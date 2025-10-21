Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to attend allies meeting in London on Friday, says Macron

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has confirmed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has agreed to three key conditions under a ceasefire framework reached between the two neighboring countries.

The conditions include ending support for armed groups, maintaining a truce along the Durand Line, and facilitating the dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

Speaking to Pakistani media, Asif said the agreement aims to establish lasting peace in the region, with full details expected to be announced by October 25.

He said that Qatar and Türkiye mediated the talks, which he described as a positive sign of both nations’ willingness to pursue stability and cooperation.

According to the Pakistani Defence Minister, the ceasefire’s continuation depends on the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to halting support for militant factions. “If infiltration resumes, the ceasefire could collapse,” he warned, adding that discussions were held exclusively with the IEA government.

Asif noted that the first phase of the negotiations took place in Doha in a calm and constructive atmosphere. “Both sides demonstrated goodwill and a sincere desire to rebuild trust and achieve peace,” he said.

He further confirmed that the second round of talks will be held later this month in Türkiye, where the two sides will outline the framework for future cooperation and monitoring of the ceasefire implementation.

Asif also stated that the repatriation of Afghan refugees will proceed gradually and humanely, in coordination with Kabul authorities and international organizations.

In a notable remark, the minister said: “If the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan maintains relations with India, we have no objection.”

He concluded by emphasizing that the success of the agreement depends on honesty and implementation, adding: “Peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan is the key to stability across the entire region.”