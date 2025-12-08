Qatari PM: Dialogue with non-state actors key to regional peace

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani urged direct engagement with non-state actors as essential to resolving conflicts across the region, from Afghanistan to Gaza.

Speaking at the 23rd Doha Forum, he said peace efforts cannot succeed if major actors on the ground are excluded. “You cannot reach a solution if no one is speaking to non-state actors,” he told a session moderated by US journalist Tucker Carlson.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that Qatar’s mediation model—used in Afghan peace talks and repeated ceasefire efforts in Gaza—is built on facilitating communication between all sides. He revealed that both Hamas and the Taliban opened political offices in Doha at the request of the United States to maintain reliable channels for negotiations.

Addressing accusations that Qatari aid to Gaza was diverted to Hamas, he stressed that all funds were delivered transparently to civilians, with oversight from the US and coordination with Israel.

He also criticised political figures who, he said, distort Qatar’s role for domestic gain, despite its mediation leading to hostage releases, humanitarian pauses, and ceasefires.

The Qatari PM condemned Israel’s strike on Qatari territory in September as an “unprecedented” breach of diplomatic norms and said reconstruction of Gaza must be the responsibility of those who caused the destruction.

This year’s Doha Forum brings together more than 5,000 participants from 162 countries to discuss conflict resolution, humanitarian crises, and global governance.