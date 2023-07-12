Sport
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has become the second highest wicket-taker in ODIs after completing 150 ODI wickets during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday.
Although Afghanistan lost the last ODI, they won the series 2-1.
Nabi however, didn’t have the best outing with the bat as the visitors were toppled for only 126 in 45.2 overs. However, he scalped a wicket and reached the landmark of 150 ODI wickets.
Nabi has been a key player for Afghanistan over the years after making his ODI debut in 2009 against Scotland. Since then he has been a regular in all three formats of the game.
The veteran player has worked tirelessly to help put Afghanistan on the cricketing map and is a potent all-rounder in limited-overs cricket.
The only other Afghan player to reach this milestone has been Nabi’s teammate Rashid Khan, who has scalped 167 wickets in ODIs.
Nabi, who is 38-years-old, has amassed 3,046 runs in 142 ODIs at an average of 27.44.
He captained the side during the team’s first appearances in the 2014 Asia Cup and the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Nabi has also played in numerous Twenty20 franchise tournaments and was the first player from Afghanistan to be selected in the Indian Premier League player auction.
In September 2019, he announced his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his limited overs cricket career.
Sport
Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Liton Das top-scored with 53 not out as Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets to avoid a series whitewash in Tuesday’s third and final one-day international in Chittagong.
The hosts raced to 129-3 in 23.3 overs after Shoriful Islam’s career best 4-21 helped them bowl out Afghanistan for 126 in 45.2 overs.
Tail-ender Azmatullah thanks Omarzai offered some late resistance for Afghanistan to top-score with 56, his maiden ODI fifty, AFP reported.
Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi gave Afghanistan a glimmer of hope, bowling out Naim Sheikh for a duck and Najmul Hossain for 11.
Liton and Shakib Al Hasan put on 61 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings and bring Bangladesh back into control.
Shakib fell to Mohammad Nabi after making a run-a-ball 39, but Liton, who struck three fours and two sixes in his 60-ball innings, took Bangladesh home.
Young Towhid Hridoy hit the winning boundary off Zia-ur-Rehman to stay unbeaten on 22.
Afghanistan earlier won the toss and elected to bat first, but never managed to get their innings going.
Shoriful struck early after taking the field for the first time this series, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran for one and Rahmat Shah for a duck in the third over.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed a career-best 145 in the previous match, saw one catch land in no man’s land but soon top-edged Taskin Ahmed to depart for six.
Shoriful compounded Afghanistan’s woes by trapping Nabi leg-before to leave the tourists teetering at 15-4 inside nine overs.
Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran stemmed the rot, but Shakib sent back the latter for 10 to stop their partnership from developing.
Shahidi dragged one off Taijul Islam onto his stumps to end his patient knock of 22 from 54 balls.
Omarzai helped Afghanistan past the 100-run mark after the quick departure of debutants Abdul Rahman (four) and Zia (five).
He was the last man dismissed, holing out a catch to Naim Sheikh at long-off off Taskin, who claimed 2-23.
Afghanistan are already only the second team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the past seven years, with world champions England being the other.
Victory in the match would have made them the first side to win all three matches of an ODI series in Bangladesh since Sri Lanka in 2014.
Following the ODI series are two T20s in Bangladesh’s northeastern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.
Sport
Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4-31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Both teams had already qualified for the main event that will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, but Sri Lanka will leave Zimbabwe with the trophy, having won all eight matches they played in the tournament.
Having been sent in to bat after the Netherlands won the toss, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs as Sahan Arachchige top scored with 57 off 71 balls, Reuters reported.
Wicketkeeper batsman Kusal Mendis chipped in with a quick-fire 43 off 52 balls before falling LBW to Saqib Zulfiqar, while Charith Asalanka made 36 off 36 balls before he was run out.
Logan van Beek took two wickets for 40 runs off his 10 overs, while Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh and Zulfiqar also picked up two wickets apiece.
Netherlands were in trouble from the start of their reply and, after slipping to 49-6, were dismissed for 105 in 23.3 overs.
Openers Singh (13) and Max O’Dowd (33) put on 25 for the first wicket but Wesley Barresi and Teja Nidamanuru fell for ducks and the only other Netherlands batsman to reach double figures was Van Beek, who scored 20 off 24 balls.
Theekshana was the chief wicket-taker but seamer Dilshan Madushanka also pitched in with 3-18 and Wanindu Hasaranga took 2-35 off his seven overs.
“First goal was to qualify and we did it. Second was winning the tournament and we have fortunately done that as well. We can go home happy,” Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood told reporters.
“The confidence that we have shown in this tournament, we can take it into the World Cup.”
The UAE’s hopes of playing at the Cricket World Cup were dashed after defeat to Scotland in Zimbabwe last month ended their chances of qualifying.
Successive losses in their opening two games at the Qualifier in Bulawayo against Sri Lanka and Oman meant they needed to beat Scotland to stand a chance of advancing. But they were beaten by 111 runs by the Scots at Bulawayo Athletic Club to end their qualification dream.
The national team were then crushed by Ireland as they suffered a 138-run defeat in their final qualifier in Bulawayo.
Sport
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran both scored centuries as Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 142 runs on Saturday to seal their three-match one-day international series.
Afghanistan’s openers laid the foundation for a mammoth total of 331-9 in Chittagong with their 256-run stand, a record ODI partnership for the tourists, AFP reported.
“Obviously very happy with how it’s going, the way they played the shots,” Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott told reporters.
“We were going to bat first as well, having looked at the weather… The way they played, it’s natural.”
Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 3-22 and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3-40 as Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 189 in the 44th over.
The victory makes Afghanistan just the second team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the past seven years after world champions England.
Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the hosts with 69 in a lonesome battle for the hosts after they were reduced to 72-6, with some support from Mehidy Hasan in a 87-run partnership for the seventh wicket.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Mehidy for 25, leaving Mushfiqur too much to do.
Mushfiqur holed out to Mujeeb at deep square leg off Farooqi, ending the contest with last man Ebadot Hossain unable to bat.
Bangladesh, who lost the first match by 17 runs on Wednesday, had opted to bowl first after stand-in skipper Litton Das won the toss.
The hosts struggled to make breakthroughs on a green surface and by the time Shakib Al Hasan had Gurbaz leg-before, Afghanistan were already closing in on their previous best score against Bangladesh of 306-4.
Gurbaz, who scored his fourth ODI ton, smashed 145 from 125 balls, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes.
A few other quick wickets followed as Ebadot dismissed Rahmat Shah (two), while Mehidy removed Hashmatullah Shahidi (two) and Najibullah Zadran (10).
Shakib, Mehidy, Mustafizur and Hasan Mahmud each claimed two wickets for Bangladesh.
Ibrahim fell to Mustafizur for an even 100 from 119 deliveries.
The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on July 11.
Afghanistan and Iran sign MoU for railway cooperation
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
AWCC inaugurates new customer services center in Paktika
Int’l community not engaging adequately with IEA despite achievements: Muttaqi
North Korea conducts missile test after making threat over US spy flights
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
Tahawol: Calls on staying committed to Doha Agreement discussed
Saar: Concerns over US’s left weapons in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan bilateral ties reviewed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kandahar reports rise in melon yield
-
World4 days ago
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
-
Latest News4 days ago
First Qashqari oil well extraction starts in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan prime minister urges OIC to draw up strategy to deter Islamophobia
-
Latest News5 days ago
Recognition of IEA by neighbors ‘a good proposition’: Pakistan envoy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai, German FM call for lifting restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
4-day polio vaccination campaign planned for eastern zone of Afghanistan
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage risks