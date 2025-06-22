Latest News
Muttaqi at OIC summit: Ongoing Israeli aggression threatens regional security
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), warned that continued Israeli aggression against Palestine and Iran poses a direct threat to the security of the entire region. He made these remarks during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Summit held in Istanbul.
“I call on OIC member states to stop the oppression carried out by the Israeli regime against Palestine and Iran. If this situation continues, it will directly endanger the security of all regional countries and could lead to devastating consequences,” Muttaqi said.
Emphasizing the need for a proactive approach, Muttaqi added: “This summit should not merely serve as a platform for listing challenges, but rather mark the beginning of defining practical actions, joint positions, and innovative solutions.”
He further stated that if Islamic countries operate based on strong political will, Islamic brotherhood, and coordinated cooperation, they will not only preserve the dignity of their peoples but also influence global decision-makers.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, urges diplomacy
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has condemned the United States’ strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and expressed concern over the growing instability in the region.
“IEA-MoFA deems the violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran as unacceptable, and calls on all involved sides to give diplomacy a chance in order to resolve the issue,” the ministry said in a statement.
This condemnation comes as the United States, amid ongoing Israeli attacks, targeted three nuclear sites in Iran located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Herat establishes emergency committee as 8,000 migrants return daily from Iran
In response to the sharp rise in the number of returnees from Iran, local authorities in Herat have announced the formation of an emergency committee to address the urgent needs of the returnees.
The decision was made during a meeting held at the office of the Herat governor, attended by a large number of traders, manufacturers, and representatives of various unions. The participants discussed immediate assistance for returnees and the creation of employment opportunities, particularly in Herat’s industrial park.
Traders and manufacturers expressed their appreciation for the local administration’s efforts in managing the affairs of returnees and pledged full cooperation in providing aid and creating job opportunities.
Mawlawi Islamjar, the Governor of Herat, emphasized the importance of increased collaboration with the private sector and stressed the need to provide essential support to returnees, including food and shelter.
According to local statistics, approximately 8,000 returnees are currently entering Herat each day through the Islam Qala border crossing.
Practical cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan must expand, Muttaqi tells Dar
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), emphasized the need to expand practical cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan during a meeting with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul. The two sides discussed key issues including bilateral relations, regional projects, and trade and transit cooperation.
Muttaqi pointed to the growing diplomatic ties between Kabul and Islamabad and expressed hope that the relationship would reach a level where practical collaboration could be significantly expanded.
In response, the Pakistani Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of making tangible progress on major projects, including the Trans-Afghan railway line.
The two officials also exchanged views on the upcoming trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China, which is scheduled to be held in Kabul.
