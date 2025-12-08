Latest News
Qatari PM: Dialogue with non-state actors key to regional peace
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani urged direct engagement with non-state actors as essential to resolving conflicts across the region, from Afghanistan to Gaza.
Speaking at the 23rd Doha Forum, he said peace efforts cannot succeed if major actors on the ground are excluded. “You cannot reach a solution if no one is speaking to non-state actors,” he told a session moderated by US journalist Tucker Carlson.
Sheikh Mohammed noted that Qatar’s mediation model—used in Afghan peace talks and repeated ceasefire efforts in Gaza—is built on facilitating communication between all sides. He revealed that both Hamas and the Taliban opened political offices in Doha at the request of the United States to maintain reliable channels for negotiations.
Addressing accusations that Qatari aid to Gaza was diverted to Hamas, he stressed that all funds were delivered transparently to civilians, with oversight from the US and coordination with Israel.
The Qatari PM condemned Israel’s strike on Qatari territory in September as an “unprecedented” breach of diplomatic norms and said reconstruction of Gaza must be the responsibility of those who caused the destruction.
This year’s Doha Forum brings together more than 5,000 participants from 162 countries to discuss conflict resolution, humanitarian crises, and global governance.
WFP slashes aid by 80% as Afghanistan’s hunger crisis worsens
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has reduced its food assistance in Afghanistan by 80 percent, warning that hunger and malnutrition are escalating at a dangerous pace.
Due to severe funding shortages, the agency has cut support from 10 million vulnerable Afghans to just two million.
WFP officials say the situation is deteriorating rapidly. Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau cautioned that with winter fast approaching, Afghan children face an increased risk of death from severe malnutrition and freezing temperatures.
“Because of budget shortages, we have been forced to reduce our assistance in Afghanistan from 10 million people to two million,” Skau said.
“This winter, we cannot support large numbers of vulnerable families, and many children may lose their lives due to hunger and cold. Last year was one of the worst years for humanitarian aid, and we expect a 40% funding gap again in 2026.”
Skau warned that malnutrition among women and children could reach levels not seen in years.
UN agencies have repeatedly stressed throughout the year that shrinking humanitarian budgets have left them unable to reach millions of Afghans still in urgent need of assistance.
China, Afghanistan seek solutions to boost investor confidence
Afghanistan and China are stepping up efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and resolve challenges faced by Chinese investors operating in the country.
Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi held talks with the Chinese Ambassador and Commercial Attaché, where the diplomats outlined key obstacles hindering their investors. They urged closer coordination to ensure smoother business operations and to expand bilateral economic engagement.
Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the discussions mark an important step toward enhancing trade ties and building stronger economic partnerships between Kabul and Beijing.
Economic experts note that both domestic and foreign investment remain crucial to Afghanistan’s economic recovery. They stress that government institutions—particularly the Ministry of Industry and Commerce—must prioritize addressing the concerns of individuals and companies working in the country.
Private-sector representatives agree, adding that increased investment will help ease economic pressures and improve the overall business environment.
US reviews green cards from 19 countries; Suspends Afghan-related processing
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has initiated a sweeping review of green cards issued to individuals from 19 “countries of concern,” while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has indefinitely halted the processing of Afghan-related immigration requests.
USCIS Director Joe Edlow confirmed on X that the agency will re-examine all permanent resident cards granted to nationals of the 19 countries listed in President Donald Trump’s June Presidential Proclamation.
The countries include Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Venezuela, Myanmar, and others where U.S. officials say document verification and security assessments remain challenging.
Edlow said the review will evaluate “negative, country-specific factors,” including the credibility and reliability of identity documents produced by these nations.
Trump has framed the policy as part of a broader effort to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries,” revoke federal benefits for noncitizens, and increase denaturalization actions against individuals deemed security risks.
Supporters of the administration’s approach argue that heightened scrutiny is necessary for national security. Critics, however, warn that the measures could trigger mass delays, denials, and potential revocations of legal status for thousands of residents and applicants.
The new rules, implemented immediately on November 27, will significantly increase immigration screening for nationals of the 19 designated countries.
Employers with foreign staff from these regions have been advised to closely monitor the immigration status of affected employees, as the policy shift may lead to prolonged uncertainty and additional compliance challenges.
