Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2023)

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has become the second highest wicket-taker in ODIs after completing 150 ODI wickets during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Although Afghanistan lost the last ODI, they won the series 2-1.

Nabi however, didn’t have the best outing with the bat as the visitors were toppled for only 126 in 45.2 overs. However, he scalped a wicket and reached the landmark of 150 ODI wickets.

Nabi has been a key player for Afghanistan over the years after making his ODI debut in 2009 against Scotland. Since then he has been a regular in all three formats of the game.

The veteran player has worked tirelessly to help put Afghanistan on the cricketing map and is a potent all-rounder in limited-overs cricket.

The only other Afghan player to reach this milestone has been Nabi’s teammate Rashid Khan, who has scalped 167 wickets in ODIs.

Nabi, who is 38-years-old, has amassed 3,046 runs in 142 ODIs at an average of 27.44.

He captained the side during the team’s first appearances in the 2014 Asia Cup and the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Nabi has also played in numerous Twenty20 franchise tournaments and was the first player from Afghanistan to be selected in the Indian Premier League player auction.

In September 2019, he announced his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his limited overs cricket career.