a good substitute. We ask the organization to establish more farms and help market our products.”

Another farmer, Mohammad Naseem, added: “We can sell mushroom in local markets and to neighbors. Compared to opium and other narcotic crops, it is a better cultivation option.”

Officials from the Kandahar Directorate of Agriculture said that in recent months, they have increased efforts to identify and promote alternative crops and have implemented several programs to introduce high-yield plants suitable for Kandahar’s climatic conditions.