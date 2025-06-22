Muttaqi at OIC summit: Ongoing Israeli aggression threatens regional security

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), warned that continued Israeli aggression against Palestine and Iran poses a direct threat to the security of the entire region. He made these remarks during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Summit held in Istanbul.

“I call on OIC member states to stop the oppression carried out by the Israeli regime against Palestine and Iran. If this situation continues, it will directly endanger the security of all regional countries and could lead to devastating consequences,” Muttaqi said.

Emphasizing the need for a proactive approach, Muttaqi added: “This summit should not merely serve as a platform for listing challenges, but rather mark the beginning of defining practical actions, joint positions, and innovative solutions.”

He further stated that if Islamic countries operate based on strong political will, Islamic brotherhood, and coordinated cooperation, they will not only preserve the dignity of their peoples but also influence global decision-makers.