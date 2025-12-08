US reviews green cards from 19 countries; Suspends Afghan-related processing

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has initiated a sweeping review of green cards issued to individuals from 19 “countries of concern,” while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has indefinitely halted the processing of Afghan-related immigration requests.

USCIS Director Joe Edlow confirmed on X that the agency will re-examine all permanent resident cards granted to nationals of the 19 countries listed in President Donald Trump’s June Presidential Proclamation.

The countries include Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Venezuela, Myanmar, and others where U.S. officials say document verification and security assessments remain challenging.

Edlow said the review will evaluate “negative, country-specific factors,” including the credibility and reliability of identity documents produced by these nations.

In a parallel move, DHS has frozen Afghan immigration cases and is reviewing asylum approvals granted under the Biden Administration.

Trump has framed the policy as part of a broader effort to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries,” revoke federal benefits for noncitizens, and increase denaturalization actions against individuals deemed security risks.

Supporters of the administration’s approach argue that heightened scrutiny is necessary for national security. Critics, however, warn that the measures could trigger mass delays, denials, and potential revocations of legal status for thousands of residents and applicants.

The new rules, implemented immediately on November 27, will significantly increase immigration screening for nationals of the 19 designated countries.

Employers with foreign staff from these regions have been advised to closely monitor the immigration status of affected employees, as the policy shift may lead to prolonged uncertainty and additional compliance challenges.