Afghanistan and China are stepping up efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and resolve challenges faced by Chinese investors operating in the country.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi held talks with the Chinese Ambassador and Commercial Attaché, where the diplomats outlined key obstacles hindering their investors. They urged closer coordination to ensure smoother business operations and to expand bilateral economic engagement.

Azizi reaffirmed Afghanistan’s readiness to deepen cooperation, saying the government is committed to providing greater support and streamlined facilities for Chinese businesses.

Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the discussions mark an important step toward enhancing trade ties and building stronger economic partnerships between Kabul and Beijing.

Economic experts note that both domestic and foreign investment remain crucial to Afghanistan’s economic recovery. They stress that government institutions—particularly the Ministry of Industry and Commerce—must prioritize addressing the concerns of individuals and companies working in the country.

Private-sector representatives agree, adding that increased investment will help ease economic pressures and improve the overall business environment.