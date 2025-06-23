Latest News
Muttaqi: Western sanctions hindering Afghanistan’s economic progress
He said the United States, by freezing the assets of Afghanistan’s central bank, has significantly hindered the country’s path toward economic development.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, stated during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Istanbul that Afghanistan is facing “illegitimate” sanctions imposed by Western countries.
He said the United States, by freezing the assets of Afghanistan’s central bank, has significantly hindered the country’s path toward economic development.
Muttaqi called on Islamic countries to take a proactive role in lifting the political and economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, urging them not to spare any effort in supporting Afghanistan during this critical time.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate has based its foreign relations on the principles of mutual respect and balanced engagement.
Highlighting Afghanistan’s strategic position in the heart of Asia, he stated the country is ready to serve as a vital hub for transit, trade, and economic connectivity among Islamic nations.
During the same session, Muttaqi also issued a stark warning regarding ongoing hostilities in the region.
He said that continued aggression and oppression by the Israeli regime against Palestine and Iran pose a direct threat to the security of the entire region and could lead to devastating consequences.
“I urge all member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take decisive action to stop the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against Palestine and Iran,” Muttaqi said.
Latest News
Muttaqi: Turkey holds a special place in the foreign policy of IEA
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Turkey, as well as key regional issues of mutual concern.
On the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Turkey, as well as key regional issues of mutual concern.
At the outset, Muttaqi emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations and described Turkey as having a special and strategic role in the foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate.
He called for expanded bilateral cooperation alongside the growing level of engagement between Kabul and Ankara.
For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed the importance of Afghanistan for Turkey and stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors.
The meeting was held in a spirit of mutual understanding, with both parties underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and constructive collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.
Latest News
Muttaqi at OIC summit: Ongoing Israeli aggression threatens regional security
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), warned that continued Israeli aggression against Palestine and Iran poses a direct threat to the security of the entire region. He made these remarks during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Summit held in Istanbul.
“I call on OIC member states to stop the oppression carried out by the Israeli regime against Palestine and Iran. If this situation continues, it will directly endanger the security of all regional countries and could lead to devastating consequences,” Muttaqi said.
Emphasizing the need for a proactive approach, Muttaqi added: “This summit should not merely serve as a platform for listing challenges, but rather mark the beginning of defining practical actions, joint positions, and innovative solutions.”
He further stated that if Islamic countries operate based on strong political will, Islamic brotherhood, and coordinated cooperation, they will not only preserve the dignity of their peoples but also influence global decision-makers.
Latest News
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, urges diplomacy
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has condemned the United States’ strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and expressed concern over the growing instability in the region.
“IEA-MoFA deems the violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran as unacceptable, and calls on all involved sides to give diplomacy a chance in order to resolve the issue,” the ministry said in a statement.
This condemnation comes as the United States, amid ongoing Israeli attacks, targeted three nuclear sites in Iran located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Iranian FM Araghchi travels to Moscow for high-level talks with Putin
Muttaqi: Turkey holds a special place in the foreign policy of IEA
IEA approves new economic policy to boost growth and investment
Muttaqi: Western sanctions hindering Afghanistan’s economic progress
UN Security Council meets on Iran as Russia, China push for a ceasefire
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
ICE arrests migrants at US courthouses, opens door to fast-track deportations
Kyrgyzstan’s oil exports to Afghanistan surge 100-fold
Saar: US strikes against Iran discussed
Tahawol: World reaction to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on new phase of Israel-Iran war
Saar: Continuation of Israel-Iran conflict under discussion
Tahawol: Lineups for Israel and Iran conflict discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran, Israel trade fresh air attacks as Trump weighs US involvement
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan seeks partnership with US over terror threats in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
-
Business4 days ago
Ships advised to keep their distance from Iran around Hormuz Strait
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Trump grants TikTok another 90-day extension to find non-Chinese buyer
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan to issue one-year visas for Afghan drivers