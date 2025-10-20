Latest News
Neighboring countries should respect Afghanistan’s national sovereignty: Baradar
Following recent military skirmishes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, called on neighboring countries to adopt relations based on mutual respect rather than confrontation and unprincipled actions.
He also urged them not to view Afghanistan’s national sovereignty with disdain.
Speaking on Monday during a visit to Herat province to inspect the TAPI project, Baradar highlighted the project as a major step toward regional cooperation, economic integration, and shared prosperity.
Turkmen officials also noted that conditions are now ideal for the implementation of the TAPI project, describing it as a unique regional initiative that enjoys broad international support.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the National Leader of Turkmenistan, said that implementing such large-scale projects will further strengthen Turkmenistan’s friendship with Afghanistan and reaffirm the goodwill and close relations between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works reported that 14 kilometers of the TAPI pipeline have been completed inside Afghanistan, with construction of facilities, road paving, and pipeline installation actively underway.
Officials from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the economic corridor between the two nations, which will include major projects such as power transmission lines, railway construction, road networks, logistics hubs, and other key infrastructure initiatives.
Muslim World League welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire agreement
General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General commended this positive step and the two governments’ agreement to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability through negotiations.
The Muslim World League (MWL) has welcomed the signing of an immediate ceasefire agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa commended this positive step and the two governments’ agreement to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability through negotiations.
He noted that this would spare both countries and their people the dangers and tragedies of armed conflict, affirming the League’s full support for this positive step.
China hails Türkiye and Qatar for mediating Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
The truce, reached on Sunday in Doha, follows weeks of heightened border tensions and marks a rare moment of cooperation between the two neighbors.
China has praised Türkiye and Qatar for their diplomatic role in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling the agreement a major step toward regional peace and stability.
At a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China “welcomes the ceasefire between the two nations and commends the contributions of the relevant countries,” in reference to Türkiye and Qatar. He described both Pakistan and Afghanistan as “traditional, friendly neighbors” of China and stressed that dialogue remains key to lasting stability.
Guo added that China “hopes from the bottom of its heart” that the two sides will continue to resolve disputes peacefully and pledged that Beijing is ready to play a constructive role in supporting ongoing efforts toward reconciliation.
The ceasefire agreement sets the stage for further negotiations, with the next round of talks scheduled in Istanbul on October 25. Türkiye is expected to maintain its mediating role as the two countries work toward building a framework for sustained peace and cooperation in the region.
Repatriation of undocumented Afghans from Iran rises by 30 percent
According to official figures, more than 1.2 million undocumented Afghan nationals have returned to Afghanistan through the Dogharoun crossing since the start of Iran’s calendar year on March 21.
The number of undocumented Afghan nationals returning to Afghanistan from Iran increased by 30 percent in October, according to Iranian officials.
Hossein Jamshidi, the governor of Taibad in Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province, told IRNA on Sunday that the surge was recorded at the Dogharoun border crossing, one of the main transit points between the two countries.
Jamshidi said undocumented Afghans are being directed to migrant camps in 11 provinces across Iran to finalize their return arrangements before being sent to the Dogharoun border for repatriation.
He added that the number of deported or identified undocumented Afghans exiting through the border also rose by 10 percent in October compared to the summer months.
Jamshidi also announced that a biometric identification system for foreign nationals will soon be installed at the Dogharoun checkpoint — the first of its kind among Iran’s border crossings — to better manage migrant data and streamline repatriation procedures.
Iran continues to host one of the largest Afghan refugee populations in the world, but the recent rise in voluntary and forced returns follows mounting economic pressures and tighter migration controls across the country.
