Muslim World League welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire agreement

Following recent military skirmishes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, called on neighboring countries to adopt relations based on mutual respect rather than confrontation and unprincipled actions.

He also urged them not to view Afghanistan’s national sovereignty with disdain.

Speaking on Monday during a visit to Herat province to inspect the TAPI project, Baradar highlighted the project as a major step toward regional cooperation, economic integration, and shared prosperity.

Turkmen officials also noted that conditions are now ideal for the implementation of the TAPI project, describing it as a unique regional initiative that enjoys broad international support.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the National Leader of Turkmenistan, said that implementing such large-scale projects will further strengthen Turkmenistan’s friendship with Afghanistan and reaffirm the goodwill and close relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works reported that 14 kilometers of the TAPI pipeline have been completed inside Afghanistan, with construction of facilities, road paving, and pipeline installation actively underway.

Officials from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the economic corridor between the two nations, which will include major projects such as power transmission lines, railway construction, road networks, logistics hubs, and other key infrastructure initiatives.