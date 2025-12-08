WFP slashes aid by 80% as Afghanistan’s hunger crisis worsens

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has reduced its food assistance in Afghanistan by 80 percent, warning that hunger and malnutrition are escalating at a dangerous pace.

Due to severe funding shortages, the agency has cut support from 10 million vulnerable Afghans to just two million.

WFP officials say the situation is deteriorating rapidly. Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau cautioned that with winter fast approaching, Afghan children face an increased risk of death from severe malnutrition and freezing temperatures.

“Because of budget shortages, we have been forced to reduce our assistance in Afghanistan from 10 million people to two million,” Skau said.

“This winter, we cannot support large numbers of vulnerable families, and many children may lose their lives due to hunger and cold. Last year was one of the worst years for humanitarian aid, and we expect a 40% funding gap again in 2026.”

Skau warned that malnutrition among women and children could reach levels not seen in years.

According to UN estimates, 3.5 million Afghan children under five are suffering from acute malnutrition, while more than 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women face severe nutritional deficiencies.

UN agencies have repeatedly stressed throughout the year that shrinking humanitarian budgets have left them unable to reach millions of Afghans still in urgent need of assistance.