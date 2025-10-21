Latest News
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to attend allies meeting in London on Friday, says Macron
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend a meeting of Ukraine’s allies known as the “coalition of the willing” in London on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said, as Kyiv tries to bolster support in its war against Russia, Reuters reported.
“This Friday, we will have a meeting of the coalition of the willing – partly virtual and partly in-person – in London, and President Zelenskiy will be there,” Macron said on Monday, speaking to journalists in Slovenia.
The so-called “coalition of the willing” – put together by France and Britain in February – has held talks for months at various levels to try to define plans for what they could contribute militarily for Ukraine and to deter Russia from attacking it again once there is a final truce, read the report.
Zelenskiy on Monday painted his meeting last week with President Donald Trump as a success that yielded progress on acquiring new air defence systems, in contrast to other reports that Trump had berated him with obscenities in the White House.
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree on ceasefire framework with three key conditions
Speaking to Pakistani media, Asif said the agreement aims to establish lasting peace in the region, with full details expected to be announced by October 25.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has confirmed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has agreed to three key conditions under a ceasefire framework reached between the two neighboring countries.
The conditions include ending support for armed groups, maintaining a truce along the Durand Line, and facilitating the dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.
Speaking to Pakistani media, Asif said the agreement aims to establish lasting peace in the region, with full details expected to be announced by October 25.
He said that Qatar and Türkiye mediated the talks, which he described as a positive sign of both nations’ willingness to pursue stability and cooperation.
According to the Pakistani Defence Minister, the ceasefire’s continuation depends on the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to halting support for militant factions. “If infiltration resumes, the ceasefire could collapse,” he warned, adding that discussions were held exclusively with the IEA government.
Asif noted that the first phase of the negotiations took place in Doha in a calm and constructive atmosphere. “Both sides demonstrated goodwill and a sincere desire to rebuild trust and achieve peace,” he said.
He further confirmed that the second round of talks will be held later this month in Türkiye, where the two sides will outline the framework for future cooperation and monitoring of the ceasefire implementation.
Asif also stated that the repatriation of Afghan refugees will proceed gradually and humanely, in coordination with Kabul authorities and international organizations.
In a notable remark, the minister said: “If the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan maintains relations with India, we have no objection.”
He concluded by emphasizing that the success of the agreement depends on honesty and implementation, adding: “Peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan is the key to stability across the entire region.”
Neighboring countries should respect Afghanistan’s national sovereignty: Baradar
Following recent military skirmishes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, called on neighboring countries to adopt relations based on mutual respect rather than confrontation and unprincipled actions.
He also urged them not to view Afghanistan’s national sovereignty with disdain.
Speaking on Monday during a visit to Herat province to inspect the TAPI project, Baradar highlighted the project as a major step toward regional cooperation, economic integration, and shared prosperity.
Turkmen officials also noted that conditions are now ideal for the implementation of the TAPI project, describing it as a unique regional initiative that enjoys broad international support.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the National Leader of Turkmenistan, said that implementing such large-scale projects will further strengthen Turkmenistan’s friendship with Afghanistan and reaffirm the goodwill and close relations between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works reported that 14 kilometers of the TAPI pipeline have been completed inside Afghanistan, with construction of facilities, road paving, and pipeline installation actively underway.
Officials from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the economic corridor between the two nations, which will include major projects such as power transmission lines, railway construction, road networks, logistics hubs, and other key infrastructure initiatives.
Muslim World League welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire agreement
General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General commended this positive step and the two governments’ agreement to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability through negotiations.
The Muslim World League (MWL) has welcomed the signing of an immediate ceasefire agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa commended this positive step and the two governments’ agreement to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability through negotiations.
He noted that this would spare both countries and their people the dangers and tragedies of armed conflict, affirming the League’s full support for this positive step.
