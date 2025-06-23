Muttaqi: Western sanctions hindering Afghanistan’s economic progress

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, stated during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Istanbul that Afghanistan is facing “illegitimate” sanctions imposed by Western countries.

He said the United States, by freezing the assets of Afghanistan’s central bank, has significantly hindered the country’s path toward economic development.

Muttaqi called on Islamic countries to take a proactive role in lifting the political and economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, urging them not to spare any effort in supporting Afghanistan during this critical time.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate has based its foreign relations on the principles of mutual respect and balanced engagement.

Highlighting Afghanistan’s strategic position in the heart of Asia, he stated the country is ready to serve as a vital hub for transit, trade, and economic connectivity among Islamic nations.

During the same session, Muttaqi also issued a stark warning regarding ongoing hostilities in the region.

He said that continued aggression and oppression by the Israeli regime against Palestine and Iran pose a direct threat to the security of the entire region and could lead to devastating consequences.

“I urge all member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take decisive action to stop the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against Palestine and Iran,” Muttaqi said.