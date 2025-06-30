Muttaqi: Efforts underway to reopen trade route with India via Pakistan

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has announced ongoing efforts to resolve Afghanistan’s transit issues with Pakistan and India during a meeting with a group of Afghan traders.

In the meeting, Muttaqi emphasized that India and Pakistan should separate their political disputes from trade matters and not allow political tensions to block trade routes, as such actions severely impact Afghanistan’s exports.

He stated: “I have spoken with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister multiple times. I also raised this issue during the recent meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Istanbul. I discussed the matter by phone with India’s Foreign Minister as well, stressing that while there may be tensions between your countries—political, military, or security-related—trade routes should remain open.”

The Acting Foreign Minister also reported progress in easing visa processes for Afghan traders with various countries, including China.

He said most of the visa-related problems have been resolved and further efforts are underway to provide more facilities for Afghan traders.

Referring to recent issues affecting the Chabahar Port route, Muttaqi acknowledged that regional tensions have impacted trade through this corridor.

However, he assured that efforts are ongoing in cooperation with Iranian authorities to expand Afghanistan’s trade via Chabahar Port.