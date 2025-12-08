Doha Forum: Dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan key to regional connectivity

At the Doha Forum on Saturday, Afghan officials underscored the critical need for renewed dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan, warning that recent political tensions risk undermining the region’s broader connectivity and integration goals.

Abdul Hai Qanit, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told participants that constructive engagement between Kabul and Islamabad is essential for long-term stability and economic cooperation.

“We can resolve all issues through dialogue,” Qanit said. “But we must not reach a point of no return, as there are significant interests tied to regional integration.”

He noted that Afghanistan has a strong interest in maintaining positive relations with Pakistan, but cautioned that recent developments are jeopardizing shared progress.

“Trade routes are being weaponized, geography is being politicized, and corridors are being used as leverage in political disputes,” he said. “This threatens the very concept of regional integration.”

Qanit urged both countries to take a long-term view. “It is essential for Pakistan and Afghanistan to sit together and resolve these problems. If these crises continue, confidence in regional connectivity will erode.”

Despite current tensions, he expressed optimism that the situation is temporary. “I believe this is a short-term crisis. The Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship will return to a positive track. Afghanistan can advance ongoing projects and serve not as a threat, but as a hub linking South Asia and Central Asia.”

Echoing this focus on cooperation, Dr. Eldor Aripov, Director of Uzbekistan’s Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies, emphasized that economic engagement remains the most effective way to support Afghanistan’s development.

“Different approaches are needed,” he said. “Our position is clear: economic cooperation is the best tool to help Afghanistan move forward.”

As discussions at the Doha Forum continue, regional leaders are exploring pathways to strengthen cross-border economic projects and expand connectivity across South and Central Asia.